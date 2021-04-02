Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Beautiful Canopy Bed Design to Adorn your Bedroom

large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Nursery/kid’s room
Think about a canopy bed, and all that crosses the mind is a leaf from a sophisticated bedroom decor with a touch of luxury and a generous dose of grandeur. The canopy bed's magic is so that it can transform an ordinary room into an extravagantly romantic recluse. The amazing fact about the canopy bed is that it is popular worldwide since time immemorial for the elegance and drama it adds to the room. The modern designers vouch for the canopy beds for versatility when designing and decorating modern bedrooms. The canopy bed's beauty is that there is something for every style, whether traditional, romantic, rustic, contemporary, and ultra-modern or the room of the young girl lost in the fairyland. Have a look and choose the one that fits your imagination.

1. One from a Fairy-tale

large apartment in classic style in Moscow, Rubleva Design Rubleva Design Nursery/kid’s room
The fairy-tale décor of the girl’s bedroom is taken many notches up in dreamy style with the white bed and delicate white fabric fixed on the adjacent wall forming the canopy bed.  


2. Flamboyant and Vibrant

21st CenturyTraditional, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom
In sync with the bedroom windows, the same fabric used to dress up the windows and canopy brings uniformity to the bedroom décor. The colourful fabric creates drama and enhances the vibrancy of the space.


3. Magical in White

The Orleans Four Poster Bed Revival Beds BedroomBeds & headboards
An all-white canopy bed standing in the middle of the beautiful bedroom designed in a monochromatic palette with white nightstands, white bedside lamps, and a white dressing table builds up a serene bedroom that soothes the mind and soul.


4. Wild elegance in rustic style

canopy bed edictum - UNIKAT MOBILIAR Country style bedroom unique,furniture,tailor made
A very rustic style canopy bed built of unpolished wood kept in its raw form and natural shade with flowy sheer curtains adding the glamorous touch will effortlessly bring stylish elegance even in the modern setting.  


5. Multi-utility Canopy bed

Woodpecker Ranch, Feldman Architecture Feldman Architecture Modern style bedroom
Unleash your imagination and give a functional twist to the canopy bed. Take a clue from here, and redesign the bunk-bed of the children’s room and convert it into a stylish bunk-bed in the double shade of blue and peach with white stairs on the side. While sheer curtains cover the lower bed, the upper deck has an elevated boundary for privacy.


6. Colourful Choice

Show House 2013, Andrea Schumacher Interiors Andrea Schumacher Interiors Classic style bedroom
If you love something different from the normal and is not afraid to flaunt unusual colour differently, this canopy bed is just for you. The ornamental colour of the canopy bed mismatches everything in the bedroom, right from walls, floor, ceiling to furniture and furnishing, stands tall and beautiful, making a mark in the bedroom décor.


7. The Royal Touch

Master Bedroom with four poster bed & panelled wardrobe Stuart Interiors BedroomBeds & headboards Solid Wood Brown
The intricate carving on the wooden canopy, the full wooden frames, and the wooden headboard extending up to the top is a reinvented classic design of the canopy bed that perfectly fits the traditional bedroom décor. It can also bring royal elegance to the modern bedroom.


8. Creating a Unique style

My Cottage for a Horse, SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS SA&V - SAARANHA&VASCONCELOS Country style bedroom
The fabric of the upholstered headboard covers the canopy bed's frames, creating a unique signature style. The canopy bed's floral design looks beautiful against the single colour walls and rustic nightstands on the side.


9. Classy in traditional style

SJR Watermark, 3 BHK - Mr. Ankit, DECOR DREAMS DECOR DREAMS Modern style bedroom
The simple poster bed of wood with wooden frames looks excellent in a traditional bedroom with beautiful wall décor, bedroom furniture and the colourful bedspread in sync with the bright and vibrant traditional-style décor.


10. Canopy of the ceiling

Han House, Studio Gritt Studio Gritt Rustic style bathroom
If you wish for a canopy bed in a small space, be creative to create a canopy ceiling over the floating bed, building up your style of canopy bed in your modern bedroom.


Check out these amazing ideas to design the small bedrooms: 15 amazing ideas for small bedrooms


Which of these canopy bed designs will find a place in your home? Let us know in the comments section.

