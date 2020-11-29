Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

11 Fresh and Creative Garden design ideas to try at Home

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Terrace
Loading admin actions …

Big or small, outdoor or indoor, in planters or ground, the garden's magical greenery makes the house fresh and lively. Apart from enhancing the space's aesthetics, the garden brings a positive vibe and soothes the mind and soul. An amazing fact about the garden is that it is never complete. It changes with the season, and so does your creative impulse to do something novel to keep the freshness alive. From the expansive lawn to the garden on the roof-top, the modern landscape designers are always evolving with time, budget, and space. Let's take a stroll in the variety of gardens we have gathered to inspire you.

1. Landscape all the way

MANOR HOUSE, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Asian style house
ezpaze design+build

MANOR HOUSE

ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build

From the frontal wall garden, tall trees in the front yard to planters on the balcony, terrace, and space above the garage, the beautiful landscape is created by choosing plants and its plantation depending on the height and growth. From shrubs and herbs to tall trees, the house's aesthetics get a fresh and fantastic facelift from the thoughtful landscaping.


2. Create space to enjoy the outdoor garden

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Terrace
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

When designing the garden, ensure to create a relaxing spot from where you can enjoy the fruit of labor and dream. A covered day-bed, a few steps leading to the pergola, huge pots with plants, and built-in planters along the wall; relax and rejuvenate in the terrace garden while basking in the sun.


3. Carefully created Jungle garden

Modern Minimalist Design, E V Design + Architects E V Design + Architects Minimalist style garden
E V Design + Architects

Modern Minimalist Design

E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects

A lot can happen in a corner! From bushy herbs and shrubs to tall trees to plant in a pot with stones on the edge and a comfy rattan garden seat to enjoy the view, the beautiful landscape created in a carefully careless manner is worth replicating.


4. Stepping on a green pathway

Modern Minimalist Design, E V Design + Architects E V Design + Architects Minimalist style garden
E V Design + Architects

Modern Minimalist Design

E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects

Stepping stones, creating a planned pathway guiding the way to the dense green garden in numerous planters of varied shapes and sizes is a walk you will always cherish. The large glass windows connect the garden, enabling the residents to enjoy the refreshing view even from inside.


5. Wooden deck in the midst of greenery

MTB House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Tropical style garden
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

MTB House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

A wooden deck on a lush green lawn with comfortable garden seating arrangements creates an ideal sundeck, romantic getaway, or a lazy spot amidst the expansive landscape.


6. Quirky piece salvaged from junk

Embrace the quirk Joseph Bawar Eclectic style garden vintage,eclectic,upcycling
Joseph Bawar

Embrace the quirk

Joseph Bawar
Joseph Bawar
Joseph Bawar

Give the garden of yours your signature styling by salvaging junk from a junkyard and making it a center of attraction. A quirky piece of garden furniture will enhance the style quotient of even a small and ordinary garden to make it extraordinary.


Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Garden on the roof-top

2016 PROJECT, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Terrace
MKC DESIGN

2016 PROJECT

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

The innovative technology has made it possible to convert the roof of your house into a green roof with green turf, plants in planters and garden seating arrangements, swing chairs, and even roof-top dining to enjoy the beautiful human-made landscape.


8. Inside outside garden

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Terrace
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

The sliding glass doors stylishly connect the indoor garden with the outdoor balcony garden. The hanging plants dropping from the vertical space, the pots and planters scattered indoor and outdoor merges to create a house's stunning garden.


9. Beautifying through the wall décor

Rustic Filipino Porch, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Balcony
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay

Rustic Filipino Porch

Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay

Don’t just rely on the greenery. Support it with exciting wall décor to create an attractive balcony garden. An old bench with new cushions, ceramic planters with plants, and three different walls, bare, open brick and Victorian tiles decorate the small little garden with élan.  


10. Make it shine bright and beautiful

Exterior Facade DW Interiors Bungalows Tiles Grey
DW Interiors

Exterior Facade

DW Interiors
DW Interiors
DW Interiors

Strategically place the wall-washers, spotlights, and garden lamps on the garden ceiling and walls to make the garden shine and drench it in beautiful lighting when the sun goes down. Enjoy the night sky and the shadows of the plants swaying with the gentle breeze in your garden.  


11. Pool in the garden

Pool view from another vantage point JAAL Builders Garden Pool
JAAL Builders

Pool view from another vantage point

JAAL Builders
JAAL Builders
JAAL Builders

Think out of the box and gift your family the luxury of a swimming pool in the garden. Build the swimming pool between a green stretch along the boundary wall and house. Just shrink the pool's size to fit, and your garden will become a hot favorite among all.

Have a look at these pool to get more ideas of pool in your garden: 17 pool ideas for small patios and gardens

12 Fresh Window Design Ideas to enhance the elegance of your Home
Which of these garden design ideas did you find exciting? Please leave your comments. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks