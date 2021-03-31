Muted colors – 15 ways they can take your interiors to a whole new level

Often, simplicity is the key to achieving elegance, when interior décor is concerned. So, if you wish to keep things contemporary, minimalistic yet chic, muted colors can do the trick. These colors essentially let the design and architectural elements shine, without standing out themselves. But there’s no need to think they are boring! Muted or soft and soothing shades of white, cream, beige, pink, blue, gray and even brown can lend a lot of personality to a room, if you know how to play around with textures or layer these colors with stunning furniture or artworks. Muted shades also reflect both natural and artificial light generously, thereby giving the impression of spaciousness and airiness, even in a compact room.

The thing about muted, soft or understated shades is that, they can be used in practically every room of a house. While the walls are the most obvious places for using muted colors, it doesn’t always have to be that way. You can choose your furniture pieces or accessories like cushions, throws and rugs in different muted shades too, for a dreamy look and feel. For instance, a pastel blue sofa with cream cushions will look beautiful against a white or muted gray wall. For your bedroom, you can choose everything in cream and beige and let only an elaborate dark headboard stand out. In the kitchen too, pastel or muted shades of pink and white can be combined for a quaint and vintage appeal. Read on to get more ideas.