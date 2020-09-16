Renovation plans for a 2-Storey Makati Abode

Lack of floor space does not usually translate into an airless cramped home with little space for privacy or entertainment. In this idea-book we present to you a beautiful family home in Makati spread across two levels that was designed by Structura Architects. The home was a 30 year old structure which was constructed on a site at a slight elevation from the main road. The design here is a 3D rendering about the proposed changed that will be incorporated after gutting the complete structure down to make the new house more amenable to modern homes in the neighborhood. The house will be more responsive to growing needs of the family and will have an eclectic style structure with black, grey and warm brown color palette.
The exteriors and interiors will be more open and expansive to give an air of spaciousness with combination of chrome and glass. The planes and angles have been planned so that not an inch of floor space is wasted and every part of it will be a fashionable showcase of storage solutions, mixture of soothing colors and contemporary lighting. In this thought book, we will take you across every section of the house that displays a beautiful blend of Asian artistry and oriental beauty. This home is designed in a modern contemporary way for practical life such as easy maintenance, stylish design, greenery and sustainable design.
This is a bit of the front facade of what the house looks like now with a simple grille railing along the porch. The design is traditional with stone pillars and wide porch around the front rim of the building.
The facade here looks absolutely stunning with a wide frontage sheltered by fiberglass that functions as an open garage for family cars and those of visitors. The steps leading up to the front door are light and wide leading up to a short open veranda sheltered again by fiberglass.
The modern dining area is a picture of style and simplicity which neatly separates the kitchen and living room area in this open floor layout. Glass topped dining table makes a beautiful partnership with grey cushioned chairs stationed on eclectic floor mat with geometric patterns.
This angle gives viewers a clear vision of the structured planning that has gone into designing this home where minimalism is the key. Every section has been carefully laid out to flow seamlessly into a neat pattern where there is space for every activity without feeling of over crowding or clutter.
From the stylish wooden drop down lamps to floor lamps spread around the living room perimeter everything about this living room oozes style and sophistication. The white furniture compliments the wooden paneling behind the entertainment area while ceramic vases maintain equilibrium. French doors across this open layout facing the garden create an aura of open spaciousness in the region.
The kitchen here has been neatly designed in U shape to ensure maximum utilization of space. Electrical gadgets have been neatly fitted into one wall alongside the pantry storage unit making it easy to reach out essentials. A small breakfast area close to the counter makes it easy to chat up with the cook and use it as a work station if a large party is in progress.
