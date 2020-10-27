Delightful ideas to transform the living room

To add sparkle and life to your living room walls they can be embellished with special paint formulations, wall paper, art pieces, decals, murals and several other details. While paintings give a contemporary vibe to the walls, details like wall statutes and antique clocks give it a classic look. You can also get a custom designed wall shelf designed by a carpenter and use it adorn picture frames, books, art objects or just decorative glass sculptures.





