14 Impressive wall decoration ideas to beautify your walls

To make homes attractive and functional home owners are willing to adopt modern decoration ideas as long as they are unique and fit the budget. Besides using stylish furnishings, decor items, floor and ceiling decorations, people have used artistic details like paintings, pictures, wall paper, stone, tiles and even paint to enhance the interiors of their homes. The right wall decor items can turn dull walls into stylish focus centers or accent walls. We have got the right mix of wall decor ideas to showcase your sense of style and taste while customizing your surroundings so that the things you adore are always in view.

The use of elements like stone, brick and plants give personality and dignity to the architectural design of the house while artificial decor details like textured paint, tiles, wood panels, mirrors, paintings, wall paper, pictures and decorative wall pieces enhance room atmosphere. Wall decorations have been used for centuries since the time animal hides and heads were used as wall mounts. This idea book showcases 14 wall decoration ideas that are brainchildren of our decorators and architects which we are sure you will love.