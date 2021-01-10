11 Exciting Ways to excite your living room with textiles

If you are looking for ideas to spruce up your living room décor that too on a budget, then we are on the same page. The living room is the most versatile space of the house designed and decorated to be welcoming and aesthetically pleasing. Our professional interior designers and decorators know that more than the expensive furniture, lights, and exquisite decoration pieces on display, it’s the textiles that make or break the living room décor. Texture, colors, style, prints, warmth, and the list is long since the fabrics have a lot to offer when it comes to home décor. Let’s revamp the living room décor and excite it with these fabrics changeover. Have a look!
Bring in the royal charm in your living room through the bright and beautiful carpet on the floor. The attention-grabbing vibrant colors of the rug will enhance the aesthetics of the living room with its presence.
Change the fabric of the sofa, and it will instantly make your sofa new. You can opt for fixed material or slip-on covers made from the fabric of your choice in the color that matches the living room walls. It’s easy to excite the living room décor by changing the textiles than putting on fresh paint on the wall.
Flaunt your creativity in your living room by knitted throws covering the sofa. Crafted and created by you, these original and exclusive knitted creations add your creative style to the living room décor.
Cushions and cushion covers are the simplest way to freshen up the décor with the use of textiles. Throw in more cushions on your sofa; add colors and textures through its covers to enliven the living room.
Play with contrasting colors to create a stimulating décor through the use of textiles. The bright red fabric of the sofa with a soothing shade of off-white cushion covers creates an exciting contrast enhancing the space's beauty.
The black and white floral sofa cover with black and white cushion covers diligently selected to adore it is a perfect way to bring in the elegance of monochrome magic in your living room through the fabric.
Make your living room chic and fashionable with the luxury of velvet. Be it the velvety touch of the upholstery covering the sofa, the crumpled texture of velvet on the chairs, or the soft touch of velvet on the floor rug, velvet in the living room look and feel elegant.
The merger of two different fabric materials, color, and texture will surely bring a distinct style to excite the living room décor. Mix it, match it, or play with your creativity by marrying a completely unrelated theme to make your own rule; let your living room be an extension of your personality.
Apart from their functionality, the curtains are the largest textiles that dress up the windows and door. Choose it smartly, and you can change the décor with it. The thing with curtains is that you can do a lot with them. Layer it, choose a single thick one, bright color or neutral, floral, prints or plains; the choice is yours.
The Lacy, frilly, and delicate softness of fabric brings graceful sophistication to the living room décor. It’s perfect for the cushion covers, but be bold and explores its possibilities to add the frilly charm in the living room.
Be trendy and revamp the living room with the Pantone color for 2021. Change the sofa cover and opt for the Ultimate Gray and then glamourize it with the throw and cushion covers in Illuminating. The simple change will liven up the living room to welcome the New Year with enthusiasm.
Get ideas to bring the Pantone color 2021 in your home decor: Pantone color of the year 2021: 30 Ideas to add the colors of life and positivity in your Home