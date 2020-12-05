Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

15 Best Bedroom Wall Color for Cool and Calm Look

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Minimalist bedroom
Loading admin actions …

It's no secret that color has the power to transform space and fill the rooms with energetic vibes. And when it comes to selecting wall color for your bedroom, the most private place of your home to call your own, you need a shade that narrates a story of your style. However, the wall color you choose should be relaxing to spread cool and calm energy to relax your nerves in the evenings and give a kick start to your day with enthusiasm. So if you are looking for ideas to make a dramatic change in your bedroom, take inspiration from these fabulous bedroom wall colors designed by professional interior designers and amassed especially for you.   

1. Blush of pastel color

WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Minimalist bedroom
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

WW House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

The subdued beige color brings in a calming effect in this modern bedroom. The muted shade is blushing from ceiling to floor, and the sheen brought through the glow of yellow light of the lamp.


2. Chocolaty delight

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Mediterranean style bedroom
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Make a luxurious statement with the rich chocolate color on one wall complemented by neutral color on the rest. The elegance of the wall is enhanced by the darker shade of chocolate Venetian blinds dressing the windows.


3. Glow in the caramel

Brooklyn Vibe - The Currency, MVRX Designs MVRX Designs Industrial style bedroom
MVRX Designs

Brooklyn Vibe—The Currency

MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

The portion of wall colored in caramel shade exudes the sophisticated style in the bedroom dominated by muted color. The warm glow of yellow from the hidden light smartly highlights the bedroom's caramel wall, making it the center of all attention.


4. Coolness of blue

Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Small bedroom White
TG Designing Corner

Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

The cool blue, combined with white, makes the bedroom feel light and airy and a perfect room to escape for peace and tranquility.


5. Romantic lilac

Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom White
TG Designing Corner

Botanika Nature Residences / Filinvest Group

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

The classic classiness of lilac on the wall blends with the bedroom furniture to create a calm and meditative space for complete relaxation.


6. Serenity of beige

Master Bedroom Structura Architects Tropical style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Structura Architects

Master Bedroom

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

If you want to design a cool bedroom with a calming effect on mind and soul, opt for this shade of beige on the walls. Pair it with wood furniture, and it will look luxurious.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Modern combination of grey

1-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Modern style bedroom
Garra + Punzal Architects

1-Bedroom Interior Design

Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects
Garra + Punzal Architects

The creative union of different grey shades looks warm and lavish, and it’s relatively modern and trendy.


8. Golden hue

Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Asian style bedroom
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The golden hue texture on the bedroom gives the bedroom a rich and vibrant vibe and makes your humble abode exclusive.


9. Warmth of brown

2BR Park Terraces, Makati D3ID Design and Build Modern style bedroom Beige
D3ID Design and Build

2BR Park Terraces, Makati

D3ID Design and Build
D3ID Design and Build
D3ID Design and Build

The tone of brown on the walls with more brown shades on the headboard, lampshades, and the wooden floor brings the space together and binds in the warmth of color.


10. Pale Green

Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Modern style bedroom
Hayen Interiors

Capitol Homes: 2-Storey House

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

The soothing is calming and soothes your nerves while looking at it. You can add a little style with texture instead of going for plain color on the bedroom wall.


11. Pop of Pink

2012 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
MKC DESIGN

2012 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

Make the color pop and announce that the bedroom belongs to the daughter who dreams of fairy tales while lying on her fairyland popping in pink.


12. Squares of color blocks

One Orchard Road, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom
TG Designing Corner

One Orchard Road

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Small color blocks of two different shades of grey adorn the wall giving it a chic and contemporary look and feel.


13. Romancing with red

2011 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
MKC DESIGN

2011 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

Crimson red on the wall near the headboard, bright painting dominated in red and the lighter version of red on the adjacent wall; this bedroom wall romancing with the shade of red creates a romantic atmosphere. 


14. Happy mood of creamy yellow

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Mediterranean style bedroom
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The happy and pacifying color of creamy yellow on the bedroom wall will transpose you to the happy place while relaxing in the comfort of your bedroom. Complement it with the bedroom furniture to bring in the elegant charm.


15. Playing with the contrast

B Architectural Interiors, Archvisuals Design + Contracts Archvisuals Design + Contracts Classic style bedroom Design Home Houses Housing Modern Interiors
Archvisuals Design + Contracts

B Architectural Interiors

Archvisuals Design + Contracts
Archvisuals Design + Contracts
Archvisuals Design + Contracts

Olive green wall cladding behind the bed creates an attractive contrast with the pale olive color dominating the bedroom. It’s stunning! 


After color, get ideas to decorate the bedroom wall: 14 inspirations for your bedroom wall 


11 popular kitchen cabinet colors that appeal
Which of these stylish colors is your favorite? Respond in the comments.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks