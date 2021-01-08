Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Functional Kitchen Sink Designs for your Incredible Kitchen

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Absolute Black Granite Kitchen Countertop in Mandaue City, Stone Depot Stone Depot Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

The kitchen sink is an indispensable part of the kitchen. Apart from the actual cooking, most of the kitchen work, from prep to cleaning, is done in the sink. It's appropriate to say that it bears the burnt in the kitchen and still is quite neglected when it comes to its design. However, the modern kitchen planners do a lot of brainstorming, from selecting the right kitchen sink to giving it the place it deserves in the kitchen. Readily available in standard material, size, and shape, we only need to install it. But you will be surprised to know how the kitchen sink, considered just a functional piece in the kitchen, can add to its décor and transform your kitchen into an incredible space. Let's explore the innumerable possibilities hidden in the kitchen sink. 

1. Cater to all from the island

MG House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Kitchen
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

MG House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

A deep kitchen sink placed at the end of the kitchen island keeps the island free for dining and other functions. The advantage of the innovative placement of the sink on the island also supports keeping the kitchen counter dry and dedicated for cooking.


2. Black magic with the kitchen sink

Diamond Dust Quartz Kitchen Countertop in Mandaue City Stone Depot Kitchen
Stone Depot

Diamond Dust Quartz Kitchen Countertop in Mandaue City

Stone Depot
Stone Depot
Stone Depot

The monochrome kitchen's elegance dominated by pristine white gets a boost from the magic of a greyish-black kitchen sink fixed on the white quartz counter-top. Drainer, strainer, and a small bowl in the middle combine to be a comfortable kitchen sink.


3. Flush on the granite

Absolute Black Granite Kitchen Countertop in Mandaue City Stone Depot Kitchen Absolute Black,Granite,Kitchen,Countertop,Mandaue City,Cebu,Philippines
Stone Depot

Absolute Black Granite Kitchen Countertop in Mandaue City

Stone Depot
Stone Depot
Stone Depot

The functional U-shaped kitchen has the stainless steel double-bowl kitchen sink fixed in the granite counter. The movable tap caters to both the bowl to increase the efficiency of the sink.


4. Dual sink on the kitchen island

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal, OASIS Design Studio OASIS Design Studio Kitchen
OASIS Design Studio

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal

OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio

This modern and minimalist dual sink fits perfectly to blend with the classic kitchen. The sturdiness of the stainless steel kitchen sink is an electrifying contrast in wood and white kitchen.


5. Two separate sinks for one kitchen

RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Kitchen
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

RT House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

One sink on the kitchen island and the other on the kitchen counter adds to the kitchen's convenience. In an expansive open plan kitchen with lots of space to move, you don't have to run around to use the sink.


6. Embedded with the kitchen counter

Black Galaxy Granite Kitchen Countertop and Island in Talisay City Stone Depot Kitchen Black Galaxy,Granite,Talisay City,Cebu,Philippines
Stone Depot

Black Galaxy Granite Kitchen Countertop and Island in Talisay City

Stone Depot
Stone Depot
Stone Depot

An elegant stainless steel double bowl kitchen sink embedded with the majestic black granite counter perfectly fits the lustrous and luxurious ensemble.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Steely shine and efficiency

32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Kitchen
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

32.23 Residence

Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

The steel sink mounted in the engineered stone counter-top, with the frosted chrome faucet fitted on the counter, adds to the kitchen's modern minimalist design.


8. Drainer and strainer double delight

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Kitchen
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Two Bedrooms Condo at Rockwell

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The kitchen sink's efficiency is increased with the addition of a drainer on the side of the bowl. This style of sink is perfect for a small kitchen with limited counter space. Big or small, cooking and cleaning still have to be done in the kitchen.


9. Sink with a view

Cozy Cottage, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Kitchen
Geraldine Oliva

Cozy Cottage

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Get the sink installed near the kitchen window so that you can enjoy the view from the window while doing the routine kitchen activities. The placement of the sink away from the cook-top also keeps the dry and wet areas separate. 


Check out the best layout for your kitchen:  6 best kitchen layouts for the Filipino home


7 Best Materials for Shower Tray to Step-up the Style
Which of these kitchen sink will become a part of your kitchen? We are waiting to hear from you. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks