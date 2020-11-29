11 Fresh and Creative Garden design ideas to try at Home

Big or small, outdoor or indoor, in planters or ground, the garden's magical greenery makes the house fresh and lively. Apart from enhancing the space's aesthetics, the garden brings a positive vibe and soothes the mind and soul. An amazing fact about the garden is that it is never complete. It changes with the season, and so does your creative impulse to do something novel to keep the freshness alive. From the expansive lawn to the garden on the roof-top, the modern landscape designers are always evolving with time, budget, and space. Let's take a stroll in the variety of gardens we have gathered to inspire you.