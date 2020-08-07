8 Modern office facades that impress

Commercial office structures are no longer dull grey buildings and now are designed with glass, stone, tree climbers and other details to deliver facades that are riveting. A facade or frontage of a commercial building is an interface between internal and external spaces that reflects the official image that the company wants to project to outside world. While commercial businesses like related to food have inviting facade with attractive signage, lights and colorful details to welcome people, an office structure is more sedate and simple.





For a commercial building its facade could be on the side or front exterior but it has to be designed with detailed planning as it sets the tone for other parts of the structure. Well articulated facades contribute to the stature and prestige of any business. Here are a few creative structures designed developed by our architects for commercial purpose that one can take inspiration.