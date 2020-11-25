12 Fresh Window Design Ideas to enhance the elegance of your Home

More than a functional piece, windows have always been a home design staple, and that change with time and style to remain trendy. Whether for the exterior or interior, the windows are essential even for the home décor. Apart from its obvious function of connecting the inside with the outside and flushing the house with natural light and fresh air, the windows can break the wall's monotony to bring a renewed energy and flair to the décor. Today we have chosen a few modern and creative window designs by our designers that are functional, decorative, and a remarkable fusion between chic and contemporary.