9 Ways to make your Home Shine with Floor Mirrors

Mirrors are the easiest and most popular design hacks used by interior designers and decorators for home décor. Mirrors enhance the elegance of the space and add a different dimension to the décor. Now imagine the magnitude of enrichment if it’s the floor mirror. The grandness of the mirror reflecting the style will bring in the Wow factor to the room. Whether standing on the floor like an authentic floor mirror or fixed on the wall as a full-size mirror, the floor mirror transforms the space from grand to grandeur. Have a look at these floor mirrors for ideas and inspiration.
The floor to ceiling and wall to wall extra-large floor mirror fixed on the wall covers up an entire wall. The reflection of the front wall on the mirror bounces the color everywhere in the room.
It’s bliss to have a full-size floor mirror in the dressing room where you can appreciate yourself in full view. It’s also a boon to have it, especially in a small dressing room where it creates an illusion of spaciousness in an enclosed space.
A room full of the shiny mirror brings in the luxurious shine into space. The wardrobe door covered with a floor mirror in the dressing room complete the look and fulfils the room's purpose.
A floor mirror with wide frames on all four sides in shiny silver stands alone gracefully in the room. Pick and place it wherever you wish to bring in the glamorous shimmer with this free-to-move floor mirror.
The floor mirror fixed on the foldable doors will be a completely different experience from both sides of the room. It will undoubtedly bring elegant drama into space when the door is open or closed.
When clueless about where to fix the large mirror, think smart, and make the most of the available space. The bedroom's door is one such space that can cleverly be used to fix the floor mirror.
Break the dominant monotony of the wood with a floor mirror on the part of the bedroom wardrobe. The warmth of solid wood will be complimented well by the mirror's coolness reflecting and creating a feeling of roominess in the bedroom.
Make the mirror a part of the existing cabinet design and add a beautiful depth into the bedroom. The framed mirror on the wardrobe door seamlessly blends with the modern minimalist theme of the room.
A floor mirror with a broad dark wood frame resting beside the vibrant antique cupboard reflects the glory of the room. The mirror also gives the eyes a resting spot in the room full of art and artifacts.
Check this out to get ideas to decorate small homes: 11 Tips to Design and Decorate the Small Houses to make the most of it