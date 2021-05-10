Your browser is out-of-date.

14 Amazing Ways to Use Glass Doors to Transform Your Space

Swati Mishra Swati Mishra
Northbourne House, EMR Architecture EMR Architecture Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Glass is such a versatile medium to be used indoors, there is no end to the number of ways in which it can be incorporated in home interiors and architecture. When it comes to glass doors, there is no end in ways in which they can be used both for functionality and aesthetics. Glass doors are used to bring the outdoors in, and the indoors out, let the light in, create a partition or a sense of privacy without blocking the view, to open up space or very subtly block it off. In fact, glass doors are an inherent part of contemporary architecture and are being used by designers all over the globe. In contemporary houses, glass doors are all the more in rage as who would not like to have light flushing indoors, view of the sea or the mountains, or the city skyline viewable right from the comfort of your sofa. 

If you are a glass door lover just as we are, here is a list of 14 amazing glass door ideas for you to get inspired by and try at home.

1. Translucent glass door

Interior view of the new kitchen RS Architects Kitchen units Bricks White brick,glass door,tiles,modern kitchen,glass ceiling,haringey,kitchen extension
RS Architects

Interior view of the new kitchen

RS Architects
RS Architects
RS Architects

This translucent glass door and its extension above have opened up this kitchen while providing privacy indoors.

2. Glass partition with brass critall doors

Crittall door in Gold EMR Architecture Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs crittall door, gold door, design detail, intro design, glass door, wood floor
EMR Architecture

Crittall door in Gold

EMR Architecture
EMR Architecture
EMR Architecture

This beautiful glass partition with brass cristall doors has opened up the living room, looks great aesthetically, and is fireproof as well. It just elevates the room by several nautches.

3. Sliding glass doors

View of the Thames DoorTechnik Ltd Minimal style window and door
DoorTechnik Ltd

View of the Thames

DoorTechnik Ltd
DoorTechnik Ltd
DoorTechnik Ltd

Thinking of some sliding glass door ideas, look no further than this sliding glass door with minimalist stainless steel that maximizes the stunning views from the penthouse. You can just sit in there and enjoy the view of the Thames!

4. Glass door as as the central architectural element

Glass Boat House Door Studio North America Corp Glass doors Aluminium/Zinc Metallic/Silver
Door Studio North America Corp

Glass Boat House

Door Studio North America Corp
Door Studio North America Corp
Door Studio North America Corp

Well, what can we say other than the fact that this house is named the Glass Boat House. Glass doors on both floors line all the sides of this house overlooking the waterbody. While mostly they are transparent, some are also translucent to maintain privacy in the chosen rooms.

5. Revolving glass door goals

Moderne taatsdeuren op maat, Anyway Doors Anyway Doors Glass doors
Anyway Doors

Anyway Doors
Anyway Doors
Anyway Doors

This revolving glass looks upbeat and classy and most importantly is functional too. You can open up the space and remove the partition by revolving the door or create one. This one has also won an award!

6. Clean lines and calming views

단독주택 3.6m 양개스윙도어, ALU-SW, WITHJIS(위드지스) WITHJIS(위드지스) Glass doors Aluminium/Zinc Black
WITHJIS(위드지스)

WITHJIS(위드지스)
WITHJIS(위드지스)
WITHJIS(위드지스)

As you can see there are two glass doors, one leading to the other, and both bringing in magnificent outdoor views and light. The highlight is the clean lines of the glass doors and the clutter-free and calming ambiance it creates.

7. Glass doors for your wardrobe

SHOWROOM ORNARE BELO HORIZONTE, Studio Cicconi Studio Cicconi Sliding doors Glass Amber/Gold
Studio Cicconi

Studio Cicconi
Studio Cicconi
Studio Cicconi

Though this has been done for a store, you can also have a sliding glass door feature at home for your own wardrobe. It acts both as an organizer and a showcase, and we love that. You can slide the doors and just walk into your wardrobe.

8. Glass partitioning system

WorkHouse Partitioning Work House Collection Glass doors
Work House Collection

WorkHouse Partitioning

Work House Collection
Work House Collection
Work House Collection

This glass partitioning system has a unique, raw factory aesthetic perfect for environments with a cool and contemporary feel. The bespoke steel-framed system compliments the house style perfectly.

9. Glass doors for stunning views

Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Roundhouse Architecture Ltd Modern windows & doors Wood Wood effect glass doors,balcony
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

Plot 4, The Views, Gallaton, Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire

Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd
Roundhouse Architecture Ltd

This glass door fits perfectly in this glazed gable view over the North Sea from the master bedroom.

10. Glass as an architectural feature

Claasical aluminium stack doors and skylights Tech Glass and Aluminium Skylights Glass
Tech Glass and Aluminium

Claasical aluminium stack doors and skylights

Tech Glass and Aluminium
Tech Glass and Aluminium
Tech Glass and Aluminium

This house has been designed with glass as the main material. Aluminium door frames, frames and skylights all accentuate the design which is meant to bring the outdoors in, and the indoors out.

11. Sliding doors to open up space

Residencia Privada Pedregal, Windlock - soluciones sustentables Windlock - soluciones sustentables Sliding doors Glass Grey
Windlock—soluciones sustentables

Windlock - soluciones sustentables
Windlock—soluciones sustentables
Windlock - soluciones sustentables

A smart way to incorporate the outdoors in is to replace a wall with a sliding glass door. Here, this is seen in a living room.

12. Glass doors leading to the backyard

Residencia Privada Pedregal, Windlock - soluciones sustentables Windlock - soluciones sustentables Sliding doors Glass Grey
Windlock—soluciones sustentables

Windlock - soluciones sustentables
Windlock—soluciones sustentables
Windlock - soluciones sustentables

Another example of connecting the inside with the outdoor is this modern glass partitioning system instead of concrete walls. You are part of the outdoors while seated inside, and can just walk out to it if you want.

13. Pivot or hinged glass doors

ADL Internal Filomuro Range IQ Furniture Glass doors Glass White ADL Internal Filomur,adl,internal door
IQ Furniture

ADL Internal Filomuro Range

IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture
IQ Furniture

These pivot or hinged doors sit flush against the wall internally where a hidden door can be created if the door has been treated with the same finish as the wall.

14. Connecting the insides and out

Amersham House, Studio AVC Studio AVC Kitchen exposed brick,concrete flooring,grey,white kitchen,sliding door,skylights,glass facade,glass,open space kitchen
Studio AVC

Amersham House

Studio AVC
Studio AVC
Studio AVC

These full-height sliding doors allow the living spaces to open to the garden, connecting inside and out. What a wonderful way to feel amidst nature all the while sitting at your dining table.


If you loved these glass door ideas and would like to look up some more door inspiration, we recommend reading this piece about stylish French doors!

21 Cute Décor Ideas to Decorate your home
Which of these glass door ideas or designs were your favourite? Let us know in comments!

