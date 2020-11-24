Your browser is out-of-date.

10 Warm and Elegant Wood House Designs you would love to call yours

LEENA JHA HOMIFY LEENA JHA HOMIFY
Coowin composite cladding manufacturer, Coowin Group Coowin Group Double Garage Wood effect
The elegance of wood automatically brings in warm and luxurious coziness in modern houses. The natural and eco-friendly wooden houses are healthy to live in and are perfect dwelling in the Philippines' tropical climate. From small wooden cottages or log cabins to expansive lavish homes, modern architects have created stunning wooden homes that fit into any budget. The wood is a versatile material that exuberate luxury, comfort, and calmness. It can be crafted as a complete wall or used to clad the wall. The wood can fuse with all the different materials used in building construction with ease to create dream homes. Amid nature or in the middle of the suburban locality, the wooden houses look elegant in all surroundings. Let's have a look at these wooden house designs we have amassed for you. 

1. Scandinavian wooden house

Facade Structura Architects Single family home Wood effect
Structura Architects

Facade

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Slanting roof, glass windows on the top, open architecture plan and the wood-dominated façade in the combination of wood and white make it a luxurious Scandinavian-style house.


2. Surrounded in the wood

Coowin composite cladding manufacturer, Coowin Group Coowin Group Double Garage Wood effect
Coowin Group

Coowin composite cladding manufacturer

Coowin Group
Coowin Group
Coowin Group

Solid wood walls made from the wooden panels in wood color, slanting wooden roof painted in white and the rectangular glass widows to cut the warmth of wood; amidst nature, this wooden house merges with its surrounding.   


3. Symmetry in lines and angles

A Proposed 6 Unit Residential Development, Studio Each Architecture Studio Each Architecture Modern home
Studio Each Architecture

A Proposed 6 Unit Residential Development

Studio Each Architecture
Studio Each Architecture
Studio Each Architecture

The symmetry in design followed by the hilt in this wooden house creates a marvelous style to suits small or big houses equally. Wood-framed glass windows further enhance the elegance of the bare wooden wall.  


4. Color block of the wooden house

Exterior Hidalgo Land Development Corporation Single family home
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation

Exterior

Hidalgo Land Development Corporation
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation

The wood's versatility has made it possible to paint it with the color of your choice to make it vibrant. Here, the modern shade of grey and white gets a fresh makeover from the contrasting blue and yellow color painted on it.


5. Modern minimalist wooden house

Exterior View Hidalgo Land Development Corporation
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation

Exterior View

Hidalgo Land Development Corporation
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation
Hidalgo Land Development Corporation

Clean lines, simple design philosophy, symmetrical glass windows, crisscrossing slanting roofs, and the combination of modern shades of wood, beige, and grey; the minimalist style of this wooden house makes it look elegant.


6. Two levels of sheer style

Proposed Two Storey Residence with Carport MG Architecture Design Studio Single family home Brown Asian,Contemporary,Filipino,Modern,Single Detached
MG Architecture Design Studio

Proposed Two Storey Residence with Carport

MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio

From a rustic charm to ultra-modern style, the wood house can offer anything to delight you and ticker your imagination while designing one for your family. A single-floor humble abode or a two-storey house, a wooden house can reach up to any level. 


7. Relaxed tranquility of the wooden house

Two Storey Residence at San Miguel Bulacan MG Architecture Design Studio Multi-Family house Beige Modern,Contemporary,House
MG Architecture Design Studio

Two Storey Residence at San Miguel Bulacan

MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio
MG Architecture Design Studio

The beige and walnut wooden house hidden behind the stone and green wall spreads a relaxed feeling all around it. The advantage of a wooden house is that it absorbs noise, thus offering a quiet and tranquil environment inside and out.


8. Wood cladding on the wall

Patio Structura Architects Terrace Wood Wood effect
Structura Architects

Patio

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

If not all of the wood, you can easily give your house a wooden makeover by wooden wall cladding. The horizontal roof of timber, wooden cladding on the side, and wooden parapet combined with grey concrete wall create a stunning exterior.  


9. Pristine in white

Pamana House, Pluszerotwo Design Studio Pluszerotwo Design Studio Modern home
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

Pamana House

Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio
Pluszerotwo Design Studio

Warm and elegant wood house in white and large glass windows framed in a metal frame creates a striking visual contrast. This house's overall architect has a considerable impact from the warm wood and elegance of glass that dominates the space.


10. Geometrical symphony

STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT, ezpaze design+build ezpaze design+build Minimalist house
ezpaze design+build

STA.MARIA RESIDENTIAL RESORT

ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build
ezpaze design+build

Clear lines, straight curves, and clean and defined shapes, and the open concept brought through the glass wall in sync with the wood create a symphony in design. The ultimate consequence is an elegant wooden house you would love to call yours.


Check out these small and economical houses for ideas and inspirations: 7 Small and Economical Houses You Should Never Miss!


7 Stunning One Wall Kitchen Designs for your Home
Which of these wooden house designs inspired you? We are waiting to hear from you.

