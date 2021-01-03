Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Best Materials for Shower Tray to Step-up the Style

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
3-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects
Shower floor, shower base, or shower tray; call it whatever you wish, but the fact is that you have to take utmost care while choosing the material for its functionality and the wear and tear it has to bear. The shower tray is the shower's foundation and ensures that the water flows to the drain and remains confined to the wet area. The material you choose should be durable, stain-resistant, easy to maintain, cost-efficient, water-resistant, and anti-skid. Today we have curated a few of the popular materials that the bathroom designers use while designing the bathrooms. Check out the materials that meet the functionality and also adds to the aesthetics of the bathroom.

1. Concrete shower tray

3-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects
Common material in traditional homes, the concrete shower tray is now popular even in modern homes. The concrete shower tray is durable, anti-skid, water and stain resistant, easy to install, and enhances the bathroom's elegance. Pair it with any tiles, stone, or choose the concrete floor all over the bathroom; it will look equally great.


2. Ceramic shower tray

Interior Fit-Out and Design for a Condo Unit, Structura Architects
Once upon a time, it used to be the most common material used for shower trays. The reason was that it is pocket-friendly, stain-resistant, and easy to clean just like the washbasin and toilet seat. The ceramic tray is durable but cracks easily if something sharp and heavy drops. Cold to touch it’s perfect for the tropical climate.


3. Acrylic shower tray

STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build
Affordable, light-weight material, quick and easy to install, and warm under the feet, the acrylic shower tray is available in lots of shapes, sizes, and designs. The material allows flexibility, and hence there is a significant risk of breakage.


4. Fiberglass shower tray

Crema Marfil Marble Vanity Top at Cebu Westown Lagoon, Stone Depot
A cheaper alternative to the acrylic shower tray, the fiberglass material is very similar to the acrylic material in qualities accept that it is more brittle. Hence, it has a shorter life and less durable. It is usually protected by layers of waterproof paint, making it an ideal material to be used in the shower tray. However, the coating needs retouch since it wears off, causing leakage and looks unattractive over the period.


5. Stone resin shower tray

One Orchard Road, TG Designing Corner
The mixture of natural material and resin compounds, the stone resin material is a perfect compromise between ceramic and acrylic materials for shower trays. It’s solid, durable, versatile, long-lasting, and available in various designs and styles. No wonder it has become a popular choice among modern homeowners for their contemporary bathroom.  


6. Marble shower tray

WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Marble is the most exquisite material used for the shower tray. Expensive, heavy, and exclusive, the marble shower tray brings glitz and glamour to the bathroom.


7. Vitrified tile shower tray

2015 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN
Match the shower tray with the shower walls a=or the bathroom floor by opting for the vitrified tile. The benefit of using tile is that it can be customized. There will be uniformity in the bathroom's look, and you can choose the size and shape depending on the space available.  


Check out these amazing ideas for bathroom tiles: 10 amazing bathroom tile design ideas


Did you find this informations useful? We are waiting to hear from you. 

