Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Pantone color of the year 2021: 30 Ideas to add the colors of life and positivity in your Home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Außergewöhnliche Design-Küche von next125, Spitzhüttl Home Company Spitzhüttl Home Company Built-in kitchens Yellow
Loading admin actions …

People were desperately looking for something to lift the gloom from the year 2020, overshadowed by the pandemic. And with a bang, Pantone announced the illuminating and ultimate gray the Pantone color for 2021. Imagine the energetic vibe of the sunshine yellow merges with the ultimate gray will bring into your home. The optimistic vibrancy of Illuminating yellow and the pensive mood of Ultimate Gray is the match made in heaven and brought to your life as the Pantone color of the year 2021. So bask in the glory of the two unconventional contemporary combinations to bring lively positivity to the home décor. Here are some ideas from our designers for you.

1. Ray of sunshine

Außergewöhnliche Design-Küche von next125, Spitzhüttl Home Company Spitzhüttl Home Company Built-in kitchens Yellow
Spitzhüttl Home Company

Spitzhüttl Home Company
Spitzhüttl Home Company
Spitzhüttl Home Company

Inspired by the color of nature, the shine of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray merges to create a stunning open plan kitchen.

2. On the shelves

OFFICE A, GR, buerger katsota zt gmbh buerger katsota zt gmbh Study/office Glass Yellow
buerger katsota zt gmbh

buerger katsota zt gmbh
buerger katsota zt gmbh
buerger katsota zt gmbh

A room dominated by the Ultimate Gray with a splash of Illuminating vibrancy of yellow on the shelves combines to build a modern office.

3. Modern minimalism

Studio Apartment, Studio Dooie Studio Dooie Living room Yellow
Studio Dooie

Studio Dooie
Studio Dooie
Studio Dooie

Modern is minimalist, and the philosophy of modern minimalism in home decor creates an elegant decor. Ultimate Gray sofa and Illuminating cushion cover is a clever idea to bring in the Pantone color of the year 2021 in your home.

4. Less in more

Badezimmer im Vintage Stil , Traditional Bathrooms GmbH Traditional Bathrooms GmbH Classic style bathroom Iron/Steel Yellow
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH

Traditional Bathrooms GmbH
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH
Traditional Bathrooms GmbH

Just a bathtub in yellow resting above the vinyl bathroom floor in Ultimate Gray sometimes less is more to make a mark.

5. Gossip corner

Studio Apartment, Studio Dooie Studio Dooie Modern dining room Yellow
Studio Dooie

Studio Dooie
Studio Dooie
Studio Dooie

Splash the color of life in the favorite corner of your house, which also double-up to be your breakfast bar. The yellow chairs with gray look stunning.

5. Happy and joyful décor

Quitte, Popstahl Küchen Popstahl Küchen Kitchen Iron/Steel Yellow
Popstahl Küchen

Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen
Popstahl Küchen

Plan a happy and joyful space by combining the Pantone color of the year 2021 in your home's kitchen cum dining room. Take some inspiration from here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

6. Lively and serene

Halle, ZUCHEL Küche GmbH ZUCHEL Küche GmbH Kitchen
ZUCHEL Küche GmbH

ZUCHEL Küche GmbH
ZUCHEL Küche GmbH
ZUCHEL Küche GmbH

This out of the world combination of lively and serene color in one space will bring in the out of the world experience in your home decor.

7. Silently making a mark

Tischwäsche Frühjahr/ Sommer 2018, Alfred Apelt GmbH Alfred Apelt GmbH Modern dining room Yellow
Alfred Apelt GmbH

Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH
Alfred Apelt GmbH

Sometimes a simple change can make a huge difference. Change the furnishing of your home to make a statement with the Pantone color 2021.

8. Smart in subtle

Designfarben, SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE Modern dining room Yellow
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE
SCHÖNER WOHNEN-FARBE

The Pantone color of the year 2021 in its subtle shade smartly transforms the interior decor to make it look elegant. While the seat of the chair is Illuminating tone, the Ultimate Gray is in the back.

9. Bright and Vibrant

Kids Room Design Essentials Nursery/kid’s room Yellow
Design Essentials

Kids Room

Design Essentials
Design Essentials
Design Essentials

Make your bedroom bright and vibrant using the shades of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray in furniture and furnishing to show your personality.

11 Fotos de designs de cozinha modernos, No Place Like Home ® No Place Like Home ® Kitchen
No Place Like Home ®

No Place Like Home ®
No Place Like Home ®
No Place Like Home ®

10. In the end

Contemporary kitchen diner in Essex residence Paul Langston Interiors Kitchen Grey kitchen lighting,kitchen appliances,kitchen cabinet,kitchen chairs,kitchen table,kitchen floor,kitchen worktop,kitchen sink,yellow,LED Lighting
Paul Langston Interiors

Contemporary kitchen diner in Essex residence

Paul Langston Interiors
Paul Langston Interiors
Paul Langston Interiors

Ultimate Gray kitchen with Illuminating wall in the end to add color in the kitchen cum informal dining room.

11. The style of four

Cozinha MA, Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores Kitchen Ceramic Yellow
Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores

Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores
Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores
Ao Cubo Arquitetura e Interiores

Four walls in Ultimate Gray get complimented by the four pendant lamps and the four high chairs in Illuminating color, bringing the positive vibe of Pantone color 2021 in the kitchen.

12. Chic and stylish

Дизайн квартиры 65 м.кв, Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной Kitchen Yellow
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной
Дизайн студия Жанны Ращупкиной

Enhance the style quotient of your small kitchen by playing with patterns and color.

13. Elegant and contemporary

HAPPYHOURS burger & grill, manuarino architettura design comunicazione manuarino architettura design comunicazione Commercial spaces Iron/Steel Yellow Gastronomy
manuarino architettura design comunicazione

manuarino architettura design comunicazione
manuarino architettura design comunicazione
manuarino architettura design comunicazione

The elegance of Ultimate Gray gets balanced by the vibrancy of Illuminating yellow in this stylish bathroom.

14. It's Okay to be colorful

MM apartment, Studio ro+ca Studio ro+ca Living room
Studio ro+ca

Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca
Studio ro+ca

It's okay to show your love for color unapologetically. Ultimate Gray floor and walls are made bright by the illumination of Illuminating, the Pantone color 2021.

15. Make a statement with simplicity

Redefining furniture Saniya Nahar Designs Small bedroom MDF Yellow
Saniya Nahar Designs

Redefining furniture

Saniya Nahar Designs
Saniya Nahar Designs
Saniya Nahar Designs

Make a statement with simplicity. If you don't want to go for a major change and still want to be trendy with the Pantone color of the year 2021, paint a small portion of the wall in the combination.

16. Sound of silence

Panorama, Bill's Design Limited Bill's Design Limited Living room Yellow
Bill&#39;s Design Limited

Bill's Design Limited
Bill&#39;s Design Limited
Bill's Design Limited

The view from the window and the living room is decorated in the combination of the calmness of Ultimate Gray with a touch of Illuminating; the serenity is stunning.

17. The façade full of style

Fachada Casa Deniz, Oscar Torres Arquitecto Oscar Torres Arquitecto Small houses Yellow
Oscar Torres Arquitecto

Oscar Torres Arquitecto
Oscar Torres Arquitecto
Oscar Torres Arquitecto

The exterior of the house is an introduction to what's inside. Make a mark with the facade decor and paint it in the Pantone color 2021. It's marvelous!

18. The wall says it all

Nhà Phố 4 Tầng Mặt Tiền 4m Thiết Kế Hiện Đại Ở Tân Bình, Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát Modern style bedroom Yellow
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát

Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát
Công ty TNHH Xây Dựng TM – DV Song Phát

A wall in Illuminating with the framed pictures in Ultimate Gray hung over it; it's a smart way to make the room lively and full of memories.

19. Shining bright and beautiful

Дизайн-проект однокомнатной квартиры для семьи с ребёнком, Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier Kitchen Yellow
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier

Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier
Студия Инстильер | Studio Instilier

The kitchen pantry and floor cabinet in yellow and the gray wall cabinet bring in the combination of Pantone color 2021 in your kitchen to enhance its style and brighten up space.

20. Smart merger on the wall

Home Office SE, Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura Study/office Yellow
Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura

Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura
Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura
Luciana Ribeiro Arquitetura

The two colors combination of Illuminating and Ultimate Gray in open bookshelves look smart and stylish.

21. Sandwich in between

Apartamento com tons marcantes, moderno, dinâmico e cheio de energia., Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados Kitchen Yellow
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão &amp; associados

Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão &amp; associados
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados

Take inspiration from here if you have a small kitchen and make it vibrant and stylish with the Pantone colors of the year 2021.

22. Attractive and elegant

Частный дом в Jesenice, Прага - Запад, ISDesign group s.r.o. ISDesign group s.r.o. Living room Yellow
ISDesign group s.r.o.

ISDesign group s.r.o.
ISDesign group s.r.o.
ISDesign group s.r.o.

The Illuminating color amidst the Ultimate Gray gives the eyes a resting place to breathe in an elegant room.

23. Cut into half

THIẾT KẾ NỘI THẤT CĂN HỘ CHUNG CƯ HÀ ĐÔ CENTROSA GARDEN 77M2 CÓ 2 PHÒNG NGỦ - ANH HẢI, QUẬN 10, Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ Living room Solid Wood Yellow
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ

Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ
Công ty Cổ Phần Nội Thất Mạnh Hệ

Half-half, the balancing act of the two-color combinations aptly declared to be the Pantone colors of 2021 is simply a show-stopper.

24. Signature pieces of furniture

АПАРТАМЕНТЫ SKY, Suiten7 Suiten7 Nursery/kid’s room Plastic Yellow
Suiten7

Suiten7
Suiten7
Suiten7

Sign it off with the signature pieces in your elegant decor in vibrant color. It will speak about your personal style.

25. Simplicity of subtle shade

Playroom/ Teenage Hangout JMdesign Living room
JMdesign

Playroom/ Teenage Hangout

JMdesign
JMdesign
JMdesign

The simplicity of subtle shades of Illuminating cushion covers on the Ultimate Gray sofa's with a yellow wall behind creates a simple yet elegant decor.

26. Reflecting style

Escritório de Advocacia | Recife - Pernambuco | Brasil, Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados Commercial spaces Stone Yellow Commercial Spaces
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão &amp; associados

Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão &amp; associados
Arquitetura Sônia Beltrão & associados

A portion of the ceiling and the floor beneath in Illuminating and the rest of the space covered in Ultimate Gray bring the ultimate style into the open kitchen.

27. Vibrantly alive

Casa del Limonero, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Living room Stone Yellow
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Create a living space with an Illuminating sofa illuminated brightly with a floor lamp in the same color and the Ultimate Gray wall to complement it.

28. The dining table décor

Солнечная квартира-студия в ЖК Бумеранг, Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design" Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева 'Prosto Design' Scandinavian style dining room Yellow
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева <q>Prosto Design</q>

Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design"
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева <q>Prosto Design</q>
Студия дизайна Дмитрия Артемьева "Prosto Design"

Enhance the dining experience with Illuminating crockeries, Ultimate Gray table mats, and your loved ones around.

29. Stylishly sophisticated

Pokój dla chłopca, Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń Girls Bedroom MDF Yellow
Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń

Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń
Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń
Wkwadrat Architekt Wnętrz Toruń

The house's children will enjoy the combinations of Pantone colors of the year 2021 in the room crafted to be their recluse.

30. The show-stopper

cobertura elegante e colorida, Michele Moncks Arquitetura Michele Moncks Arquitetura Living room
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura
Michele Moncks Arquitetura

Just an elegant piece in Illuminating color standing alone in front of the mirror on the wall and the Ultimate Gray dominating the rest of space; the reflection on the mirror doubles-up the glitz and glamor of the room.


Check this out for more ideas: 6 color combinations that are perfect for Filipino interiors

Dazzling Garden lighting ideas for your Modern Home
Which way will you bring in the positive vibe of Pantone colors of 2021 in your home? Leave us your comments. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks