21 Cute Décor Ideas to Decorate your home

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
Home is where the heart is… it is also where we have the creative freedom to decorate as per our heart’s desire. From an accent wall to glittering lamps, art and souvenirs to throw pillows, there are simply no restrictions! And the strangest of things is that no one is ever done decorating their home. There is always something to add, to change, to refurbish and to elevate when it comes to the interiors of our homes. However, the only hindrance is the budget. Our designers' simple décor tricks and tit-bits will surprise you with maximum style attained in minimum effort. Let’s check these innovative and beautiful décor ideas that will attract you for their cute quotient.

1. Synchronized style

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay

No one can stop gushing how cute the cushion and vases look together, synchronized and color coordinated in style.


2. Cuteness overloaded

Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interior Styling for AllHome Christmas Catalog 2018

The entrance wall can’t be cuter! Glass and wood console table, collectables elegantly displayed on it and the dry floral arrangement adorning the wall, its cuteness overload.


3. Paradise in your home

A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise

A basket full of flowers, the floral cushions thrown on the couch, and the colossal glass windows bringing the greenery right into your room, the cuteness of floral is a piece of paradise in your home décor.


4. Cute or Scary

Experiment Joseph Bawar
Experiment

Say it cute or scary; the fact is that no one can ignore the black and white wall art as one enters the room.


5. Best of three

Interior works: Bedroom ABG Architects and Builders
Interior works: Bedroom

Metal artefacts, golden hue of candles and dry flower arrangement looks cute on the tabletop.


6. Cute little boxes

Timeless Treasure, Geraldine Oliva
Timeless Treasure

A closet of cute little boxes looks a bit antique and a lot modern, creating a resting place for the eyes, taking away the attention from everything else on the wall.


7. Linear cuteness

Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines

The beauty of the fresh flowers in a glass vase over the open plan living space's dining table gets complemented by a statue and three candles on elegant stands, all in a line.


8. Birdies on the tabletop

Pearl of the Orient, Geraldine Oliva
Pearl of the Orient

Cute little artefacts of birdies sitting on a wooden branch over the rustic-style wooden table build up an attractive décor.


9. Symmetry in style

Living Area Statera Design
Living Area

Two similar style wooden units with cabinet at the bottom and slanting panels stretching to be the open shelves adorn the living room with the symmetry in style.


10. Decorating through the lamps

Interior Design and Fit Out of a 2 Bedroom Condo Unit, A. R. Serrano Interior
The combination of industrial-style lamps and Edison bulbs blends to build up a cute décor of the living cum dining room. 


11. Caged cuteness

The Grove by Rockwell, TG Designing Corner
The Grove by Rockwell

The haphazard design of the wrought iron caged lamp and three bulbs within is a cute glittery addition to the décor.  


12. Mix and match

Check your stock Joseph Bawar
Check your stock

All it needs is creative imagination and confidence to bring two entirely chairs in one place to make it look cute in your home. 


13. Artificial cuteness

LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN Studio Lona
LIVING/DINING/KITCHEN

Artificially create a cute décor by playing with lights and shadow in the interior décor. Exposed spotlights on the ceiling and kitchen partition lighted through a hidden source are quite exciting.


14. Personality of personal space

Boy's Bedroom Bachelors Pad JPS Interior Designs
Boy’s Bedroom Bachelors Pad

With the DIY paper lamps, camera tripod converted into a flower vase, and a portion of a wall covered in wallpaper, the bedroom's cute décor is a showcase of the owner's style. 


15. Reading corner

2BR Park Terraces, Makati D3ID Design and Build
2BR Park Terraces, Makati

The reading corner with a yellow armchair with floor lamp bending over to light it creates a cute décor in the bedroom.


16. Message on the wall

Study Area, ra studio
Study Area

A wrought iron book holder fixed on the wall can hang handwritten notepad to elevate the cuteness of the wall décor.


17. Lighting the floor

Shades of Green and Calla Lilies, ra studio
Shades of Green and Calla Lilies

A floor lamp literally on the floor looks cute as it lights up the wooden floor of a romantic bedroom.  


18. Bouncy bean bags

RM Bedroom Project, Quadraforma Construction
RM Bedroom Project

Sink into the cozy comfort of the bean bags while it comes together to elevate the cute quotient of your bedroom décor.


19. Hanging garden on brick wall

Asian Luxe, Geraldine Oliva
Asian Luxe

Hanging pots with ornamentals plants adorning the open brick wall create an accent wall in modern décor.


20. Cute little chairs

Bohemian Abode, Geraldine Oliva
Bohemian Abode

The cute design of the black and white chairs is enough to look cute in any setting and every style of décor.


21. Pretty little bits and pieces

Study Area Scheme 2, ra studio
Study Area Scheme 2

Cute little wall decors, a floor lamp, and a ceramic planter with a long plant build up an appealing atmosphere for the home office.


Which of these cute decor ideas did you like the most? Leave us your comments.

