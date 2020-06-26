An enchanting Cainta Rizal villa of modern architecture

The house we explore here is an architectural marvel located in Cainta Rizal. Designed by the highly competent and experienced team of architects of Oasis Design Studio, this home is a temple of peace and comfortable living that exudes style and prosperity with elegant architecture. Built for a single-family, the interior of the house has warm and soothing atmosphere and is adorned with contemporary furniture. Filled with spiritual serenity and artistic decor, this is a very attractive accommodation that makes it hard for residents to leave.

Each element in this house has been carefully chosen to represent the eclectic taste of its residents and beautiful combination of dark and light colors is spread in every part of the house.

Would you like to take a closer look at this house and witness how it harmoniously blends modern and eclectic styles together, then come and start the tour with us. The residence furnished by Oasis Design Studio is a beautiful symbol of luxury and comfort.