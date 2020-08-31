10 ideas to make small bathrooms bigger

Small bathrooms are common in most city homes and apartments and their size makes it inconvenient sometimes to even keep essentials. Tight spaces make it hard to move around and entering and exiting small bathrooms feels like entry and exit from an actual box. But even in small spaces, through clever design you can maximize available space. The key to designing a small bathroom is to measure the exact dimensions required for essentials like toilets, showers and sinks before installing anything and leave enough space to use them. Small bathrooms can meet every need without wasting space and have to be carefully planned to reduce discomfort.
Most of the time, a small area of the house is left to create a bathroom without a thought about how all essentials will fit into it forcing bathroom designers to think out of the box while planning how to use this space. To overcome this space problems we have made a list of 12 different
thoughtful solutions which can be used according to space availability and budget to make small bathrooms smart.
Instead of having a small mirror just above the counter or wash basin have a large wall to wall mirror from ceiling to counter that covers an entire wall like this. Reflection from other objects like lights, windows and opposite wall within the bathroom will help the region feel large and spacious.
Light tones or neutral colors are well suited for a small bathroom as it makes the space feel open as light reflects better on such surfaces.
Using a seamless glass separator for shower area is an ideal small bathroom idea as it removes visual barriers and creates more reflective surfaces.
Small tiles add impact to closet type bathrooms where space is tight and view is limited by size.
Floating storage opens up floor space and also makes small bathrooms appear open. Floor to counter level storage with sharp corners can also become tripping hazards and make a small bathroom feel crowded. Details like floating sinks and counters along with in wall cabinets will keep everything at arm’s length.
Tiny bathroom amplification is readily possible with shiny high-gloss paint that reflects light and makes the region look roomier and wider.
Keep your toiletries in the region they are used to avoid clutter. Install a shelf in the shower region for objects like soaps, shampoo, oils, scrubbers and other ingredients used during bath. Bathroom accessories like shelves, closets and others can also be installed on walls away from direct contact with water to help them last long.
In an extremely small bathroom like this that is barely 5
* 12 installing a shower closet or glass pane to separate the shower area is not possible. Ideally keep it completely white like Scandinavian bathroom here and maintain an open shower area.
Smartly shaped bathroom accessories ensure that all essential details are present in this small bathroom and don't make users bang their knees or elbows into walls.
To make the bathroom appear vertically spacious increase the height of your shower curtains all the way till almost the ceiling. This will elongate the walls if the curtains hang all the way from ceiling to floor.