Sprawling Scandinavian residence designed by Structura Architects

This state-of-the-art and luxurious home, designed by the talented architects of Structura Architects located in Madaluyong, is everyone's dream. This elegant house is decorated in exquisite style with decorative elements that reflect the simplicity of the Scandinavian style in an elegant and impressive manner. An original color palette has been used within the house, which provides the perfect backdrop for its eclectic collection of furniture, furnishings and decor pieces.

Professional designers, color experts and decorators have combined their creativity to sketch this future home, but home owners have the last say in making changes so that it can meet the needs of the family's current and future needs. Architectural design is the first step in house planning and a sketch of the house gives them a complete idea of ​​the floor plan, rooms, doors and windows, walls, gardens etc. The advantage of such an detailed design is that it can be added or subtracted, changed or modified right before the house starts construction and it will save trouble and money in future. With help of professional home builder like Structura Architects the home owners will be able to understand well the requirements of the future home.