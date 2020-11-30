7 Incredible Malaysian homes to spend lockdown

The unexpected events and circumstances following the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people indoors and carry out all possible activities. While this has made adults and children relook at the their indoor activities and find new ways to keep themselves occupied, the situation has driven several others to depression due to lack of social interaction.

Fortunately most people by now have learnt to cope with the circumstances and with the second and third wave of infections raging across the globe, people are looking for fancy abodes to lock themselves in with their families. Who would not love a house with a media room, fancy swimming pool, large garden and maybe a sauna in the bathroom? Here are some great houses that can fulfill anyone's needs of a dream house in Malaysia itself, if you can afford them to spend the lockdown surrounded by peace and luxury.