7 Stunning One Wall Kitchen Designs for your Home

LEENA JHA
Darlaston House: A 2-Storey Scandinavian-Themed Residence w/ Roof Deck @ Tagaytay Country Homes (Design & Build Project), JAAL Builders
The concept of one wall to set up your kitchen has left you perplexed? On the contrary, often found in apartments or small homes, one wall kitchen encourages the creative juices to flow when designing it. The limit of a straight layout, broaden the scope to add the multiple layers within the single wall and explore the space around giving depth and unique style to the kitchen. The one wall kitchens are becoming popular in modern homes, and our kitchen planners have become more inventive and artistic when designing the one wall kitchen. Have a look!

1. Making statement with the backsplash

This island counter, apparently is a favorite spot!
JAAL Builders

This island counter, apparently is a favorite spot!

JAAL Builders
JAAL Builders
JAAL Builders

Make a statement with the backsplash on the single wall of the kitchen. The combination of dark grey kitchen cabinet and light grey Kitchen Island and counter-top brings a unique personality into the open kitchen plan. With the cook-top on the island and sink on the counter-top, the wet and dry area is kept separate.  


2. Fashionably color coordinated kitchen

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences, TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

8 Forbes Town Road Golf View Residences

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

You can design a soothing space with the combination of sea-green cabinet and lemon yellow colored glass backsplash and the rest of the room filled with white, adding brightness. The striking color of the high chairs enhances the kitchen's elegance and adds a retro vibe to it.


3. Openness of the open plan one wall kitchen

Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Sleek and Modern with Asian Style – Trump Tower Makati, Philippines

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

The white kitchen cabinet with contrasting charm provided by black granite counter-top, stand-alone red cupboard, and rustic wood dining table boosts up the open plan kitchen's glam quotient. The handle-free cabinet doors make it look clean and clear.


4. Elegant in wood

Black Galaxy Granite Kitchen Countertop at Greenhills Subdivision in Mandaue City, Stone Depot
Stone Depot

Black Galaxy Granite Kitchen Countertop at Greenhills Subdivision in Mandaue City

Stone Depot
Stone Depot
Stone Depot

The wooden kitchen cabinet fills the space with warm elegance and blends the traditional style into the modern kitchen. The handle-free kitchen cabinets create an illusion of spaciousness and fit perfectly in one wall kitchen.


5. Monochromatic one wall kitchen

Countryside Charm, Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Countryside Charm

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Monochromatic shade is en vogue and will remain so for a long. The stunning look brought by the combination of white cabinet and black subway tiles in the backsplash also gives this one wall kitchen a clean and organized feel. The island creates an extra working space when needed.  


6. Playing with light and shadow

Modern Lux - Wil Tower QC, MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

Modern Lux—Wil Tower QC

MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

The lights fixed beneath the wall cabinet create a welcome space with a bright counter-top and shadow on the wall. The cook-top, sink, and refrigerator adjacent to one another and microwave above the fridge saves a lot of energy wasted while running around the kitchen.


7. Signature lighting shining from above

RT House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

RT House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

One wall kitchen's beauty is that it is usually an open plan kitchen that merges with the living and the dining room. If you have fallen in love with an elegant piece of an over-sized lamp and wish to decorate your home with it, bring it on and fix it on the space above the island cum breakfast bar. It will adorn the social space of your home.  

Check out these kitchen design ideas to make your affordable kitchen look expensive: 10 affordable kitchens that look expensive

Which of these one-wall kitchen design ideas will become yours? Write in the comment section.

