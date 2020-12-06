Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 Tips to Design and Decorate the Small Houses to make the most of it

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence, Structura Architects Structura Architects Single family home Wood effect
Loading admin actions …

Easy to build, comfortable to maintain, environment-friendly, and low on budget, the small houses are a boon in modern days. Small house designs come in various design styles, from tiny apartments, cozy cottages to even two-storey houses. Open plans, large windows, flexible space, outdoor living, and with many more clever hacks; you can make the small home feel bigger. Whether you are looking for a luxury style, rustic charm, or a modern minimalist style, the contemporary interior designers and decorators have a perfect design plan for all. Here are the simple tips for designing and decorating small houses for comfortable living.

1. Simple and minimalist style

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence, Structura Architects Structura Architects Single family home Wood effect
Structura Architects

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Keep the house minimalist with simple geometry. Clean lines and precise angles with the fuss-free modern architecture of the small house will look attractive. It can also trick the eyes and mind into thinking the home bigger than it appears.


2. Openness of the integrated area

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence, Structura Architects Structura Architects Scandinavian style dining room White
Structura Architects

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The less the wall, the more spacious it feels. Choose an open design plan for the living, dining room, and kitchen. You can define the space through lighting, ceiling design, or partitioning without walls. The open, integrated plan looks chic and is contemporary.    


3. Let the light and freshness fill the small space

2-Storey Residence Renovation, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Living room
Garra + Punzal Architects

2-Storey Residence Renovation

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

Let the natural light and fresh air pour in through large windows. It will make the space feel open and airy, creating an illusion of spaciousness in small homes.


4. Go bold to make it beautiful

2011 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
MKC DESIGN

2011 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

Don’t be thrifty with colors while doing the walls, furniture, or furnishing of your small house. Go bold with colors. It will take the focus away from the size of the space. The brightness of colors will brighten up the décor. 


5. Comfortably cozy

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Keep the seating close in the living room to make it warm and welcoming. This intimate seating arrangement will feel cozy and comfortable. Customize the furniture based on the size of the space to fit perfectly in the room.  


6. Illusion of mirror and clear glass

Bathroom Structura Architects Modern bathroom
Structura Architects

Bathroom

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

It’s a professional way to create an illusion of spaciousness in a tiny space. For the small bathroom in the small home, use the mirror and glass trick to make the bathroom feel bigger. A clear glass shower door will also keep dry and wet areas separate in the bathroom.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Smartness of the multi-functional furniture

From Plain to Fab, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Eclectic style bedroom White
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

From Plain to Fab

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Choose multi-functional smart furniture for your small home to keep it organized and clutter-free. With extra storage and multi-utility, you can use it in a limited space. Like the daybed cum sofa with drawers at the bottom, a cabinet on the side, and an attached TV unit.


8. Customized compact décor

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence, Structura Architects Structura Architects BedroomBeds & headboards White
Structura Architects

2-Storey Scandinavian-Inspired Residence

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Customize the décor to make the most of the available space. The bedroom cabinet with sliding doors, study table fixed on the wall, a perfect size bed, and the compact TV unit; this small bedroom is full of all the facilities for comfortable living.


9. Home office along the walls and corners

32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Minimalist bedroom
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

32.23 Residence

Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

The window seating and home office along the wall near the windows is smart space utilization in small homes. With work from home a new normal, this home office will be a boon in a private corner.


10. Modern and minimalist with floating space

Living Area - View of Stairs Structura Architects Stairs Wood Brown
Structura Architects

Living Area—View of Stairs

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Keep the décor minimalist and allow the space to breathe. Large glass windows, open-plan design, and even the staircase with gaps in between and lots of airy, flowy space; less is always more.


11. Outdoor living space

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Balcony
Hayen Interiors

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

Whether it is a small balcony or a small house's front yard, unleash your creativity and design it to be a beautiful outdoor living space. Seating arrangement along the wall, a little artificial turf in the middle, and plants in pots build a beautiful balcony garden.


Check out these small house for more ideas and inspirations: 10 small houses that will make everyone fall in love


15 Best Bedroom Wall Color for Cool and Calm Look
Which idea from here inspired you the most? Let us know in the comments!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks