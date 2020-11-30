Your browser is out-of-date.

7 Incredible Malaysian homes to spend lockdown

4-Storey Duplex Residence with Roof Deck, Structura Architects Structura Architects Townhouse Brown
The unexpected events and circumstances following the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people indoors and carry out all possible activities. While this has made adults and children relook at the their indoor activities and find new ways to keep themselves occupied, the situation has driven several others to depression due to lack of social interaction.

Fortunately most people by now have learnt to cope with the circumstances and with the second and third wave of infections raging across the globe, people are looking for fancy abodes to lock themselves in with their families. Who would not love a house with a media room, fancy swimming pool, large garden and maybe a sauna in the bathroom? Here are some great houses that can fulfill anyone's needs of a dream house in Malaysia itself, if you can afford them to spend the lockdown surrounded by peace and luxury.

1. Home with a delightful rear garden

Rustic Mediterranean Home in Alabang, Structura Architects Structura Architects Garden Shed Concrete Beige
Structura Architects

Rustic Mediterranean Home in Alabang

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

This charming home with a country style rear entertainment area may look like a farm house retreat but it is every inch a modern home. Such homes have light clean, common furniture and oversized windows and doors instead of heavy decorative elements that allow clean air and light to flow across the interiors. This style is inspired by the fifties and has both raised pointed and flat ceilings. The interior areas of this house is open and adorned with geometrical shapes and its every section is made up of decorative elements.

2. Modern building style

Facade Structura Architects Single family home Wood-Plastic Composite Brown
Structura Architects

Facade

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The modern style home here is made up of a blend of natural elements, open living area and large terrace. Through this decorating style, you can personalize home in a very unique way and give it a special touch. The large size entrance door is the most distinctive feature of the house and façade glass on both levels is used to bring in natural light. The great advantage of this construction style is that it fits easily into people's budgets.

3. A large house designed for two families

View of Facade Structura Architects Townhouse Brown
Structura Architects

View of Facade

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

This modern home was designed for two families that stay in separate sections of the duplex bungalow and have their private entrance and exit areas. Along with spacious bedrooms that open up to large balconies and also private terrace where family members can lounge in during the evening the home builders thought of every element of comfort during designing stage. The roof deck serves as a entertainment area with a built in barbecue area and the entire duplex also has an elevator that serves all levels including the roof deck.

4. Home with a garden

View of Garden Adjacent to Living Area Structura Architects Zen garden Wood effect
Structura Architects

View of Garden Adjacent to Living Area

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The modern design that has been adopted for this home is a charming mix of natural and artificial elements. The large glass and wood sliding doors are the distinctive parts of its front façade while a slanting roof has been used over the porch. The small garden with lawn before the porch has created a charming aura which suits the color palette of the brown façade. The exterior profile depicts a house of minimalist sensibilities where focus is on comfort and not on ostentatious décor. 

5. All white exteriors for stunning appearance

Facade - View of Main Door Structura Architects Villas Marble Grey Modern Home, Modern Tropical, Wood Facade, White Facade, Stone Facade
Structura Architects

Facade—View of Main Door

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

In recent years there have been lot of change in the exterior and interior decoration style of city houses and details like stone pieces, wooden planks, glass etc are used to save exterior facade from natural elements. Decoration materials such as curtains, furniture, etc. used inside the house are also selected with great caution and attention. By combining modern and contemporary construction styles this type of fusion design has been made to create an extraordinary home.

6. Futuristic home design

Retro-Futuristic Home, Structura Architects Structura Architects Modern home Concrete White
Structura Architects

Retro-Futuristic Home

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

This futuristic home design was built as a visionary idea as the home owners wanted an abode inspired by Disneyland's Tomorrow Land. With an artistic dome style roof the residence has appealing details like terracotta pavers and stucco walls that are woven into the futuristic theme.

7. Fancy modern abode

Facade Structura Architects Modern home Concrete Black
Structura Architects

Facade

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

The exteriors and interiors of this recently renovated home have been designed with combination of chrome and glass to give it an air of spaciousness. The planes and angles have been planned so that not an inch of floor space is wasted and every part of it is a fashionable showcase of storage solutions, soothing colors and contemporary lighting. The house is a beautiful blend of Asian artistry and sustainable design.


Want some more home design for inspiration? Here are eye catching houses within 150 square meters.

11 Fresh and Creative Garden design ideas to try at Home
Which of these homes did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments

