10 ideas to make small bathrooms bigger

Small bathrooms are common in most city homes and apartments and their size makes it inconvenient sometimes to even keep essentials. Tight spaces make it hard to move around and entering and exiting small bathrooms feels like entry and exit from an actual box. But even in small spaces, through clever design you can maximize available space. The key to designing a small bathroom is to measure the exact dimensions required for essentials like toilets, showers and sinks before installing anything and leave enough space to use them. Small bathrooms can meet every need without wasting space and have to be carefully planned to reduce discomfort.





Most of the time, a small area of ​​the house is left to create a bathroom without a thought about how all essentials will fit into it forcing bathroom designers to think out of the box while planning how to use this space. To overcome this space problems we have made a list of 12 different

thoughtful solutions which can be used according to space availability and budget to make small bathrooms smart.



