Delightful ideas to transform the living room

Structura Architects Living room Concrete White
Are you bored of the layout, color or details of your existing living room and think that it desperately needs a change? Worried that calling an expert will burn a hole through your pocket? Whenever we think of redecoration or makeover of home interiors, living room is the first section that comes to mind irrespective of style. Our decorators have ideas for every budget, taste and décor style to meet changing needs of people and here are some of the best ones that you can adopt to meet design requirements. 

1. Selection of appropriate furniture

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
Selecting the right furniture is also critical to successful makeover of the living room. For a small living room select compact furniture that can be swept to the sides and complimented with uniquely designed stools. Your aim should be to make the region comfortable and attractive with cozy seating arrangements.

2. Make floors come alive

D House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living room
Everyone loves colorful mats and carpets so why not use these floor decoration details to add character to your living room? For natural vibe you can add vinyl floor tiles in the color of wood to get the natural wooden floor look. If you have not heard of the concept of carpet tiles then explore that with your local flooring expert to see if that can fit into your redecoration budget to add flair to the living room floor.

3. Lighting arrangement

View of Living Area Structura Architects Living room Concrete White
Brightness brought in by strategically placed lighting arrangements play a crucial role in enhance the overall ambience of every living room. Details like floor lamps, ceiling lights, chandeliers, table lamps placed in different corners or around the central seating area can make the modern living room aesthetically presentable like here.

4. Decorate with indoor plants

T Residence, Jeff McDaniel Architects Jeff McDaniel Architects Living room
Plants have the ability to make even the dullest living rooms cheerful and lively. Depending on the furniture of the room choose plants that have exotic colored leaves or unique flowers and which require minimal water. Placed in large ceramic pots or colorful metal containers these plants can keep the environment free of radicals and can also provide interesting topics for conversation.

5. Pep up the ceiling

Neo gothic studio (exhibit), Geraldine Oliva Geraldine Oliva Living room
A designer fan need not be the only ceiling décor for your living room. False ceilings embedded with colorful lights, wooden embellishments and even graphic art can pep up the living room ceiling.

6. Snazzy shelf ideas

Fabulous Vacation House with a Flair – Tagaytay, SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy SNS Lush Designs and Home Decor Consultancy Living room
Give an uplift to the boring book shelf or storage space in the living room by replacing them with open floating shelves in stylish designs. Decorate the shelf with quirky art pieces and mirrors to bring an art gallery style vibe to your space.

7. Embellish with wall elements

Absolutely stunning wall texture with decor inspired by ocean in the living room Rhythm And Emphasis Design Studio Living room
To add sparkle and life to your living room walls they can be embellished with special paint formulations, wall paper, art pieces, decals, murals and several other details. While paintings give a contemporary vibe to the walls, details like wall statutes and antique clocks give it a classic look. You can also get a custom designed wall shelf designed by a carpenter and use it adorn picture frames, books, art objects or just decorative glass sculptures.


Want to explore some more living room decoration options then do view these examples of modern living room designs.

Which of these living room decoration ideas did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below. 

