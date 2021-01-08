9 Functional Kitchen Sink Designs for your Incredible Kitchen

The kitchen sink is an indispensable part of the kitchen. Apart from the actual cooking, most of the kitchen work, from prep to cleaning, is done in the sink. It's appropriate to say that it bears the burnt in the kitchen and still is quite neglected when it comes to its design. However, the modern kitchen planners do a lot of brainstorming, from selecting the right kitchen sink to giving it the place it deserves in the kitchen. Readily available in standard material, size, and shape, we only need to install it. But you will be surprised to know how the kitchen sink, considered just a functional piece in the kitchen, can add to its décor and transform your kitchen into an incredible space. Let's explore the innumerable possibilities hidden in the kitchen sink.
A deep kitchen sink placed at the end of the kitchen island keeps the island free for dining and other functions. The advantage of the innovative placement of the sink on the island also supports keeping the kitchen counter dry and dedicated for cooking.
The monochrome kitchen's elegance dominated by pristine white gets a boost from the magic of a greyish-black kitchen sink fixed on the white quartz counter-top. Drainer, strainer, and a small bowl in the middle combine to be a comfortable kitchen sink.
The functional U-shaped kitchen has the stainless steel double-bowl kitchen sink fixed in the granite counter. The movable tap caters to both the bowl to increase the efficiency of the sink.
This modern and minimalist dual sink fits perfectly to blend with the classic kitchen. The sturdiness of the stainless steel kitchen sink is an electrifying contrast in wood and white kitchen.
One sink on the kitchen island and the other on the kitchen counter adds to the kitchen's convenience. In an expansive open plan kitchen with lots of space to move, you don't have to run around to use the sink.
An elegant stainless steel double bowl kitchen sink embedded with the majestic black granite counter perfectly fits the lustrous and luxurious ensemble.
The steel sink mounted in the engineered stone counter-top, with the frosted chrome faucet fitted on the counter, adds to the kitchen's modern minimalist design.
The kitchen sink's efficiency is increased with the addition of a drainer on the side of the bowl. This style of sink is perfect for a small kitchen with limited counter space. Big or small, cooking and cleaning still have to be done in the kitchen.
Get the sink installed near the kitchen window so that you can enjoy the view from the window while doing the routine kitchen activities. The placement of the sink away from the cook-top also keeps the dry and wet areas separate.
