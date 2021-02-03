Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Inexpensive and Budget Ideas for Flooring in your Home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Updating the Look of a 2-Storey Makati Abode, Structura Architects Structura Architects Modern dining room Concrete Wood effect
Flooring the home new or getting it renovated could be an expensive affair if the research has not been done diligently. Price is an essential factor to consider when flooring the house. At the same time, we secretly wish to get the best within our budget; no matter how limited it is to add to the house's aesthetics. The types of materials to its styling, layout, and placement affect the flooring budget. So today, we have brought some professional tips from our floorers to meet your flooring requirements. So whether you are laying the floor fresh or remodeling it, check out these flooring ideas that will help you in styling your house's floor that too on a budget. Have a look!

1. Keeping it simple and single

Dining Room Structura Architects Modern dining room Concrete Wood effect
Structura Architects

Dining Room

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

A single type of material selected from the entire space can cut the expense substantially. Since there is a single style involved, it's evident that the flooring material's procurement will be in bulk, thus saving on cost. Single material also reduces wastage. Laying out the floor is hassle-free and straightforward, thus reducing labor costs.


2. Warmth of engineered wood

3-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Modern dining room
Garra + Punzal Architects

3-Bedroom Interior Design

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

Factory-made engineered wood is an inexpensive substitute for natural wood. Apart from being cheap, it is environment-friendly and designed and manufactured to be water-resistant, scratch-resistant, and made to withstand the wear and tear of the floor's daily life.


3. Luxurious engineered stone

2-Storey Residence Renovation, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Living room
Garra + Punzal Architects

2-Storey Residence Renovation

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

The natural stone looks and feels luxurious and enhances the elegance of the house. However, with advanced technology, the engineered stone is doing the same on the floors at a lesser cost. Engineered quartz, engineered marble stone, polymer concrete, engineered granite, slate, etc., there are various options to choose from that too on a budget.


4. Carpeting the floor

Pearl of the Orient, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Living room
Geraldine Oliva

Pearl of the Orient

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Carpet comes in a variety of designs, materials, styles, and rates. What’s beneath the carpet hardly matters when the floor is covered with the carpet of your choice. You are at liberty to choose the rug within your budget. You can also consider placing a carpet on a particular portion of the living room or any other room. It will change the décor of the entire space.


5. Shine of the porcelain tiles

Structura Architects Floors Grey
Structura Architects

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Porcelain tiles are the perfect choice if you wish to have something classy on the floor but less expensive than wood or stone. It’s durable, reasonable, shiny, and comes in various colors, design, size, and texture.


6. Resilient Vinyl tiles

2012 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Living room
MKC DESIGN

2012 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

From expensive to affordable, the elegant, durable, and resilient vinyl tiles for the floor come in various price ranges, designs, colors, patterns, and styles to match your requirements. The advantage of vinyl flooring is that it is easy to install. 


7. Pieces of wooden planks

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The wooden planks on the floor are trending as inexpensive affordable flooring for the home. Be creative with the cut of the planks or choose from the available design to refurbish the floor. You can either change the room's flooring or install it above the existing subfloor; it's your choice.


8. Rustic elegance of concrete

3-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Modern bathroom
Garra + Punzal Architects

3-Bedroom Interior Design

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

Concrete has evolved over the period has moved from the outdoor pavements, terrace, exterior walls to the house interior and on the floors. In fact, the rustic charm of concrete looks quite elegant on the floors. The concrete flooring is durable, low-maintenance, cost-effective, and trendy. 


9. Eco-friendly linoleum flooring

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal, OASIS Design Studio OASIS Design Studio Living room
OASIS Design Studio

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal

OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio

The environment-friendly linoleum flooring from the bygone era has bounced back in popularity since it is durable, affordable, and available in various styles and designs, making it designers' and homeowners' favorite. The best part is that it can last for 20-30 years and last longer if handled with care. 


10. Creativity on the floor

Neo gothic studio (exhibit), Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Living room
Geraldine Oliva

Neo gothic studio (exhibit)

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Show your creativity and mix and match the left-over flooring tiles in your master bedroom to create personalized flooring, designed and developed by you and for you. This cost-effective idea will soon become popular among your family and friends. So make the best out of waste.


Check out these flooring options that look like wood: 10 incredible flooring options that look like wood


Which flooring material or idea will you choose for your home? Leave us a comment.

