How to decorate halls and corridors with neutral colors

Halls and corridors in a house are gateways of passage to other regions and it is common to pay little attention to their decoration as little time is spent there. But as halls and corridors are areas that integrate different sections together they have an important place in the aesthetic functionality of every home. In this idea-book we present fine examples of halls and corridors in neutral tones that have helped in transforming them into cheerful regions.
These hall and corridor decoration ideas will show that if little attention is paid to the walls of the corridors they can enhance charm of the house. Thee creatively designed examples developed by our decorators show attractive ways to make these regions lively that can be adopted to suit your convenience. With an eclectic mix of soft colors, artistic decor pieces, eclectically arranged furniture and mosaic floors that harmonize our interior decorators show easy ways to maintain a peaceful atmosphere in the house.
Minimalism is a simple intervention that can get us out of dilemma of adopting a heavier or lighter decoration style. This wall along the corridor here in a charming tone of snow white is defined by floating shelf along the wall and just a mirror. The small hallway is lit just by a couple of bright overhead lamps and two small art objects on the shelf which are proof of minimal style.
If the corridor opens up to room in front of each other then try to use curtains before every door to maintain privacy like in the image above. The combination of pale blue walls and light grey floor tiles give symmetry to the corridor.
Every aspect of this stylish hallway entices as it welcomes with a beautiful combination of neutral colors and retro elements that charm. Dynamic paintings breathe life into this beige walls and dark wall paneling while the artistic horse on the stylish table delights visitors with its playful stance.
To make this corridor attractive multiple layers have been used like painting, gilded mirror and other elements that enhance the walls. The use of many neutral colors and soft lighting enhance freshness of the region while blending in with overall color palette of the house.
One can use natural elements or textured wall finishes that has been used to give the lobby an elegant and refined touch. Charming charcoal art framed in gold give a contemporary air to this region while focused lighting gives a clear vision of pictures arranged here.
Here are some more ways to add style and substance to your hallway.