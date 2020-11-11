8 Stunning bedroom lighting ideas

Getting bedroom lighting right is important as this room at most times needs to be completely dark for restful slumber though at times ambient lighting is required for television and focused bedside lights for reading. Interior decorators and lighting experts use a wide variety of lighting arrangements to make the bedroom cheerful and bright after nightfall or bask in colorful mood lighting for romantic rendezvous. Here are some interesting combinations to setup modern bedroom lighting for meeting every need.
The lighting design for this couple's bedroom was created to give a feeling of comfort and coziness suited to a small room. The soft light from ceiling creates a relaxing atmosphere while the twin lights around the headboard are ideal for late night work.
The demand here was for combination of ambient and reading lights which has been beautifully incorporated by the ceiling lights and drop down lights on both sides of the headrest.
If reading in bed is not a passion then have pendants for mood lighting. The lighting arrangement around the headboard forms a perfect partnership with small focused industrial style lights on the ceiling that create texture and rhythm in this space.
In an open bedroom like this where natural light provides all the brightness required till late evening simple lighting arrangement is enough. Instead of using multiple layers of lighting the ambient light behind the headrest, on the ceiling and focused lamp close to the headrest meets all needs.
In a Scandinavian bedroom like this where focus is on achieving dreamy ambience these combination of ceiling lights and accent lights provide just the right amount of brightness. The accent lights give off a pleasant glow without ceiling lights when all one wants to do is chat and be cozy before sleep.
In a luxurious bedroom as this multiple layers of spotlights showcase the unique items in the area like the stunning region behind the headrest with golden wallpaper, classy table lamps and other details. The lighting choices here demonstrate an attractive approach.
Indirect lighting is ideal for all bedrooms irrespective of size and number of items in the room as it is non intrusive and does not shine brightly into the eyes when one just wants to lie down and relax for sometime.
This is important if the bedroom is being used as a multitasking zone late into the night. Single bright source of lighting makes it hard to immediately switch off or wake up. Dimmers provide the much required extra dimension to suit every mood and gradually relax into sleep even if one partner is working in the far corner of the bedroom.
Excited to know more? Here are smore more pictures of bedrooms with amazing lighting ideas.