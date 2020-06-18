Home Decor Trends of 2020

Even if you are not the kind that constantly changes home decor to keep it looking fresh there are times when even the laziest homeowner would love to have new surroundings. While decor trends keep changing and evolving every year, 2020 is the perfect time to give your home a makeover as it is the start of a new decade. Our interior design experts feel that trends in forthcoming years will focus more on individual choices and locally available materials so customized designs will be the norm. This will help reducing monotony and we are likely to witness unusual designs, color combinations and pattern that will be featured as decor trends of 2020.

Here are some interesting interior decor trends that emerged early this year and have managed to stay strong despite challenges of global unrest, pandemic and what not. Let us view them together to see which ones can be adopted to suit your sense of taste and style.