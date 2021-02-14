Your browser is out-of-date.

21 Dining Room Lighting Ideas to Dazzle up the Space

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Asian Luxe, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Asian style dining room
The dining room is the soul of the house, where the family and friends gather over food, fun, and chatter. Since the dining room holds a special place, it makes sense to style it up to make the décor exceptional and welcoming all through the day. The professional interior designers and decorators vouch for the lighting and light fixtures that instantly enhance the house's design and decoration. Lighting never fails to amaze, and with its selection, you can make or break the design scheme. So, dazzle up your dining room and drench it in stylishness with lighting ideas. Trust us; it creates a beautiful décor and relaxed atmosphere with its presence.

1. Minimalist lighting style

Dining Area Accent Wall Structura Architects Modern dining room Copper/Bronze/Brass Grey
Structura Architects

Dining Area Accent Wall

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Simple and minimalist lamps made of metal merges with the modern theme and style of the dining room. 


2. Amalgamation of natural and artificial lighting

View of Dining Area Structura Architects Modern dining room Wood Brown
Structura Architects

View of Dining Area

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The large glass windows and the white ceramic pendant lamps fixed in a line soak the dining room in sunlight during the day and soft glow in the evenings.


3. Spotlights and two lamps

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence, Structura Architects Structura Architects Scandinavian style dining room White
Structura Architects

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Two hanging rattan lamps with Edison bulbs glowing and a couple of spotlights shining on the false ceiling lights up the dining room.


4. Crazy brass chandelier

Mid Century Muse, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Modern dining room
Geraldine Oliva

Mid Century Muse

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The modern chandelier of brass with crisscrossing rods joined irregularly makes up a stunning way to light up the dining room.


5. Rustic-style lamps

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Asian style dining room
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

The two lamps made from the metal straws in metallic shade glow bright and beautiful, adding to the décor of the dining room. 


6. Metal and ceramic pendant lamps

Dining Area Interior Perspective CB.Arch Design Solutions Asian style dining room White
CB.Arch Design Solutions

Dining Area Interior Perspective

CB.Arch Design Solutions
CB.Arch Design Solutions
CB.Arch Design Solutions

The smooth and shiny rotund pendant lamps with brass hanging rope bring richness to the dining room décor.


7. Colonial-style ceiling light

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Dining room
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The colonial-style ceiling lamps made from glass bodies framed in wrought iron are rustic and merged with the modern dining room cum kitchen.


8. Industrial-style hanging lamps

Elena, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Eclectic style dining room dining room ideas
Marilen Styles

Elena

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

An open plan living space, the kitchen island that extends to be the house's dining table, and the three wrought iron pendant lamps shining above the table form a perfect setting for romantic evenings. 


9. Caged lamps

Dining Room Structura Architects Modern dining room Concrete Wood effect
Structura Architects

Dining Room

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Simple and elegant, the glow from the caged lamp will not only lighten up the dining table, but it will also have a beautiful light and shadow on the walls and ceiling surrounding it.


10. Conical quadruplet

Sonata Private Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern dining room
TG Designing Corner

Sonata Private Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

The symphony of quadruplet conical pendant lamps will create a stunning atmosphere whether the light is switched on or off.


11. Shining balls

Tropical Paradise, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Tropical style dining room
Geraldine Oliva

Tropical Paradise

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Smooth glass balls fitted to the golden colored frame brings elegant charm into the décor with its look and shine.


12. Hanging from the partition

1 Bedroom Condo in Manila, CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS Modern dining room
CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS

1 Bedroom Condo in Manila

CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS
CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS
CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS

Fix the light on the partition dividing the living room from the dining space instead of hanging it above the dining table. The light will serve both the area with an elan.


13. Modern and minimalist

KL Tower Serviced Residences, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Minimalist dining room
TG Designing Corner

KL Tower Serviced Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

The simple metal pendant lamps light drop from the ceiling to light up the dining room. It gets complemented by the ceiling lights focused on the wall, lighting the room indirectly.


14. Round as the table

2012 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern dining room
MKC DESIGN

2012 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

Match the shape of the light with the circular shape of the dining tabletop. The simplicity in design and style will create a serene ambiance.


15. Chic and contemporary

2012 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern dining room
MKC DESIGN

2012 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

The sophisticated pendant lamps in the open-plan house enhance the social area's elegance and light up space gracefully.


16. Minimal and elegant

1-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Modern dining room
Garra + Punzal Architects

1-Bedroom Interior Design

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

If aesthetically minimal is what you want for your dining room, this is how to light up space. The light falling from the two metal lamps falls on the dining table, creating a romantic environment with soft lighting.


17. Reflection on the mirror

Asian Luxe, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Asian style dining room
Geraldine Oliva

Asian Luxe

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The stylish glass chandelier hanging from the wooden panels and its reflection on the mirror doubling up its shine enriches the décor of the dining room graciously.


18. Edison bulbs entrapped in crystal balls

Classic Contemporary, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Minimalist dining room
Geraldine Oliva

Classic Contemporary

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The Edison bulbs' elegance increases manifold when entrapped in beautiful glass balls hanging through the metal rope. Alternating in tinted and clear, it looks quite modern and charming.


19. Classy and sophisticated

Oriental Oasis, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Asian style dining room
Geraldine Oliva

Oriental Oasis

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The traditional style twin lamps hanging over the dining table become special with Edison bulbs that enhance the modern setting's classy charm.


20. The lonesome splendor

Grand Midori-Makati, marcdeco marcdeco Modern dining room
marcdeco

Grand Midori-Makati

marcdeco
marcdeco
marcdeco

The small dining room's cozy comfort gets complemented by the industrial-style single lamp hanging right over the dining table, lightening it up beautifully.


21. Glitz and glamorous

Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Modern dining room
Hayen Interiors

Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

The glitz of the splendid modern chandelier and then the soft glow lighting up the false ceiling from the hidden source glam up the dining room, drenching it in glitzy glamour.


Check more design ideas for your dining room: 19 lovely designing ideas for your dining room


Which of these lighting ideas dazzle your imagination? Leave us a comment.

