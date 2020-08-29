Modern bathroom wall decorating ideas

The important part of bathroom décor is not only about choosing the right tile, wall color and sanitary fittings but also about selecting appropriate details for its walls. Till a few years ago, tiles were the only wall decor used for bathroom due to their resistance to damp environment of the region and also their aesthetic value. As one needs to spend at least an hour or two in the bathroom on a daily basis it makes sense to make the region as smart and pleasant as other parts of the house.





Depending on the decor style followed across the house you can keep the decor modern and sophisticated or simple with vibrant wall art or cheeky captions and quotes within small frames. Whatever wall decor is used in the bathroom remember that it should sync well with bathroom accessories and other details to have a balanced instead of a chaotic atmosphere.