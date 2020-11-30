7 Incredible Malaysian homes to spend lockdown

The unexpected events and circumstances following the Coronavirus pandemic has forced people indoors and carry out all possible activities. While this has made adults and children relook at the their indoor activities and find new ways to keep themselves occupied, the situation has driven several others to depression due to lack of social interaction.
Fortunately most people by now have learnt to cope with the circumstances and with the second and third wave of infections raging across the globe, people are looking for fancy abodes to lock themselves in with their families. Who would not love a house with a media room, fancy swimming pool, large garden and maybe a sauna in the bathroom? Here are some great houses that can fulfill anyone's needs of a dream house in Malaysia itself, if you can afford them to spend the lockdown surrounded by peace and luxury.
This charming home with a country style rear entertainment area may look like a farm house retreat but it is every inch a modern home. Such homes have light clean, common furniture and oversized windows and doors instead of heavy decorative elements that allow clean air and light to flow across the interiors. This style is inspired by the fifties and has both raised pointed and flat ceilings. The interior areas of this house is open and adorned with geometrical shapes and its every section is made up of decorative elements.
The modern style home here is made up of a blend of natural elements, open living area and large terrace. Through this decorating style, you can personalize home in a very unique way and give it a special touch. The large size entrance door is the most distinctive feature of the house and façade glass on both levels is used to bring in natural light. The great advantage of this construction style is that it fits easily into people's budgets.
This modern home was designed for two families that stay in separate sections of the duplex bungalow and have their private entrance and exit areas. Along with spacious bedrooms that open up to large balconies and also private terrace where family members can lounge in during the evening the home builders thought of every element of comfort during designing stage. The roof deck serves as a entertainment area with a built in barbecue area and the entire duplex also has an elevator that serves all levels including the roof deck.
The modern design that has been adopted for this home is a charming mix of natural and artificial elements. The large glass and wood sliding doors are the distinctive parts of its front façade while a slanting roof has been used over the porch. The small garden with lawn before the porch has created a charming aura which suits the color palette of the brown façade. The exterior profile depicts a house of minimalist sensibilities where focus is on comfort and not on ostentatious décor.
In recent years there have been lot of change in the exterior and interior decoration style of city houses and details like stone pieces, wooden planks, glass etc are used to save exterior facade from natural elements. Decoration materials such as curtains, furniture, etc. used inside the house are also selected with great caution and attention. By combining modern and contemporary construction styles this type of fusion design has been made to create an extraordinary home.
This futuristic home design was built as a visionary idea as the home owners wanted an abode inspired by Disneyland's Tomorrow Land. With an artistic dome style roof the residence has appealing details like terracotta pavers and stucco walls that are woven into the futuristic theme.
The exteriors and interiors of this recently renovated home have been designed with combination of chrome and glass to give it an air of spaciousness. The planes and angles have been planned so that not an inch of floor space is wasted and every part of it is a fashionable showcase of storage solutions, soothing colors and contemporary lighting. The house is a beautiful blend of Asian artistry and sustainable design.
