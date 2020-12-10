Your browser is out-of-date.

Dazzling Garden lighting ideas for your Modern Home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Retro-Futuristic Home, Structura Architects Structura Architects Single family home Concrete White
As the evening descends and the garden lights up, it completely changes the garden décor from what it is in the daytime. The outdoor illumination enhances the atmosphere making it romantic. Whether you wish to light up the pathway to your entrance via the front garden, brighten up the back yard, or make your balcony and terrace garden glow in the dark, the landscape designers have plenty of ideas to offer to illuminate the garden. The light fixtures like the fairy lights, spotlights, outdoor wall and ceiling lamps, floor lamps, garden table lamps, and concealed lighting are well suited for garden lighting. All you have to do is to take inspiration from here and let your garden dazzle.

1. Dramatic glow in the dark

Retro-Futuristic Home, Structura Architects Structura Architects Single family home Concrete White
Structura Architects

Retro-Futuristic Home

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Floor lamps lighting up the path, the spotlights spot on the plants and then scattering around it, the dancing light of the fountain and the house glowing in the dark; the dramatic atmosphere created through landscape illumination is stunning.  


2. Linear over the balcony garden

Structura Architects Townhouse MDF Brown
Structura Architects

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The ceiling lamps shining from above like stars light up the balcony garden. The arrangement is also there for concealed floor lamps focused on planters making the plants light up.


3. Decking up the outdoor deck

Outdoor Deck DW Interiors Terrace Tiles
DW Interiors

Outdoor Deck

DW Interiors
DW Interiors
DW Interiors

Spotlights on the false ceiling, two wall-washers fixed on the wall, and then the light from the hidden source illuminating the steps; it’s a perfect atmosphere for relaxation or a private party in the outdoors.


4. Washing up the garden walls

Exterior Facade DW Interiors Bungalows Tiles Grey
DW Interiors

Exterior Facade

DW Interiors
DW Interiors
DW Interiors

Indirect illumination by illuminating the wall through wall-washers and ceiling lights looks magical. The shadows on the plants will dance in the tune of the wind making your evenings pleasant. 


5. Reflection to make it shine

Photo Rendered 3D Exterior Perspective of RS Residence KDA Design + Architecture modern rustic houses,wood,garden,green environment
KDA Design + Architecture

Photo Rendered 3D Exterior Perspective of RS Residence

KDA Design + Architecture
KDA Design + Architecture
KDA Design + Architecture

Strategically positioned floor lamps throw light on the garden wall. The light spread on the wall behind the long plants creating a mysterious atmosphere in the front yard.  Well-positioned landscape lighting will provide a sense of symmetry in the garden.


6. Bright as the daylight

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Balcony
Hayen Interiors

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

The bright light illuminating the balcony garden make it bright as the daylight. Mounting lights fixed high up on the ceiling illuminates the entire space in sync with the illuminated city skyline.


7. Illuminating the pathway

Modern Minimalist Design, E V Design + Architects E V Design + Architects Minimalist style garden
E V Design + Architects

Modern Minimalist Design

E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects

Lights mounted on the wooden ceiling at a regular interval lights up the pathway. This simple lighting idea will make a huge difference when it comes to landscape illumination. 


8. Pergola lined up with focused lights

View of Roof Deck Structura Architects Balcony Wood effect
Structura Architects

View of Roof Deck

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The pergola's wooden planks on the terrace are fitted with focused lights to lighten up the evenings. Switch it on, and the pergola will transform into a chic base decorating the deck for quiet and quaint evenings.


9. Contemporary lighting for modern home

L House, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Modern home
Jeff McDaniel Architects

L House

Jeff McDaniel Architects
Jeff McDaniel Architects
Jeff McDaniel Architects

Lights from the hidden source focused on the plants and the pathway invoke visual pleasure in the garden. The diffused illumination creates a romantically serene environment. 


10. Twinkling lined up lights

STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Minimalist house
ezpaze design+build

STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT

ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build

Artificially create your starry sky on the patio ceiling where you sit with drinks in the evenings and enjoy the garden from a distance. Be more creative and double-up the shine from the light through the reflection on the mosaic floor.


11. High from above

3-Storey Residence Treveia Nuvali, Studiolo Incorporated Studiolo Incorporated
Studiolo Incorporated

3-Storey Residence Treveia Nuvali

Studiolo Incorporated
Studiolo Incorporated
Studiolo Incorporated

Change the outdoor garden's entire atmosphere by decorating it up with high-mounted ceiling light shining from above. The light from indoor seeping through the glass windows illuminate the house and brighten the outdoor landscape.


Which of these garden lighting ideas did you like the best?

