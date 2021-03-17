12 small kitchens that combine good looks and great functionality

In any home, the kitchen is a warm, hearty and super busy place. But with real estate prices on a constant rise, homes are getting smaller than ever. Naturally, you probably have to do with a small kitchen and are worried about how you can make it both aesthetic and functional. So, we have brought you 12 impressive small kitchen design ideas that are sure to inspire you, whether you want to get more storage space or uplift the overall look without compromising on practical needs.
A simple overhead cabinet and a larger floor cabinet take care of the storage needs in this compact kitchen. The linear countertop is devoted to the sink, hob and a small microwave – basic requirements. Note how the space has been planned to accommodate the chimney and the fridge neatly. As an extra storage hack, the wall rack for mugs is perfect.
Despite the small size of this kitchen, the white paint makes it look bright, airy and spacious. Two of the three walls have been dedicated to cabinets, drawers and shelves of different sizes. This leaves the countertop tidy too. Note how the small kitchen island also has inbuilt storage. The interior designers and decorators at Catherine Cena Interiors have done a lovely job indeed.
White walls and light-hued wooden cabinets make this tiny kitchen bright and welcoming. Most of the vertical space has been used to accommodate simple cabinets, with niches reserved for the oven and chimney. To get more out of the space, you can keep tall and colorful glasses or wide-necked vases in the corner for ladles, spoons and so on. A magnetic strip for knives can also help.
This peaceful blue and white kitchen has a dedicated corner for the hob and chimney, and cabinets for storing things that are not needed daily. The floating shelves are used for arranging spices, sauces, condiments, mugs and small essentials. A single long shelf close to the ceiling can hold large pots and pans that are used rarely.
Open and shuttered shelves as well as cabinets and drawers of different sizes make this U-shaped kitchen super functional. A floating ledge on the right is used for organizing everyday essentials like condiments, tea, coffee, biscuits and such.
Pastel shades rule this minimalistic and neat kitchen for a stylish look. A slim breakfast counter, suspended from the ceiling is the most innovative element here, as it saves on floor area brilliantly.
Rendered in sober tones, the kitchen here takes up a single wall, with a bit of space to spare for the reading nook. Simple and minimal cabinets handle storage needs, while a couple of open shelves accommodate the microwave and daily essentials.
The open plan of this L-shaped kitchen makes it look bigger than it actually is. Also, the idea of combining the cooking and dining areas ensures smart use of the floor area. White and grey cabinets line two of the walls to store everything easily, and the kitchen island (also table) has inbuilt drawers.
Fuss-free and modern cabinets in muted shades address the storage needs in this linear kitchen. The embedded hob contributes to the neat design. An open shelf right next to it can hold things you need every day. By adding wall hooks, hanging up mugs and ladles will be a cakewalk.
This open kitchen is a super compact affair that doesn’t compromise on storage. The cabinets are lined up cleverly to accommodate the fridge and chimney, while a niche has been reserved for the microwave. The wall has been used as much as possible, and it shows in the rack for mugs, spices and odds and ends.
Once again, you can see a kitchen that opens up to accommodate the dining area by using the kitchen island, and appears bigger than it actually is. Two walls have been partially used to design arrays of cabinets and drawers to stash away most things. The island accommodates the sink and has inbuilt storage.
A small kitchen doesn’t mean you have to skimp on style or even luxury. For instance, we love how this compact yet sunny kitchen uses the vertical space above the countertop to accommodate a
simple glass and mirror shelf for alcohols and glasses.
