14 Impressive wall decoration ideas to beautify your walls

To make homes attractive and functional home owners are willing to adopt modern decoration ideas as long as they are unique and fit the budget. Besides using stylish furnishings, decor items, floor and ceiling decorations, people have used artistic details like paintings, pictures, wall paper, stone, tiles and even paint to enhance the interiors of their homes. The right wall decor items can turn dull walls into stylish focus centers or accent walls. We have got the right mix of wall decor ideas to showcase your sense of style and taste while customizing your surroundings so that the things you adore are always in view.
The use of elements like stone, brick and plants give personality and dignity to the architectural design of the house while artificial decor details like textured paint, tiles, wood panels, mirrors, paintings, wall paper, pictures and decorative wall pieces enhance room atmosphere. Wall decorations have been used for centuries since the time animal hides and heads were used as wall mounts. This idea book showcases 14 wall decoration ideas that are brainchildren of our decorators and architects which we are sure you will love.
Don't you love these pretty flowers on the screen that acts like a subtle divider between public and private sections of the house and also lights up the living room? While the background blends in beautifully against the sofa the flowers are just the right color to match the cushions. This wall decor idea is truly one of a kind.
In a small tenement where living room, dining area and kitchen are in the same room it becomes difficult to mark out the different sections by curtains or any such details. Here the textured wall creates a charming visual division between the areas.
The most commonly used wall decor idea gives a lovely fillip to any region and enhances furniture too.
A stone textured wall is a great background for wall mounted plants it gives a charming finish to this nature inspired dining room. This form of natural wall decor is a common trend followed by people that want to remain close to nature.
Want to create a picture gallery that is not quite like a regular bedroom wall with lot of family pictures? Display a collection of photographs in different simple and ornate frames in various sizes and mix it with other ephemera for variety. Extend the gallery wall across the wall or to the ceiling to create illusion of wide bedroom like here.
A large art piece or arresting photograph of nature will command attention and create a powerful environment in public space like a living room. Try to fit a large black-and-white print or add a colorful print with a vibrant scene inside an abstract frame and set it within a living room with minimalist decor and neutral color palette .
Place either a single large mirror within a frame to perk up a dull gallery wall or brighten up a foyer area with tiny mirrors in geometric shapes like this. Both impress and liven up the atmosphere by reflecting different corners of the room and its occupants in a cheerful way.
Why not use open wall shelves in interesting shapes to store essential details and also stand in for wall decor? Here floating shelves made in rectangular shapes have been artfully displayed to keep books, small sculptures, and other essentials.
The color palette of this wall is fresh and delicate but powerful enough to make a statement. Different mix of colors and textures like dark furniture, bright fabrics and shades flower pots with varied designs have been mixed and matched to create accent features. The atmosphere created here is calm and serene against the textured wall that is a beautiful foil against the dark toned furniture.
The stone tiles on the wall here give an air of authenticity to the rustic vibe of this room. The selection of appropriate stone type or tiles depends upon project requirements. On one side there are stones like marble and granite that are beautiful and smooth while there are rough stones like limestone, sandstone etc. that have irregular shapes like here.
See how brick has again been used here to create subtle spacial divisions of different parts of the room. While the white painted brick wall defines backsplash of the kitchen the red textured one belongs to the dining area. Smart wall texturing ideas like these are the hallmark of intelligent interior design.
Wood panels bring a touch of warmth and color that is hard to with any other details. In this bathroom the wall panels blend seamlessly withe the wooden cabinet and complement the entire outlay. The uniquely shaped mirror at its center is a neat addition to the quirky mix of colors within the panels. Wooden panels or boards are a exterior siding wall decor idea in any part of the house be it living room, dining area, entryway or even the humble bathroom.
Looking to redo your bedroom walls? Here are ideas to decorate bedroom walls the best way possible.