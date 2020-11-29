11 Fresh and Creative Garden design ideas to try at Home

Big or small, outdoor or indoor, in planters or ground, the garden's magical greenery makes the house fresh and lively. Apart from enhancing the space's aesthetics, the garden brings a positive vibe and soothes the mind and soul. An amazing fact about the garden is that it is never complete. It changes with the season, and so does your creative impulse to do something novel to keep the freshness alive. From the expansive lawn to the garden on the roof-top, the modern landscape designers are always evolving with time, budget, and space. Let's take a stroll in the variety of gardens we have gathered to inspire you.
From the frontal wall garden, tall trees in the front yard to planters on the balcony, terrace, and space above the garage, the beautiful landscape is created by choosing plants and its plantation depending on the height and growth. From shrubs and herbs to tall trees, the house's aesthetics get a fresh and fantastic facelift from the thoughtful landscaping.
When designing the garden, ensure to create a relaxing spot from where you can enjoy the fruit of labor and dream. A covered day-bed, a few steps leading to the pergola, huge pots with plants, and built-in planters along the wall; relax and rejuvenate in the terrace garden while basking in the sun.
A lot can happen in a corner! From bushy herbs and shrubs to tall trees to plant in a pot with stones on the edge and a comfy rattan garden seat to enjoy the view, the beautiful landscape created in a carefully careless manner is worth replicating.
Stepping stones, creating a planned pathway guiding the way to the dense green garden in numerous planters of varied shapes and sizes is a walk you will always cherish. The large glass windows connect the garden, enabling the residents to enjoy the refreshing view even from inside.
A wooden deck on a lush green lawn with comfortable garden seating arrangements creates an ideal sundeck, romantic getaway, or a lazy spot amidst the expansive landscape.
Give the garden of yours your signature styling by salvaging junk from a junkyard and making it a center of attraction. A quirky piece of garden furniture will enhance the style quotient of even a small and ordinary garden to make it extraordinary.
The innovative technology has made it possible to convert the roof of your house into a green roof with green turf, plants in planters and garden seating arrangements, swing chairs, and even roof-top dining to enjoy the beautiful human-made landscape.
The sliding glass doors stylishly connect the indoor garden with the outdoor balcony garden. The hanging plants dropping from the vertical space, the pots and planters scattered indoor and outdoor merges to create a house's stunning garden.
Don’t just rely on the greenery. Support it with exciting wall décor to create an attractive balcony garden. An old bench with new cushions, ceramic planters with plants, and three different walls, bare, open brick and Victorian tiles decorate the small little garden with élan.
Strategically place the wall-washers, spotlights, and garden lamps on the garden ceiling and walls to make the garden shine and drench it in beautiful lighting when the sun goes down. Enjoy the night sky and the shadows of the plants swaying with the gentle breeze in your garden.
Think out of the box and gift your family the luxury of a swimming pool in the garden. Build the swimming pool between a green stretch along the boundary wall and house. Just shrink the pool's size to fit, and your garden will become a hot favorite among all.
