Futuristic home concept that is truly extraordinary

We all have many aspirations related to our dream house and carefully plan every aspect of it with care. While some visualize their homes in modern, classic, retro or traditional designs that are common across the neighborhood, there are visionaries that like to stand out and can afford to give life to their dreams. Here is one such concept designed in a futuristic manner by Structura Architects for their client in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California. The house stands out from contemporary designs due to its unique structure and style as it was inspired by Disneyland’s Tomorrow-Land home.

The brief was to create an abode with Mediterranean elements to sync in with the Spanish Mediterranean inspired homes in the neighborhood. The house has unique details like terracotta pavers and stucco walls that are woven into the futuristic theme. Let us take a closer look and bird's eye view of the beautiful abode.