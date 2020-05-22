10 Delightful open kitchen design ideas that inspire

There are many trends in kitchen design but it is important that whichever style is selected it should be functional and and suitable to the space available. Apart from the effective use of available space it should be spacious as family members usually gather here to prepare meals together and sometimes guests too drop in to have a chat and discuss recipes. Keeping in mind the fact that home sizes are shrinking as cities grow our kitchen planners have designed these beautiful open kitchens that are in trend now.
They are popular as they eliminate barriers between living and serving areas of the house and seamlessly bring together the cooking, entertaining areas in a wholesome manner. Open kitchen designs boost the available space and can be fitted out with generous cabinets, cooking gadgets and several other essential details that would not have been possible in a traditional enclosed kitchen. There is no dearth of kitchen decorating options as decorators use colors, designs and decorative elements to put so many options in front of you that it becomes difficult to choose. If you are looking for open kitchen ideas for a new home or kitchen remodel and want to build a modern kitchen centered on a limited area approach, the kitchens shown in this ideabook are for you.
The selection of the decor along with the overall theme of the kitchen adds to the charm of the place. Simple, elegant details have been chosen that do not occupy much space and combination of white and steel colors brings grace into this Scandinavian kitchen. Counter, cabinets and other details has been designed to manage all essential kitchen appliances together without making the region look cluttered.
While creating an ideal kitchen one has to to keep three critical things that are essential for maintaining efficiency in the region. In order to facilitate easy cooking, washing and prep work details like refrigerator, cooking area and water source must be distributed in triangular format. The inviting open small kitchen has all the essential details like well-lit prep spaces and easy accessibility to cooking appliances. The counter is smooth and resistant to stains, heat and scratches while large appliances are concealed out of sight making the kitchen feel spacious.
This minimalist kitchen with clever cabinet design allows all equipment, food items and other essentials to be within arm's reach. Adding storage areas below the the entire counter region and above adds to utility while open counter area can be used as a workstation for cutting vegetables and preparing other details before cooking.
Pleasant confluence of soft lines and light colors gives this minimalist kitchen a wonderful and modern look. A long counter is always perfect for small kitchens because usually work space seems insufficient. Colorful back-splash nestled between the creamy color of the cabinet give the area a unique look. Consider guest seating location when you plan an open kitchen so they relax while you cook without getting disturbed. The high stools on the partway breakfast bar here is away from the work zone but close enough for sampling the cooking and maintaining casual conversation. Open door on the rear side lets in natural light and fresh air while fabulous pendant lights add fun to the space.
Kitchen planners have used wood to make this spectacular kitchen that is suitable for all needs by effective utilization of space. Even with an open layout the different sections of the house need not be similar to each other. The ceiling lighting discreetly separates dining region, living area and the kitchen in this open floor plan. Lovely wood finish brings the layout together as the kitchen cabinetry and dining table match other wooden touches in other parts of the house.
In this compact built in kitchen where space is a premium a single wall contains all essential appliances while floor-to-ceiling cabinetry meets all storage requirements. The seating area close to the kitchen allows family to stay close and help when needed. Being a one room tenement the open kitchen is connected to dining and living room area across to floor. Without walls natural light from across the open balcony door, living room and dining area flow into the kitchen making it feel bright and spacious.
Most kitchen remodeling experts feel that kitchen island is a must-have in all open kitchens especially if closed dining and kitchen area are being combined together. This is because counter spaces becomes lesser when walls are reduced and island creates a classical work triangle with prep area, water sink, and essential appliances. An intelligent combination of recessed ceiling lights, with both work and drop down lighting will ensure sufficient brightness when needed.
Open floor plans work well in small houses as they make the spaces seem large weather it is seating, storage, dining or cooking region everything seems to be large. Here the counter seems like a luxurious workstation and closed shelves built around the wall enhances the furniture details. Stainless-steel appliances, classic style dining set and muted lighting infuse the space with classic style.
Close connection between the open kitchen and dining area like this make serving guests a breeze even when there are many guests. With an open floor plan kitchen table can easily be moved to connect to the island and seat a large number of people. Depending on the flow of traffic the tables can either be removed or moved to the side to allow guests to mingle freely while serving appetizers from the kitchen island.
See this super-sleek kitchen that offers an extremely practical way to share space. The space straddles between cooking and dining to entertaining and companionship. This environment where kitchen as the gateway between living room and dining area is perfect for today’s modern family. Colors define individual zones and ceiling pulls the space together. Classic black cabinetry is a stylish choice when teamed with smooth stone tile floor.
