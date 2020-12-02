11 popular kitchen cabinet colors that appeal

Crisply painted kitchen cabinets in pleasing colors appeal to all. Also painting kitchen cabinets is considered the most inexpensive way to renovate this space and make it vibrant. Here are some attractive colors that you can choose from to give your favorite place in the house a appealing touch.
White is an ageless color that is not limited to any design style or time and can be used in combination with other colors. In this attractive country style kitchen the combination of white cabinets, counter add to the crisp and clean environment.
Add glamor to a small kitchen with high gloss finish in deep burgundy. The deep color that is both robust and strong adds depth to the area and backed by white backsplash and white walls it takes the overall décor to the next level.
Wooden cabinets have always be a popular element for kitchens around the world. Here too the warmth of the natural brown tone of wood adds style to this kitchen space.
Opulent black glossy finish cabinets both above and below the counter allow this stylish kitchen to embrace quality over simplicity. The all white counter and backsplash add balance to the entire layout in combination with white ceiling decorated with tiny lights.
Combination of two colors always look great in a kitchen and here the classic partnership of grey and beige bring a touch of serenity to the Scandinavian kitchen.
There are various shades of blue and all of them look perfect when combined with backsplash and counters that provide the ideal foil for them. Here the light blue cabinets are being supported by stone backsplash and white counters while the steel handles look just right.
Cheerful yellow makes up a majority of this kitchen's cabinet while brown provides the perfect balance. This kind of combination is possible only when you take the help of professional kitchen planners who understand aesthetics and symmetry and can visualize a setup like this.
Soothing colors like mint, lemon yellow, pink etc look ethereal when combined with white. Here too in this tiny kitchen the combination makes the region look spacious and charming.
The pale green here on below counter cabinets look charming against the open white walls and backsplash that is decorated with floating shelves and decorative items.
This kitchen has been designed with white and red color scheme for a vibrant look.
In this modern kitchen the white background is grounded by combination of pink and pewter blue cabinets. The floor tiles in grey complement the overall layout to form a cohesive kitchen.
Looking for more kitchen cabinet inspiration? Here are some more kitchen cabinet ideas to whet your appetite.