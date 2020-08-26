Your browser is out-of-date.

Small gardens that fit anywhere in your home

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Rustic Filipino Porch, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Terrace
Living in apartments has made gardening almost impossible making it imperative for greenery lovers to use creative ideas to bring it home. Constructing an indoor garden is not a difficult task with the right tools, plant varieties and basic gardening knowledge as small gardens can be easily built in any space. The process of planting and raising gardens is not easy, but by following essential steps landscaped garden remains green and colorful for many years.

Every garden should have sufficient space for plants to grow and sunlight so that they thrive throughout the year. I

n this idea-book, we will show you simple indoor garden ideas to make a beautiful small garden at home using available space. Garden can be artfully created in a minimalist area with easy to set up pots and plant varieties that can grow in any corner of the house.


1. Balcony garden

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Balcony
Hayen Interiors

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

Adding decorative details to your wide balcony like this can make the area beautiful. These may include iron frames to hold pots, small benches decorated with colorful cushions and a green mat made of artificial grass.

2. Limited garden

Modern Minimalist Design, E V Design + Architects E V Design + Architects Minimalist style garden
E V Design + Architects

Modern Minimalist Design

E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects
E V Design + Architects

Marking or limiting your garden is another important consideration when you lack space. Here the gardener has used stones to provide support to the plants and also create a Zen garden like atmosphere. The garden may be limited but it is the owner's private paradise amidst the hustle and bustle of city crowds.

3. Vertical garden

Rustic Filipino Porch, Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Interiors by Corinne Bolisay Terrace
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay

Rustic Filipino Porch

Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay
Interiors by Corinne Bolisay

When space is limited then vertical garden is considered the best. To make a small balcony or courtyard come alive, this type of small garden idea with window boxes will look really beautiful. Most people prefer to use this type of garden in confined spaces of small houses.

4. Poolside garden

Poolside Garden JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services Garden Pool Concrete Brown
JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services

Poolside Garden

JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services
JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services
JPSolatorio Architectural Design Services

Instead of keeping poolside bare maintain a small garden that requires limited care but makes the surroundings colorful and pleasing. Ideal garden idea under these circumstances would be to use plants that require minimal care and watering. Some plants grow well in moisture so try using those varieties around your pool.

5. Indoor garden

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal, OASIS Design Studio OASIS Design Studio Living room
OASIS Design Studio

Modern Villa, Cainta Rizal

OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio
OASIS Design Studio

Different varieties of potted plants have been used on this open terrace which is designed like a mini garden. Help from an experienced gardener will help keep mini garden idea evergreen across all seasons.

6. Colorful leaves for beuty

茨木の家, GREENSPACE GREENSPACE Modern style gardens
GREENSPACE

GREENSPACE
GREENSPACE
GREENSPACE

Indoor gardens should be designed only from those species which are full of colorful flowers or colorful leaves as they look attractive. Ideally select hardy varieties that can survive with limited sunlight and water so that there is no maintenance problem.

7. Limited by space

Courtyard Ansari Architects Modern style gardens
Ansari Architects

Courtyard

Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects
Ansari Architects

Marking or limiting your garden is another important consideration when you lack space within the house for indoor garden. Here the interior decorator has used pebbles for adding visual appeal to the indoor garden that forms a beautiful partnership with the stone wall.

8. Innovative patch of greenery

JARDINES EN PORCELANOSA, Monamour Natural Design Monamour Natural Design Commercial spaces Office buildings
Monamour Natural Design

Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design
Monamour Natural Design

An easy way to personalize a small terrace is to have a small landscaped green patch with designed in such a way that you can enjoy lush greenery across the year. Look at this charming leisure area where one can relax with a warm cuppa every morning and evening.

9. Hanging garden

PAISAGISMO: JARDINS DE INVERNO BY MC3, MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores Conservatory
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores
MC3 Arquitetura . Paisagismo . Interiores

It is a small hanging garden on the wall in which plants in boxes are placed in different levels that cascade down creating the impression of a tropical forest.

10. Minimalist garden

CASA ZB-TERRANOVA, EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano
EcoEntorno Paisajismo Urbano

The park is built with tall plant species that can grow quite high over time, so a cluster of white flowers was planted between them. A design that enhances the space in a great way and gives vigor to the niche red background.

11. An edgy garden

MACETAS , Jardineria Xochimilco Jardineria Xochimilco Garden Plants & flowers
Jardineria Xochimilco

Jardineria Xochimilco
Jardineria Xochimilco
Jardineria Xochimilco

A corner of the house is also enough space to show your creativity as a gardener. Make a garden of stones and plants and decorate it with colorful grass all around to make it a beautiful garden.

12. Zen garden

作品, 作庭処 落合 作庭処 落合 Asian style garden
作庭処　落合

作品

作庭処　落合
作庭処　落合
作庭処　落合

This Japanese style-inspired Zen garden not only looks beautiful but also removes the dullness of the region. All you have to do is take the help of an experienced horticulturist and choose the right plant varieties and decorative elements.


Loved these mini indoor gardens? Here are more small gardens that are good to look at and implement too.

Which of these small garden ideas did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below. 

