10 Amazing terrace decks that you would love to enjoy

There is no place like home and one with a terrace that provides vantage views of surroundings is a dream come true for lucky few. While people that can afford to have a landscaped garden in the terrace may feel proud of their achievements, others should not feel disheartened as a few intelligently placed flower pots, furniture, accessories and colorful outdoor umbrellas can create the right environment for a charming relaxation area. You can choose to have an interior decorator set up details like wood deck, glass roof and railings, artificial grass, outdoor furniture etc to make this place attractive and comfortable. If that is an expense you cannot bear, then make terrace improvement a DIY exercise and combine the details you would like to have with touches like wallpaper, paint and other essential paraphernalia. Here are some ideas to make terrace decks into wonderful relaxation spots that you would be proud to call your own.
This delightfully serene and simple terrace with light cane furniture is just the thing to soothe tired limbs after a long day at work. Green trellis along the walls, flower pots and white furnishings add to the Mediterranean ambiance.
From the comfortable sette to the cooking pavilion the terrace is a picture perfect idea for late night parties with friends and family.
Don't fret if your terrace is small as little bit if imagination and the right set of props can make it a perfect relaxation point. Light metal furniture for relaxation and awning made from combination of flat wood bars and fiber sheet keeps out sunlight makes even a small terrace an ideal vantage point on quite evenings.
We love this terrace that looks like a platform amidst the trees giving a bird's eye of the forest surrounding the house. The green artificial grass on its floor makes a charming setting for light furniture turning it into a truly green terrace idea.
This partly covered roof with a wooden trellis may not give complete protection from elements but is just right to enjoy outdoors in good weather. Neatly arranged furniture in combination with potted plants and neutral colored walls make it a pleasant place to relax anytime during the day
Terrace region need not always be luxurious as even simple decor details arranged with flair can give it class. The wooden roof set here on a wrought iron frame is light and protective without adding excess weight to the structure. Stylish cane furniture with white furnishings adds to the Mediterranean atmosphere.
Who would like to eat out at an expensive rooftop restaurant if the same atmosphere can be recreated at home? We love how Hayen Interiors have created a romantic table for two at the family's rooftop with a picnic table and woven chairs. Dreamy wall lighting, candles, umbrella, plants and artificial grass are all essential elements that make quality time spent with family truly memorable.
Worried that your terrace is nothing but a rectangular open air platform with just a iron railing for protection? Just see how stylish this terrace idea is lightweight furniture and basic furnishings. A perfect minimalist terrace idea that is open and provides spectacular view of the sky.
This is the common hostel terrace with several residents that enjoy this region as a place to fraternize with each other Multiple seating arrangements ensure that different groups can have their private circles without infringing on each other's space.
This is something easy to create for a DIY enthusiast with minimal details and turn a dull empty balcony to a terrace style family relaxation zone. Polished wooden planks on iron frames and simple wrought iron tables with glass topping serve as furniture while pretty painted pots acts as accessories. A green mat is just the right addition to create garden-like effect.
Did these terrace-deck designs excite you to create one of your own? Do explore these beautiful tailored terrace designs to get more ideas.