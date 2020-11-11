Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Stunning bedroom lighting ideas

Rita Deo Rita Deo
AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Tropical style bedroom
Getting bedroom lighting right is important as this room at most times needs to be completely dark for restful slumber though at times ambient lighting is required for television and focused bedside lights for reading. Interior decorators and lighting experts use a wide variety of lighting arrangements to make the bedroom cheerful and bright after nightfall or bask in colorful mood lighting for romantic rendezvous. Here are some interesting combinations to setup modern bedroom lighting for meeting every need. 

1. Lightweight combination

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Minimalist bedroom
Hayen Interiors

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

The lighting design for this couple's bedroom was created to give a feeling of comfort and coziness suited to a small room. The soft light from ceiling creates a relaxing atmosphere while the twin lights around the headboard are ideal for late night work.

2. Modern lighting for simple bedroom

2015 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
MKC DESIGN

2015 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

The demand here was for combination of ambient and reading lights which has been beautifully incorporated by the ceiling lights and drop down lights on both sides of the headrest.

3. Mood lighting

Brooklyn Vibe - The Currency, MVRX Designs MVRX Designs Industrial style bedroom
MVRX Designs

Brooklyn Vibe—The Currency

MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs
MVRX Designs

If reading in bed is not a passion then have pendants for mood lighting. The lighting arrangement around the headboard forms a perfect partnership with small focused industrial style lights on the ceiling that create texture and rhythm in this space. 

4. Harmonious flow of light

2012 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
MKC DESIGN

2012 PROJECTS

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

In an open bedroom like this where natural light provides all the brightness required till late evening simple lighting arrangement is enough. Instead of using multiple layers of lighting the ambient light behind the headrest, on the ceiling and focused lamp close to the headrest meets all needs.  

5. Warm glowing space

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Tropical style bedroom
Hayen Interiors

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

In a Scandinavian bedroom like this where focus is on achieving dreamy ambience these combination of ceiling lights and accent lights provide just the right amount of brightness. The accent lights give off a pleasant glow without ceiling lights when all one wants to do is chat and be cozy before sleep.  


6. Bright and golden

WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Minimalist bedroom
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

WW House

Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.
Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc.

In a luxurious bedroom as this multiple layers of spotlights showcase the unique items in the area like the stunning region behind the headrest with golden wallpaper, classy table lamps and other details. The lighting choices here demonstrate an attractive approach. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Soothing colors for slumber

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Modern style bedroom
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Indirect lighting is ideal for all bedrooms irrespective of size and number of items in the room as it is non intrusive and does not shine brightly into the eyes when one just wants to lie down and relax for sometime. 

8, Combination of ambient lights and dimmers

Masterbedroom SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Modern style bedroom
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

Masterbedroom

SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy
SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy

This is important if the bedroom is being used as a multitasking zone late into the night. Single bright source of lighting makes it hard to immediately switch off or wake up. Dimmers provide the much required extra dimension to suit every mood and gradually relax into sleep even if one partner is working in the far corner of the bedroom.  


Excited to know more? Here are smore more pictures of bedrooms with amazing lighting ideas.

7 ways to adopt industrial look for interiors
Which of these ideas did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments. 

