8 Minimalist bedroom ideas to give stylish edge

Rita Deo Rita Deo
Structura Architects Tropical style bedroom Wood Wood effect
Minimalist style in interior design makes rooms look neat, spacious and clean which is why the style is ideal for modern bedrooms that are shrinking in size. This type of bedroom design is characterized by minimalist furniture and decor followed by monochrome color palette. But interior decorators make the region unique with beautiful details like creative use of paint and wall coverings, accessories, textures and patterns. Minimalism bedroom style is something that will never go out of vogue and can make the region look modern and sophisticated. 

It is not very difficult to redesign a existing plain bedroom in minimalist style because it requires experience and skill to imbibe it within limited space and set up essential details with the minimal use of decorative items. Whether you decide to make a statement with an large mirror above the bed, make custom lighting arrangements, use artistic headboard, monochrome bed linen or simply use custom tiles on the floor bedroom design ideas in this idea-book can help keep you create the minimalist bedroom of your dreams. 

1. Limited use of colors

1-Bedroom Interior Design, Garra + Punzal Architects Garra + Punzal Architects Modern style bedroom
Instead of carrying out makeover of the entire room you can use bed as a focal piece and start on from there by sprinkling on a few personal touches with favorite bed linen. In this bedroom cum workspace sheer lavender curtains keep it bright while personal touches like handmade framed paintings and small bedroom accessories on the floating wall shelves warm up the region.

2. Minimal bedroom with accents

2011 PROJECTS, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Modern style bedroom
Clutter free layout, minimal furniture, plain comfortable bed linen and light color palette take this bedroom to a new level. Accent touches in the form of shapely table lamps, dark floor mat, dark bed and small pillows in similar tones have helped pull this minimalist room design together.

3. Bedroom with a touch of nature

Modern Bedroom with window seater DJD Visualization and Rendering Services Modern style bedroom Grey
The focus here is on fuss free comfort and all that the room has is a simple wooden bed with a simple bedside table wedged between the slim in-wall wardrobe and headboard. As a textbook minimalist bedroom design it has minimal personalized accents like the comfort pillow, plants, books and few decor items on floating shelves above the bed. The window seat that acts as a reading zone and storage area adds to the charm of this region.  

4. Harmony of unpainted wood

Master Bedroom Structura Architects Tropical style bedroom Wood Wood effect
This minimalist bedroom features unpolished wood across multiple spaces like the headboard, wall panels, bedside tables and television rack that have been stylishly integrated with white walls and striped bed linen to form a holistic team. The wide French windows leading to the balcony that let in warm sunlight throughout the day also add to nature-inspired feel. 


5. Hand-spun textiles for minimalist look

The Residences At Greenbelt D3ID Design and Build Modern style bedroom White interior design, ID Manila, home design, the residences at greenbelt, modern home, modern interior, design and build
The demand here was to remove unnecessary clutter and using minimal details to retain warmth and personality. So the only bold detail here is the textured wooden floor that forms a beautiful partnership with hand spun bed linen and minimalist bedroom furniture in this small bedroom. 

6. Perfect minimalist bed linen

1 Bedroom Condo in Manila, CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS CIANO DESIGN CONCEPTS Modern style bedroom
Crisp white sheets and other bed linen in pure white are the most preferred items for minimalist bedroom ideas. This is also popular as with just little touches like colorful pillows or coverlets the entire room atmosphere changes. However here the use of white makes the area around the bed feel light and open following the traditional minimalist look. 

8. Make a statement with patterns

2BR Park Terraces, Makati D3ID Design and Build Modern style bedroom Beige
A popular minimalist bedroom design idea is to add depth with patterned pillows and cushions on white beds or to with paintings of geometric patterns. It is easy to achieve this look with pillows like here that are arranged nicely. You can also combine white pillows with colorful cushions or lumbar pillow to create statement pieces and pep up a monochrome bedroom like this.  

Want some more statement ideas to pep up your dull bedroom? Do not forget to browse these easy to copy headboards before signing off.

WW House, Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Living Innovations Design Unlimited, Inc. Minimalist bedroom
10 Delightful open kitchen design ideas that inspire
Which of these bedroom ideas did you like the best? 

