15 Best Bedroom Wall Color for Cool and Calm Look

It's no secret that color has the power to transform space and fill the rooms with energetic vibes. And when it comes to selecting wall color for your bedroom, the most private place of your home to call your own, you need a shade that narrates a story of your style. However, the wall color you choose should be relaxing to spread cool and calm energy to relax your nerves in the evenings and give a kick start to your day with enthusiasm. So if you are looking for ideas to make a dramatic change in your bedroom, take inspiration from these fabulous bedroom wall colors designed by professional interior designers and amassed especially for you.
The subdued beige color brings in a calming effect in this modern bedroom. The muted shade is blushing from ceiling to floor, and the sheen brought through the glow of yellow light of the lamp.
Make a luxurious statement with the rich chocolate color on one wall complemented by neutral color on the rest. The elegance of the wall is enhanced by the darker shade of chocolate Venetian blinds dressing the windows.
The portion of wall colored in caramel shade exudes the sophisticated style in the bedroom dominated by muted color. The warm glow of yellow from the hidden light smartly highlights the bedroom's caramel wall, making it the center of all attention.
The cool blue, combined with white, makes the bedroom feel light and airy and a perfect room to escape for peace and tranquility.
The classic classiness of lilac on the wall blends with the bedroom furniture to create a calm and meditative space for complete relaxation.
If you want to design a cool bedroom with a calming effect on mind and soul, opt for this shade of beige on the walls. Pair it with wood furniture, and it will look luxurious.
The creative union of different grey shades looks warm and lavish, and it’s relatively modern and trendy.
The golden hue texture on the bedroom gives the bedroom a rich and vibrant vibe and makes your humble abode exclusive.
The tone of brown on the walls with more brown shades on the headboard, lampshades, and the wooden floor brings the space together and binds in the warmth of color.
The soothing is calming and soothes your nerves while looking at it. You can add a little style with texture instead of going for plain color on the bedroom wall.
Make the color pop and announce that the bedroom belongs to the daughter who dreams of fairy tales while lying on her fairyland popping in pink.
Small color blocks of two different shades of grey adorn the wall giving it a chic and contemporary look and feel.
Crimson red on the wall near the headboard, bright painting dominated in red and the lighter version of red on the adjacent wall; this bedroom wall romancing with the shade of red creates a romantic atmosphere.
The happy and pacifying color of creamy yellow on the bedroom wall will transpose you to the happy place while relaxing in the comfort of your bedroom. Complement it with the bedroom furniture to bring in the elegant charm.
Olive green wall cladding behind the bed creates an attractive contrast with the pale olive color dominating the bedroom. It’s stunning!
After color, get ideas to decorate the bedroom wall: 14 inspirations for your bedroom wall