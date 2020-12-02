Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 popular kitchen cabinet colors that appeal

Rita Deo Rita Deo
KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Kitchen
Loading admin actions …

Crisply painted kitchen cabinets in pleasing colors appeal to all. Also painting kitchen cabinets is considered the most inexpensive way to renovate this space and make it vibrant. Here are some attractive colors that you can choose from to give your favorite place in the house a appealing touch.


1. Universal appeal of white

Pearl of the Orient, Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Kitchen
Geraldine Oliva

Pearl of the Orient

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

White is an ageless color that is not limited to any design style or time and can be used in combination with other colors. In this attractive country style kitchen the combination of white cabinets, counter add to the crisp and clean environment.

2. Magic of burgundy

A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Kitchen
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

A Studio in a Piece of Unspoiled Paradise

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Add glamor to a small kitchen with high gloss finish in deep burgundy. The deep color that is both robust and strong adds depth to the area and backed by white backsplash and white walls it takes the overall décor to the next level.

3. Warm inviting browns

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Kitchen
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Wooden cabinets have always be a popular element for kitchens around the world. Here too the warmth of the natural brown tone of wood adds style to this kitchen space.

4. Classy black

Modular Kitchen - Lucena City, Quezon Province, Stak Modern Kitchens Stak Modern Kitchens Kitchen
Stak Modern Kitchens

Modular Kitchen—Lucena City, Quezon Province

Stak Modern Kitchens
Stak Modern Kitchens
Stak Modern Kitchens

Opulent black glossy finish cabinets both above and below the counter allow this stylish kitchen to embrace quality over simplicity. The all white counter and backsplash add balance to the entire layout in combination with white ceiling decorated with tiny lights.

5. Sleek grey and beige

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company Kitchen Plywood Grey
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Modular Kitchen Design Bangalore

Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company
Design Arc Interiors Interior Design Company

Combination of two colors always look great in a kitchen and here the classic partnership of grey and beige bring a touch of serenity to the Scandinavian kitchen.

6. Visual vitality of blue

Kitchen cabinets Chapter 3 Interior Design Kitchen
Chapter 3 Interior Design

Kitchen cabinets

Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design
Chapter 3 Interior Design

There are various shades of blue and all of them look perfect when combined with backsplash and counters that provide the ideal foil for them. Here the light blue cabinets are being supported by stone backsplash and white counters while the steel handles look just right.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Yellow and brown

Modular Kitchen 360 Degree Interior Kitchen units Plywood Yellow
360 Degree Interior

Modular Kitchen

360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior
360 Degree Interior

Cheerful yellow makes up a majority of this kitchen's cabinet while brown provides the perfect balance. This kind of combination is possible only when you take the help of professional kitchen planners who understand aesthetics and symmetry and can visualize a setup like this.

8. Mint and white

32.23 Residence, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Kitchen
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

32.23 Residence

Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

Soothing colors like mint, lemon yellow, pink etc look ethereal when combined with white. Here too in this tiny kitchen the combination makes the region look spacious and charming.

9. Green and white

Devon Green Kitchen for Sanderson Paint Alice Margiotta Kitchen Green Country Kitchen, Green, Metro Tiles, Open Shelves, Marble Worktop
Alice Margiotta

Devon Green Kitchen for Sanderson Paint

Alice Margiotta
Alice Margiotta
Alice Margiotta

The pale green here on below counter cabinets look charming against the open white walls and backsplash that is decorated with floating shelves and decorative items.

10. Pretty red and white

​Kitchen Ansari Architects Kitchen
Ansari Architects

​Kitchen

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

This kitchen has been designed with white and red color scheme for a vibrant look.

11. Soothing pink and blue

Moderner Pastell-Traum von Contur Küchen, Spitzhüttl Home Company Spitzhüttl Home Company Kitchen Multicolored
Spitzhüttl Home Company

Spitzhüttl Home Company
Spitzhüttl Home Company
Spitzhüttl Home Company

In this modern kitchen the white background is grounded by combination of pink and pewter blue cabinets. The floor tiles in grey complement the overall layout to form a cohesive kitchen.


Looking for more kitchen cabinet inspiration? Here are some more kitchen cabinet ideas to whet your appetite.

7 Incredible Malaysian homes to spend lockdown
Which of these kitchen cabinet colors did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks