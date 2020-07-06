10 Lighting ideas to transform the dining area

The dining table is the soul of the dining area which is created to serve wholesome meals to family members and guests of the house in which they can also share love, harmony and appreciation for good food. In this congenial space family and friends deepen the relationship with each other through meaningful conversations and build memories. The table creates an elegant and modern atmosphere while being indispensable to the dining room, which is an integral part of the home's decor with each dining room being a space for interaction and bonding between family members to keep it in harmony with the other parts.
To achieve desired atmosphere in the dining area decorators focus on details like furniture, furnishings, decor pieces, floor mats and also lighting that plays a major role. Here are lighting ideas that have helped uplift the mood and accentuate the comfort and warmth of dining area in rather inexpensive ways.
Chandeliers that used the be the mainstay of homes with high ceiling and considered to be more suitable to palaces are today available in versatile styles to bring charm and sophistication to modern homes. Here the modern dining room has combination of two lighting systems but the focus is on multiple light chandelier that casts soft glow across the room. Designed as a contemporary mix of candelabra and pendant light the chandelier is the perfect picture of modern elegance.
Choose light fixtures that form a symphony with the dining room table instead of the room in terms of shape and style. Fixtures like these stationed in a linear manner over this rectangular table that can be extended to accommodate extra guests are the perfect solution.
If you love mid century lighting styles then these are for you. These lighting fixture may feel and look retro but doesn't look ancient and creates a cozy atmosphere.
If you want lighting fixtures that look unusual but not hideously so then try these ones made of bamboo. In today's world where buzzword is sustainability and recyclable materials these will make your proud.
In an open floor house like this where visual separation is important to mark different areas of the room lighting arrangements are a great way to keep dining room neutral. The drop down cage style lamp adds character with a bold drum shape.
In a minimalist layout like this mood lighting with dimmers and focused lamps ensure that brightness in the living room does not get affected by dining area lights. This kind of lighting system with a combination of dimmer and light fixtures that are dimmable create just the right ambiance when required.
This chandeliers have to be all glam and glitz? Here a linear example from the Alden collection by Kichler is a stylish gesture that does not overwhelm a neutral space by Leslie Cotter Interiors.
These stylish lights are another versatile option that look enchanting in practically any kind of decor style. Available in a wide number of styles, colors and designs these lights are simple to install that spread ambient light throughout the dining area.
Flush mount ceiling light fixtures are generally affixed to the ceiling and allow light to filter through fissures in the ceiling or cutouts. This kind of lighting system is ideal for small dining areas as they have the same kind of beautiful glow as drop down chandeliers but have compact design. Flush mount fixtures here set in a row and at strategic corners of the room with round glass shades create enough light without being overpowering.
In a clean Scandinavian style setup simple geometric lines as displayed in the lamps here add character. The black wires that make up the industrial style lamps are neutral and clean so they complement the white background and warm wooden table of dining area.
Worried that your dining room is too small for these ideas? Here are stylish kitchens that prove small is the new big.