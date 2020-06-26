An enchanting Cainta Rizal villa of modern architecture

The house we explore here is an architectural marvel located in Cainta Rizal. Designed by the highly competent and experienced team of architects of Oasis Design Studio, this home is a temple of peace and comfortable living that exudes style and prosperity with elegant architecture. Built for a single-family, the interior of the house has warm and soothing atmosphere and is adorned with contemporary furniture. Filled with spiritual serenity and artistic decor, this is a very attractive accommodation that makes it hard for residents to leave.
Each element in this house has been carefully chosen to represent the eclectic taste of its residents and beautiful combination of dark and light colors is spread in every part of the house.
Would you like to take a closer look at this house and witness how it harmoniously blends modern and eclectic styles together, then come and start the tour with us. The residence furnished by Oasis Design Studio is a beautiful symbol of luxury and comfort.
The upper level balcony facade of the house in monochrome has a touch of black metal slats for architectural details and railing. The house has a modern, linear look, with a mix of attractive elements such as the balcony's metal railings and slats on the roof and side against glass windows.
This is the entrance of the house, which has been designed by applying glass along with metal and concrete. The home has two entrances one of which leads to the garage and another for people walking off the street and both are attached to the exterior boundary wall. thick foliage of plants along the boundary wall and entrance protects the privacy of the residents.
The beautiful grey fabric upholstered sofa is the center of the minimalist living room and is adorned with cushions in multiple patterns that form a striking contrast against neutral grey. All the decor associated with the living room has an impressive physical touch that gives this room a unique textured look. Glass exteriors on two sides of the room keeps the region bathed in natural light across the day. The simple combination of white walls and grey sofas make the appropriate background for open layout plan that leads out to a connecting staircase. Lazy cushions of varying patterns add a soothing touch while also playing a main role in the decor scheme.
The kitchen here is a beautiful blend of rustic and industrial styles with all the ingredients necessary to dish up a wide variety of dishes in relative comfort. The best feature of this open kitchen is the unrestricted view of the outdoors from large French windows located across the dining area facade. The brick wall on the right divides the dining region from kitchen area and also serves as pin board for rustic pictures. Herbs growing in small colorful pots spread around the kitchen complete the picture of comfort and harmony.
From this angle you can view the dining area layout before the kitchen and backyard beyond. A perfect scene of tranquility spills across the region in muted shades of white and navy blue.
This classic style-inspired dining room is no less stylish than the rest of the house. Two drop down industrial style lamps spread pools of light on the table that remains aglow with natural light across the day. The dining table and chairs are beautifully structured using wood and simple fabric upholstery. The effect of the lamp hanging with the light of the ceiling creates a beautiful atmosphere for food and casual conversation.
This angle gives a glimpse of the backyard just beyond the wide living room windows that is covered on one side with a concrete boundary wall partly left without plaster. The area has been used for a few potted plants and allowing flow of fresh air and light.
The simple but amazing artwork on the side table makes this area interesting and beautiful due to the attractive contrasts against the pure white wall. The dark color of the door adds to this rooms's simple design just as the brick wall makes a striking backdrop for the television.
In the garden area notice the tall metal barricade designed with uniformly fragmented strips of metal neatly fastened to each other. Bushes and plants along the rear prevent onlookers from peeping in while allowing fresh air and sunlight to waft in and keep the region fresh.
