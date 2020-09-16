Renovation plans for a 2-Storey Makati Abode

Lack of floor space does not usually translate into an airless cramped home with little space for privacy or entertainment. In this idea-book we present to you a beautiful family home in Makati spread across two levels that was designed by Structura Architects. The home was a 30 year old structure which was constructed on a site at a slight elevation from the main road. The design here is a 3D rendering about the proposed changed that will be incorporated after gutting the complete structure down to make the new house more amenable to modern homes in the neighborhood. The house will be more responsive to growing needs of the family and will have an eclectic style structure with black, grey and warm brown color palette.





The exteriors and interiors will be more open and expansive to give an air of spaciousness with combination of chrome and glass. The planes and angles have been planned so that not an inch of floor space is wasted and every part of it will be a fashionable showcase of storage solutions, mixture of soothing colors and contemporary lighting. In this thought book, we will take you across every section of the house that displays a beautiful blend of Asian artistry and oriental beauty. This home is designed in a modern contemporary way for practical life such as easy maintenance, stylish design, greenery and sustainable design.



