11 Exciting Ways to excite your living room with textiles

Be trendy and revamp the living room with the Pantone color for 2021. Change the sofa cover and opt for the Ultimate Gray and then glamourize it with the throw and cushion covers in Illuminating. The simple change will liven up the living room to welcome the New Year with enthusiasm.





