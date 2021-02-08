13 Clever Ideas for Using the Spare Room of your House

It may sound weird for a few, but the reality hits hard when you find an empty room of your house staring at you, demanding attention. The place that seemed so full of children's at home, parents living with you, or you move from a smaller to a bigger house suddenly feels too big to fill when it changes. Whatever the reason, but now you have to hunt for ideas to use the spare room and convert it into something new and exciting for you and the family and friends visiting the house. We have curated a few suggestions from our professional designers for you to consider. Let's indulge in the luxury of extra room and create a retreat of it!