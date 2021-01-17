Your browser is out-of-date.

Great and Glamorous Ideas for Double-Vanity Modern Bathrooms

In this fast-moving life, two sink bathroom or double-vanity bathroom is a blessing and definitely better than one. The ‘his’ and ‘her’ bathroom sinks make the morning rush quite manageable and evenings with guests rush-free. It’s an excellent idea to have a double-vanity bathroom in the modern homes of modern families. With their superb planning and professional training, the bathroom designers can convert any size bathroom into a stunning double-vanity bathroom. Have a look at these beautiful double-vanity bathrooms curated for your inspiration. 

1. Chic and contemporary double-vanity bathroom

Two white sinks of the right size fit perfectly and still leave enough free space for toiletries on the stone counter-top. The long drawers beneath the counter and then the open shelves create more than sufficient storage space to keep the bathroom organized.  


2. Sleek and modern for small bathroom

A double-sink fixed on the bathroom counter makes it easy to clean and keep the counter dry. Get it customized according to the bathroom's size and create a beautiful double-vanity bathroom even in a small bathroom. The counter-top has the same stone as in the bathroom wall that creates an illusion of spaciousness.


3. Golden hue of the double-vanity bathroom

The floating counter with a long open shelf beneath for storage, elongated shiny mirrors hanging from above reflecting the golden chandelier's shine and the two golden sinks sitting on the top, the golden hue is making this double-vanity bathroom luxurious.


4. Long and lustrous double-vanity bathroom

A long counter with two sinks on the top and the open space for storage beneath creates a comfortable space for two. The wall-to-wall mirror fixed on the wall above the sink doubles up the elegance of the bathroom. 


5. Luxurious modern double-vanity bathroom

The luxury of space gets explored creatively to build up an aesthetically elegant double-vanity bathroom. The combination of the black marble counter-top with white sinks fitted on it and the wooden bathroom cabinet looks stunning.


6. Upscale elegant double-vanity bathroom

The stunning double-vanity placed on the floating counter with drawers beneath, a gap, and then a long open shelf creates a perfectly chic and stylish double-vanity for the modern bathroom. The circular mirrors and the beautiful chandelier add the finishing touches making it gorgeous.


7. Warmth of natural materials in double-vanity bathroom

With the warmth of wood wrapped around the sink space, the natural stone counter-top holding the double sinks, and the rattan baskets beneath for storage, this double-vanity bathroom bask in the warmth of natural materials.


Check this out to get some stunning storage ideas for your bathroom: 8 bathroom storage ideas that are easy and stylish


Which of these double-vanity bathroom styles did you like the most? Leave us your comments. 

