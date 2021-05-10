14 Amazing Ways to Use Glass Doors to Transform Your Space

Glass is such a versatile medium to be used indoors, there is no end to the number of ways in which it can be incorporated in home interiors and architecture. When it comes to glass doors, there is no end in ways in which they can be used both for functionality and aesthetics. Glass doors are used to bring the outdoors in, and the indoors out, let the light in, create a partition or a sense of privacy without blocking the view, to open up space or very subtly block it off. In fact, glass doors are an inherent part of contemporary architecture and are being used by designers all over the globe. In contemporary houses, glass doors are all the more in rage as who would not like to have light flushing indoors, view of the sea or the mountains, or the city skyline viewable right from the comfort of your sofa.

If you are a glass door lover just as we are, here is a list of 14 amazing glass door ideas for you to get inspired by and try at home.