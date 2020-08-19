Modern bathroom ideas for small homes

People in small and big cities are settling in small houses and apartments and naturally bathrooms too are becoming smaller, like the decreasing size of the house. But this does not mean that the small bathroom should not be stylish, comfortable and functional because the design of the available area under the right schematic can provide enough light and elegant decoration. A modern bathroom decor is ideal for every home that already follows contemporary and modern decor throughout. Modern bathroom decor ideas create a spa or hotel-like atmosphere within our home. Everyone is ready to take care of their body and beauty, so why not make bathrooms attractive and comfortable. Check out these modern bathroom designs that our bathroom decorators have designed to take inspiration from small and functional bathrooms.
Granite is a tile made of igneous rock that has been used for many years to beautify the interiors of homes and is commonly used to improve the elegance and quality of interior floors. Granite tiles are durable and look versatile and beautiful due to their beautiful texture and pattern. The percolation resistant features and allergy-resistant properties of these undoubtedly make them the best tile choice for a fashionable and luxurious bathroom.
When planning the shower area it is necessary to keep in mind the contents and location so as not to obstruct the passage for other activities in the bathroom. As this glass shower stall is located close to the window the water dries rapidly and natural flow of natural air and light keeps the region clean and dry.
The use of wood and glass and sparkling white tiles against the stone floor and counters creates a feeling of spaciousness in this small bathroom. For this kind of design, if you take the help of a professional bathroom designer, then every inch of floor and wall will be used optimally.
While the sink and sanitary pot are divided by an artful open storage rack the shower area is in a separate section. The use of woven baskets and small plants integrates these spaces visually, hence the use of light colors in small spaces is never wrong. In this example, the integration of white and brown is done in a consistent fashion.
This small bathroom adds natural brightness to the space due to the dazzling artificial lighting created overhead. Connected with dark yellow and orange light, it almost looks like there is sunshine between day and night.
Do you remember the game where a person is showered with hundreds of rose petals as soon as he enters a booth? In this kind of design where all the bathroom accessories are harmoniously aligned you can enjoy your own glass cabin, which, despite being part of the bathroom, seems almost invisible!
Elegant tiles adorning the shower area form a feature shower wall and add dignity to the personality of this bathroom.
Linear placement of bathtubs and showers, sinks and chamber pots make this bathroom a functional space. The transparent bath area and large cabinet under the sink make this bathroom feel spacious.
Like these bathroom designs? Here are ways to fix bathroom fixtures at the ideal height for optimum use of space.