7 Stunning One Wall Kitchen Designs for your Home

The concept of one wall to set up your kitchen has left you perplexed? On the contrary, often found in apartments or small homes, one wall kitchen encourages the creative juices to flow when designing it. The limit of a straight layout, broaden the scope to add the multiple layers within the single wall and explore the space around giving depth and unique style to the kitchen. The one wall kitchens are becoming popular in modern homes, and our kitchen planners have become more inventive and artistic when designing the one wall kitchen. Have a look!
Make a statement with the backsplash on the single wall of the kitchen. The combination of dark grey kitchen cabinet and light grey Kitchen Island and counter-top brings a unique personality into the open kitchen plan. With the cook-top on the island and sink on the counter-top, the wet and dry area is kept separate.
You can design a soothing space with the combination of sea-green cabinet and lemon yellow colored glass backsplash and the rest of the room filled with white, adding brightness. The striking color of the high chairs enhances the kitchen's elegance and adds a retro vibe to it.
The white kitchen cabinet with contrasting charm provided by black granite counter-top, stand-alone red cupboard, and rustic wood dining table boosts up the open plan kitchen's glam quotient. The handle-free cabinet doors make it look clean and clear.
The wooden kitchen cabinet fills the space with warm elegance and blends the traditional style into the modern kitchen. The handle-free kitchen cabinets create an illusion of spaciousness and fit perfectly in one wall kitchen.
Monochromatic shade is en vogue and will remain so for a long. The stunning look brought by the combination of white cabinet and black subway tiles in the backsplash also gives this one wall kitchen a clean and organized feel. The island creates an extra working space when needed.
The lights fixed beneath the wall cabinet create a welcome space with a bright counter-top and shadow on the wall. The cook-top, sink, and refrigerator adjacent to one another and microwave above the fridge saves a lot of energy wasted while running around the kitchen.
One wall kitchen's beauty is that it is usually an open plan kitchen that merges with the living and the dining room. If you have fallen in love with an elegant piece of an over-sized lamp and wish to decorate your home with it, bring it on and fix it on the space above the island cum breakfast bar. It will adorn the social space of your home.
