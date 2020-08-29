Modern bathroom wall decorating ideas

The important part of bathroom décor is not only about choosing the right tile, wall color and sanitary fittings but also about selecting appropriate details for its walls. Till a few years ago, tiles were the only wall decor used for bathroom due to their resistance to damp environment of the region and also their aesthetic value. As one needs to spend at least an hour or two in the bathroom on a daily basis it makes sense to make the region as smart and pleasant as other parts of the house.
Depending on the decor style followed across the house you can keep the decor modern and sophisticated or simple with vibrant wall art or cheeky captions and quotes within small frames. Whatever wall decor is used in the bathroom remember that it should sync well with bathroom accessories and other details to have a balanced instead of a chaotic atmosphere.
Put up a colorful handcrafted plaque on the bathroom door with detailed list of rules that need to be done to keep the place looking clean and fresh. This wall decor idea not only looks stylish but is also great for kid’s learning about bathroom etiquette. And let’s be honest sometimes guests need that reminder too!!
For a minimalist bathroom tiles with artistic patterns can create an aesthetically pleasing atmosphere. Combination of art-deco tiles with plain natural stone tiles here differentiates the shower region from other parts of the bathroom in an attractive way and makes the region feel larger than it is.
This charming gilded mirror adds form and visual interest in this bathroom. The size is large enough to create a powerful presence. When you want to limit wall decor in small bathrooms to avoid clutter then focus on beautiful items that create an impact both aesthtically and practically.
If you lack storage in the bathroom then why not use the vertical space on walls above the sink or counter area to set up shelves. See this lovely combination of open and closed cabinets and shelves made of wood and vinyl that add color and vitality to this plain bathroom walls.
Love nature, why not bring it into the bathroom too? See this landscaped bathroom wall how it enhances the style quotient making the region look luxurious if not utterly blissful. A wall decor idea that is truly out of this world.
While bare walls make the bathroom look uncluttered and spacious it does not hurt to add portable storage in the form of detachable wall shelves like these. These are easy to attach with screws on any wall and can be used for hand towels and small toiletry items. This is more of a wall utility idea than a wall decor but has its own importance.
In a small bathroom adding too many patterns through decorative details like wall details, colorful paintings or window blinds can make the region look crowded. Instead bring in simple patterns that can blend neatly into the surrounding wall color like this textured wall paint which fill this bathroom with brightness and life. Strategically placed lighting makes the aesthetically designed bathroom feel large and spacious.
Want to look at a few more bathroom decor ideas before making up your mind? See these easy bathroom decor ideas anybody can do.