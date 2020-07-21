Your browser is out-of-date.

How to decorate halls and corridors with neutral colors

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Rustic Mediterranean Home in Alabang, Structura Architects
Halls and corridors in a house are gateways of passage to other regions and it is common to pay little attention to their decoration as little time is spent there. But as halls and corridors are areas that integrate different sections together they have an important place in the aesthetic functionality of every home. In this idea-book we present fine examples of halls and corridors in neutral tones that have helped in transforming them into cheerful regions.


These hall and corridor decoration ideas will show that if little attention is paid to the walls of the corridors they can enhance charm of the house. Thee creatively designed examples developed by our decorators show attractive ways to make these regions lively that can be adopted to suit your convenience. With an eclectic mix of soft colors, artistic decor pieces, eclectically arranged furniture and mosaic floors that harmonize our interior decorators show easy ways to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the house.

1. Minimalism is the key

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation, Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

Minimalism is a simple intervention that can get us out of dilemma of adopting a heavier or lighter decoration style. This wall along the corridor here in a charming tone of snow white is defined by floating shelf along the wall and just a mirror. The small hallway is lit just by a couple of bright overhead lamps and two small art objects on the shelf which are proof of minimal style.

2. Open functional areas

Hallway - Protects the house's interiors from direct sunlight Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Hallway—Protects the house's interiors from direct sunlight

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

If the corridor opens up to room in front of each other then try to use curtains before every door to maintain privacy like in the image above. The combination of pale blue walls and light grey floor tiles give symmetry to the corridor.

3. Welcoming foyer

Classic Contemporary, Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Classic Contemporary

Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva
Geraldine Oliva

Every aspect of this stylish hallway entices as it welcomes with a beautiful combination of neutral colors and retro elements that charm. Dynamic paintings breathe life into this beige walls and dark wall paneling while the artistic horse on the stylish table delights visitors with its playful stance.

4. Classic decor

Interior Designe Rome ARTE DELL'ABITARE
ARTE DELL&#39;ABITARE

Interior Designe Rome

ARTE DELL'ABITARE
ARTE DELL&#39;ABITARE
ARTE DELL'ABITARE

To make this corridor attractive multiple layers have been used like painting, gilded mirror and other elements that enhance the walls. The use of many neutral colors and soft lighting enhance freshness of the region while blending in with overall color palette of the house.

5. A charming picture gallery

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

E2 PAVILION ECO HOUSE, BLACKHEATH

E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors
E2 Architecture + Interiors

One can use natural elements or textured wall finishes that has been used to give the lobby an elegant and refined touch. Charming charcoal art framed in gold give a contemporary air to this region while focused lighting gives a clear vision of pictures arranged here.


Which of these hallway color ideas did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below. 

