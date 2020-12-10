Dazzling Garden lighting ideas for your Modern Home

As the evening descends and the garden lights up, it completely changes the garden décor from what it is in the daytime. The outdoor illumination enhances the atmosphere making it romantic. Whether you wish to light up the pathway to your entrance via the front garden, brighten up the back yard, or make your balcony and terrace garden glow in the dark, the landscape designers have plenty of ideas to offer to illuminate the garden. The light fixtures like the fairy lights, spotlights, outdoor wall and ceiling lamps, floor lamps, garden table lamps, and concealed lighting are well suited for garden lighting. All you have to do is to take inspiration from here and let your garden dazzle.
Floor lamps lighting up the path, the spotlights spot on the plants and then scattering around it, the dancing light of the fountain and the house glowing in the dark; the dramatic atmosphere created through landscape illumination is stunning.
The ceiling lamps shining from above like stars light up the balcony garden. The arrangement is also there for concealed floor lamps focused on planters making the plants light up.
Spotlights on the false ceiling, two wall-washers fixed on the wall, and then the light from the hidden source illuminating the steps; it’s a perfect atmosphere for relaxation or a private party in the outdoors.
Indirect illumination by illuminating the wall through wall-washers and ceiling lights looks magical. The shadows on the plants will dance in the tune of the wind making your evenings pleasant.
Strategically positioned floor lamps throw light on the garden wall. The light spread on the wall behind the long plants creating a mysterious atmosphere in the front yard. Well-positioned landscape lighting will provide a sense of symmetry in the garden.
The bright light illuminating the balcony garden make it bright as the daylight. Mounting lights fixed high up on the ceiling illuminates the entire space in sync with the illuminated city skyline.
Lights mounted on the wooden ceiling at a regular interval lights up the pathway. This simple lighting idea will make a huge difference when it comes to landscape illumination.
The pergola's wooden planks on the terrace are fitted with focused lights to lighten up the evenings. Switch it on, and the pergola will transform into a chic base decorating the deck for quiet and quaint evenings.
Lights from the hidden source focused on the plants and the pathway invoke visual pleasure in the garden. The diffused illumination creates a romantically serene environment.
Artificially create your starry sky on the patio ceiling where you sit with drinks in the evenings and enjoy the garden from a distance. Be more creative and double-up the shine from the light through the reflection on the mosaic floor.
Change the outdoor garden's entire atmosphere by decorating it up with high-mounted ceiling light shining from above. The light from indoor seeping through the glass windows illuminate the house and brighten the outdoor landscape.
