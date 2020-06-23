Futuristic home concept that is truly extraordinary

We all have many aspirations related to our dream house and carefully plan every aspect of it with care. While some visualize their homes in modern, classic, retro or traditional designs that are common across the neighborhood, there are visionaries that like to stand out and can afford to give life to their dreams. Here is one such concept designed in a futuristic manner by Structura Architects for their client in Silicon Valley, San Francisco, California. The house stands out from contemporary designs due to its unique structure and style as it was inspired by Disneyland’s Tomorrow-Land home.
The brief was to create an abode with Mediterranean elements to sync in with the Spanish Mediterranean inspired homes in the neighborhood. The house has unique details like terracotta pavers and stucco walls that are woven into the futuristic theme. Let us take a closer look and bird's eye view of the beautiful abode.
The side profile of this amazing structure shows the lovely open air and stylish terrace deck. Its uncluttered floor and angular layout makes one feel as if they are sitting on an aircraft's wing.
This artistic home inspired by futuristic elements appears as if a gigantic bird claw is protecting the main house which is nestled in the middle. The interior of this dwelling has stone and glass elements that add to its unique look. The stylish look of this house was built to meet the expectations of the owner for a house that is eco-friendly and Mediterranean in structure but not outrageous in design.
From this angle you can truly appreciate the marvelous structure of this modern house. Terracotta paved walkway leads visitors to the deck steps and grand entrance that has a stylish fountain at the forefront surrounded by colorful flowers of various hues.
This perspective gives a clear view of the home's charming garden designed to take advantage of its front yard and give it a stylish vibe. A heady mix and small variety of plants hug the fountain, forming a colorful circle while large plants border the property and stand as silent sentinels.
This bird's eye view of night sky and surroundings of the house show how beautiful it really looks from every position. The shiny white arcs around the house reflect light and envelop the home in a warm glow that stands out against the enveloping darkness of large trees.
