10 Delightful open kitchen design ideas that inspire

There are many trends in kitchen design but it is important that whichever style is selected it should be functional and and suitable to the space available. Apart from the effective use of available space it should be spacious as family members usually gather here to prepare meals together and sometimes guests too drop in to have a chat and discuss recipes. Keeping in mind the fact that home sizes are shrinking as cities grow our kitchen planners have designed these beautiful open kitchens that are in trend now.

They are popular as they eliminate barriers between living and serving areas of the house and seamlessly bring together the cooking, entertaining areas in a wholesome manner. Open kitchen designs boost the available space and can be fitted out with generous cabinets, cooking gadgets and several other essential details that would not have been possible in a traditional enclosed kitchen. There is no dearth of kitchen decorating options as decorators use colors, designs and decorative elements to put so many options in front of you that it becomes difficult to choose. If you are looking for open kitchen ideas for a new home or kitchen remodel and want to build a modern kitchen centered on a limited area approach, the kitchens shown in this ideabook are for you.



