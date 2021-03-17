Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

12 small kitchens that combine good looks and great functionality

Justwords Justwords
Kitchen, Catherine Cena Interiors Catherine Cena Interiors Kitchen White
Loading admin actions …

In any home, the kitchen is a warm, hearty and super busy place. But with real estate prices on a constant rise, homes are getting smaller than ever. Naturally, you probably have to do with a small kitchen and are worried about how you can make it both aesthetic and functional. So, we have brought you 12 impressive small kitchen design ideas that are sure to inspire you, whether you want to get more storage space or uplift the overall look without compromising on practical needs. 

1. One-wall wonder

CityView Haven at Acqua Private Residences, Idear Architectural Design Consultancy Idear Architectural Design Consultancy Kitchen
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy

CityView Haven at Acqua Private Residences

Idear Architectural Design Consultancy
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy

A simple overhead cabinet and a larger floor cabinet take care of the storage needs in this compact kitchen. The linear countertop is devoted to the sink, hob and a small microwave – basic requirements. Note how the space has been planned to accommodate the chimney and the fridge neatly. As an extra storage hack, the wall rack for mugs is perfect. 

2. White and super functional

Kitchen, Catherine Cena Interiors Catherine Cena Interiors Kitchen White kitchen,condo,dmci,ayala,alveo,avida
Catherine Cena Interiors

Kitchen

Catherine Cena Interiors
Catherine Cena Interiors
Catherine Cena Interiors

Despite the small size of this kitchen, the white paint makes it look bright, airy and spacious. Two of the three walls have been dedicated to cabinets, drawers and shelves of different sizes. This leaves the countertop tidy too. Note how the small kitchen island also has inbuilt storage. The interior designers and decorators at Catherine Cena Interiors have done a lovely job indeed. 

3. Minimal and neat

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Kitchen
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

White walls and light-hued wooden cabinets make this tiny kitchen bright and welcoming. Most of the vertical space has been used to accommodate simple cabinets, with niches reserved for the oven and chimney. To get more out of the space, you can keep tall and colorful glasses or wide-necked vases in the corner for ladles, spoons and so on. A magnetic strip for knives can also help. 

4. Shelves to the rescue

Cozy Cottage, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Kitchen
Geraldine Oliva

Cozy Cottage

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

This peaceful blue and white kitchen has a dedicated corner for the hob and chimney, and cabinets for storing things that are not needed daily. The floating shelves are used for arranging spices, sauces, condiments, mugs and small essentials. A single long shelf close to the ceiling can hold large pots and pans that are used rarely.  


5. Maximum space utilization

Sonata Private Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Kitchen
TG Designing Corner

Sonata Private Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Open and shuttered shelves as well as cabinets and drawers of different sizes make this U-shaped kitchen super functional. A floating ledge on the right is used for organizing everyday essentials like condiments, tea, coffee, biscuits and such. 

6. The ceiling has a role

32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist dining room
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

32.23 Residence

Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

Pastel shades rule this minimalistic and neat kitchen for a stylish look. A slim breakfast counter, suspended from the ceiling is the most innovative element here, as it saves on floor area brilliantly.  

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Elegant simplicity

Touch of Modern - Laureano Di Trevi Tower 2, MVRX Designs MVRX Designs Living room
MVRX Designs

Touch of Modern—Laureano Di Trevi Tower 2

MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

Rendered in sober tones, the kitchen here takes up a single wall, with a bit of space to spare for the reading nook. Simple and minimal cabinets handle storage needs, while a couple of open shelves accommodate the microwave and daily essentials. 

8. Open plan creativity

Mindful Minimalism, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Kitchen
Geraldine Oliva

Mindful Minimalism

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The open plan of this L-shaped kitchen makes it look bigger than it actually is. Also, the idea of combining the cooking and dining areas ensures smart use of the floor area. White and grey cabinets line two of the walls to store everything easily, and the kitchen island (also table) has inbuilt drawers.   

9. Straightforward does the trick

SMDC Grace, MVRX Designs MVRX Designs Kitchen
MVRX Designs

SMDC Grace

MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

Fuss-free and modern cabinets in muted shades address the storage needs in this linear kitchen. The embedded hob contributes to the neat design. An open shelf right next to it can hold things you need every day. By adding wall hooks, hanging up mugs and ladles will be a cakewalk.  

10. Compact and intelligent

Sofisticato at Azure Urban Residences, Paranaque City, Idear Architectural Design Consultancy Idear Architectural Design Consultancy Kitchen
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy

Sofisticato at Azure Urban Residences, Paranaque City

Idear Architectural Design Consultancy
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy
Idear Architectural Design Consultancy

This open kitchen is a super compact affair that doesn’t compromise on storage. The cabinets are lined up cleverly to accommodate the fridge and chimney, while a niche has been reserved for the microwave. The wall has been used as much as possible, and it shows in the rack for mugs, spices and odds and ends. 

11. The beauty of open plan

Pearl of the Orient, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Kitchen
Geraldine Oliva

Pearl of the Orient

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Once again, you can see a kitchen that opens up to accommodate the dining area by using the kitchen island, and appears bigger than it actually is. Two walls have been partially used to design arrays of cabinets and drawers to stash away most things. The island accommodates the sink and has inbuilt storage. 

12. The only way is up

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Kitchen
TG Designing Corner

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

A small kitchen doesn’t mean you have to skimp on style or even luxury. For instance, we love how this compact yet sunny kitchen uses the vertical space above the countertop to accommodate a

simple glass and mirror shelf for alcohols and glasses.


Looking for more kitchen ideas? Here’s another story - 7 stunning one wall kitchen designs for your home

11 Compact and Tiny Houses you will Fall in Love with
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks