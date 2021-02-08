Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

13 Clever Ideas for Using the Spare Room of your House

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Admin Office, KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO Study/office
Loading admin actions …

It may sound weird for a few, but the reality hits hard when you find an empty room of your house staring at you, demanding attention. The place that seemed so full of children's at home, parents living with you, or you move from a smaller to a bigger house suddenly feels too big to fill when it changes. Whatever the reason, but now you have to hunt for ideas to use the spare room and convert it into something new and exciting for you and the family and friends visiting the house. We have curated a few suggestions from our professional designers for you to consider. Let's indulge in the luxury of extra room and create a retreat of it!

1. The home Office

Admin Office, KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO Study/office
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

Admin Office

KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

One lesson to learn from the Pandemic situation is to build up a comfortable home office to work peacefully and comfortably. Use the spare room of your house and convert it into a professional standard home office. Who knows, ‘work from home’ may turn out to be the ‘new normal?’


2. Relaxed cozy corner

Catya, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Media room
Marilen Styles

Catya

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Convert the small space near the large window into a relaxation spot where you can lounge with your books, basking in the sun, or laze around spending some ‘me’ time away from the hustle-bustle of life.


3. Pamper with a walk-in closet

Walk in Closet 1 SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Modern dressing room
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Walk in Closet 1

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Give your dream a reality by designing the spare room into a walk-in closet you always wished to have. With the luxury of having a complete room at your disposal, you can create a luxurious walk-in closet.


4. Dress up the dressing room

ACE Hotel & Suites, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern dressing room
TG Designing Corner

ACE Hotel & Suites

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Transform it into a stylish dressing room with a massive mirror, elegant dressing table, and a comfortable chair. You will surely enjoy the luxury of owning a luxurious dressing room in your home.


5. Break up the wall to merge

The Ante-Room / Receiving Area Structura Architects Terrace
Structura Architects

The Ante-Room / Receiving Area

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

If your spare room is strategically placed adjacent to the living room, consider breaking the wall and merging the room with the rest of the space. Make the room a part of the living space to make it feel spacious.


6. Children’s play zone

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Nursery/kid’s room
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

It will be a great idea to decorate the spare room to be the dedicated children’s play zone. Put a cozy, comfortable mattress or low bed where you can lie down to watch the kid’s in action.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Storage for the memories

2015 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Media room
MKC DESIGN

2015 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

It’s natural to buy new things for home décor, and then you are clueless about where to place the old ones you don’t want to get rid of. So, convert the spare room to be the ‘memory room,’ where you will store all the memorabilia you have bought and inherited.


8. Day-room to hang around

Study area homify Media room home office,study room,minimalist study,minimalist office
homify

Study area

homify
homify
homify

Build up a quiet and comfy space in the spare room to spend time and hang around with friends and family during days or late evenings before retiring to the private bedroom. A massive sofa-cum bed, a long coffee table, a TV, music systems, PlayStation, etc., for entertainment, will be perfect.


9. Room for the paying guest

AirBnb unit, Quadraforma Construction Quadraforma Construction Media room
Quadraforma Construction

AirBnb unit

Quadraforma Construction
Quadraforma Construction
Quadraforma Construction

Why not convert the spare room into a guest room for the paying guest. After all, a little extra income along with a company won’t harm. The room with a bed, study, TV unit, bedroom cabinet, and all the necessary facilities with the comfort of home is a popular choice among travelers and students looking for a home away from home.


10. Multi-purpose work/gaming/entertainment room

Study Nook Structura Architects Study/office Marble Black
Structura Architects

Study Nook

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Make the most of your spare room by designing it with a sofa to stretch your back when tired of sitting on the chairs working from home, attending online classes, or studying. It could also double-up to be the room where the family can gather to hang or even play online games from the same room.


11. Lounging in the classy comfort

Seibu Tower, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Study/office Multicolored
TG Designing Corner

Seibu Tower

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Use it for gossiping with friends, playing games, or even home office with a twist, the creative with the odd design spare room and convert it into a room to lounge around.


12. Call it a creative space

Study Area, ra studio ra studio Study/office 3D Rendering, Sketchup, Vray
ra studio

Study Area

ra studio
ra studio
ra studio

It's a fact that creativity splurges in a quiet and quaint space bubbling with cheerful décor and greenery around to inspire. Hang an inspiring quote, prepare a clean working desk, add freshness to the décor, and sit to fill in your imagination.


13. Airbnb your spare room

Neo gothic studio (exhibit), Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Living room
Geraldine Oliva

Neo gothic studio (exhibit)

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

The spare you built in the basement or the attic can easily be made available to the Airbnb and earn extra money. Get inspired from here and make it a complete unit with a fully furnished kitchen, bar, bedroom, study, and bathroom and rent it out. Open up your beautiful home for the world!


Check out these beautiful home designs before you start building yours: 14 beautiful homes with photo-realistic designs you can copy

9 Inexpensive and Budget Ideas for Flooring in your Home
Which of these ideas will you use for the spare room of your house? Do let us know in the commenst section.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks