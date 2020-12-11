Pantone color of the year 2021: 30 Ideas to add the colors of life and positivity in your Home

People were desperately looking for something to lift the gloom from the year 2020, overshadowed by the pandemic. And with a bang, Pantone announced the illuminating and ultimate gray the Pantone color for 2021. Imagine the energetic vibe of the sunshine yellow merges with the ultimate gray will bring into your home. The optimistic vibrancy of Illuminating yellow and the pensive mood of Ultimate Gray is the match made in heaven and brought to your life as the Pantone color of the year 2021. So bask in the glory of the two unconventional contemporary combinations to bring lively positivity to the home décor. Here are some ideas from our designers for you.