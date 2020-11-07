7 ways to adopt industrial look for interiors

In today's world where there is a growing awareness about reducing wastage and keeping things simple and stylish, people and decorators are gradually rediscovering the sheer rugged beauty of industrial style. This interior design style is popular for its ability to blend in unfinished elements with polished details in a harmonious manner. To get the style right you have to plan out the basics by first planning the layout of your home before getting the essential objects for every room and considering their color palette, size and location. Industrial style need not be limited to homes created out of warehouses and barns but can also be adopted by modern homes in stylish ways like these ideas adopted by our interior designers for their clients.
Try to adopt the warehouse look with industrial style drop down lamps in the dining area. The clean utilitarian look with minimalist furniture looks sparse yet warm and inviting. This open floor design makes maximum utilization of space with dining area abutting the kitchen while the exquisitely designed false ceiling separates the regions in a subtle way.
The advantage of industrial design is its ability to mix easily with existing contemporary or modern style and kitchen is the best to adopt it. With sleek metal finishes, modern appliances and other details the kitchen has a industrial look with metal bars on the sides and ceiling. The drop down lights from metal bars on the ceiling add to the charm of this industrial style kitchen.
Instead of having a closeted living room the designers decided to have an open area that makes use of every inch of space. Lightweight furniture and floating wooden staircase without the usual balustrade but metal wires supporting it is the best example of industrial design.
Here metal pillars and brick walls bring industrial style to the bedroom in a stylish manner. Instead of focusing on opulent details the focus here is simplicity and as even the bedside lamps are subtle while bed linen is handwoven.
To bring industrial style to the bedroom use exposed details like the wooden stands that look modern and sharp. Leave roof beams exposed and use handwoven fabrics to give it rustic appeal.
Setting up the home office requires care and planning to prepare for future growth. Here industrial style has been adopted via ceiling lights and stylish furniture with flair while brick wall adds to the picture. The best way to bring industrial design details to your home is to use creative details like paintings, murals or other artworks to give it the look that you want to achieve.
Instead of going all rustic focus on simplicity in materials and form to bring industrial style to your bathroom. Statement has been made here by the fixtures on mirrors and the drop down lamp above the counter that is high on aesthetic value.
Here are some more ideas on how to adopt industrial style for your living room.