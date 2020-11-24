10 Warm and Elegant Wood House Designs you would love to call yours

The elegance of wood automatically brings in warm and luxurious coziness in modern houses. The natural and eco-friendly wooden houses are healthy to live in and are perfect dwelling in the Philippines' tropical climate. From small wooden cottages or log cabins to expansive lavish homes, modern architects have created stunning wooden homes that fit into any budget. The wood is a versatile material that exuberate luxury, comfort, and calmness. It can be crafted as a complete wall or used to clad the wall. The wood can fuse with all the different materials used in building construction with ease to create dream homes. Amid nature or in the middle of the suburban locality, the wooden houses look elegant in all surroundings. Let's have a look at these wooden house designs we have amassed for you.
Slanting roof, glass windows on the top, open architecture plan and the wood-dominated façade in the combination of wood and white make it a luxurious Scandinavian-style house.
Solid wood walls made from the wooden panels in wood color, slanting wooden roof painted in white and the rectangular glass widows to cut the warmth of wood; amidst nature, this wooden house merges with its surrounding.
The symmetry in design followed by the hilt in this wooden house creates a marvelous style to suits small or big houses equally. Wood-framed glass windows further enhance the elegance of the bare wooden wall.
The wood's versatility has made it possible to paint it with the color of your choice to make it vibrant. Here, the modern shade of grey and white gets a fresh makeover from the contrasting blue and yellow color painted on it.
Clean lines, simple design philosophy, symmetrical glass windows, crisscrossing slanting roofs, and the combination of modern shades of wood, beige, and grey; the minimalist style of this wooden house makes it look elegant.
From a rustic charm to ultra-modern style, the wood house can offer anything to delight you and ticker your imagination while designing one for your family. A single-floor humble abode or a two-storey house, a wooden house can reach up to any level.
The beige and walnut wooden house hidden behind the stone and green wall spreads a relaxed feeling all around it. The advantage of a wooden house is that it absorbs noise, thus offering a quiet and tranquil environment inside and out.
If not all of the wood, you can easily give your house a wooden makeover by wooden wall cladding. The horizontal roof of timber, wooden cladding on the side, and wooden parapet combined with grey concrete wall create a stunning exterior.
Warm and elegant wood house in white and large glass windows framed in a metal frame creates a striking visual contrast. This house's overall architect has a considerable impact from the warm wood and elegance of glass that dominates the space.
Clear lines, straight curves, and clean and defined shapes, and the open concept brought through the glass wall in sync with the wood create a symphony in design. The ultimate consequence is an elegant wooden house you would love to call yours.
