8 Cool Ideas for Small and Stylish Swimming Pools

It’s becoming a trend to plan and design home full of all the luxury of life, even if it needs to shrink in size. A swimming pool is one thing that is fast catching on this trend. The modern architects try to squeeze in a swimming pool, taking shape and size of the available space. Small in size, at least it a private pool which you can use for free, at the luxury of your time, to cool down in hot summertime. So if you are scared of sharing the pool, build one for you and your family at your home. Just dive into these cool ideas of small swimming pools that can easily replicate.
A long and narrow lap pool with a blue base will not require much space to build. The blue mosaic tiles on the wall enhance the coolness of the pool. Fit it in the backyard or squeeze it in between the house and the boundary, the cool pool will look stylish.
Enhance the style quotient of the swimming pool, and it will take the attention away from the pool's size. The floor tiles' geometrical pattern, sparkling water, and a steel handrail defining the entry point give it a formal look.
With the house on one side and the boundary wall on the other, this small swimming pool squeezed in between is a perfect way to relax and rejuvenate in the secure privacy of your home.
Half lush green lawn and half swimming pool in the front yard of the modern house is an innovative way to get the best of both. The smart combination of pool and lawn adds a vibrant life to the exterior.
This modern swimming pool is oval with a fountain in the middle, complementing the house's style. Think differently and be creative when designing the swimming pool. Rectangle and squares are predictable. Design the swimming pool for your home that is in sync with the house architecture.
Be creative when it comes to maximizing space utilization. Build a small swimming pool somewhere in the garden. If you already have a deck, make space for the swimming pool in the middle. It will make the deck perfect for pool parties. Cool off in hot summers, or relax and rejuvenate in your private swimming pool with family and friends from the comfort of your home.
Build up a complete swimming pool with wooden side decks, steps on one side, and a high platform on the other. The landscaping around the pool with highs and lows contributes immensely, making the pool playfully enjoyable. The swimming pool amidst the beautiful surrounding makes it the center of attraction.
Why settle for less when you can live above the pool? Show your love for swimming and incorporate it into the design of the house. The Venetian home surrounded by water or rather built above the swimming pool will make your house the talk of the town.
