Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 Amazing terrace decks that you would love to enjoy

Rita Deo Rita Deo
2016 PROJECT, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Terrace
Loading admin actions …

There is no place like home and one with a terrace that provides vantage views of surroundings is a dream come true for lucky few. While people that can afford to have a landscaped garden in the terrace may feel proud of their achievements, others should not feel disheartened as a few intelligently placed flower pots, furniture, accessories and colorful outdoor umbrellas can create the right environment for a charming relaxation area. You can choose to have an interior decorator set up details like wood deck, glass roof and railings, artificial grass, outdoor furniture etc to make this place attractive and comfortable. If that is an expense you cannot bear, then make terrace improvement a DIY exercise and combine the details you would like to have with touches like wallpaper, paint and other essential paraphernalia. Here are some ideas to make terrace decks into wonderful relaxation spots that you would be proud to call your own.

1. Mediterranean dream

KASA, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Terrace
Marilen Styles

KASA

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

This delightfully serene and simple terrace with light cane furniture is just the thing to soothe tired limbs after a long day at work. Green trellis along the walls, flower pots and white furnishings add to the Mediterranean ambiance.

2. In the lap of nature

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Terrace
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

From the comfortable sette to the cooking pavilion the terrace is a picture perfect idea for late night parties with friends and family.

3. Ideal for a small family

Tagaytay Southridge Estates, TG Designing Corner TG Designing Corner Terrace
TG Designing Corner

Tagaytay Southridge Estates

TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner
TG Designing Corner

Don't fret if your terrace is small as little bit if imagination and the right set of props can make it a perfect relaxation point. Light metal furniture for relaxation and awning made from combination of flat wood bars and fiber sheet keeps out sunlight makes even a small terrace an ideal vantage point on quite evenings.

4. Paradise amidst the trees

2016 PROJECT, MKC DESIGN MKC DESIGN Terrace
MKC DESIGN

2016 PROJECT

MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN
MKC DESIGN

We love this terrace that looks like a platform amidst the trees giving a bird's eye of the forest surrounding the house. The green artificial grass on its floor makes a charming setting for light furniture turning it into a truly green terrace idea.

5. Mixed patio style roof

View of Roof Deck Structura Architects Balcony Wood effect
Structura Architects

View of Roof Deck

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

This partly covered roof with a wooden trellis may not give complete protection from elements but is just right to enjoy outdoors in good weather. Neatly arranged furniture in combination with potted plants and neutral colored walls make it a pleasant place to relax anytime during the day

6. Simplicity speaks

View of Roof Deck Structura Architects Balcony Wood effect
Structura Architects

View of Roof Deck

Structura Architects
Structura Architects
Structura Architects

Terrace region need not always be luxurious as even simple decor details arranged with flair can give it class. The wooden roof set here on a wrought iron frame is light and protective without adding excess weight to the structure. Stylish cane furniture with white furnishings adds to the Mediterranean atmosphere.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Romantic rooftop

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Roof
Hayen Interiors

AFPOVAI Subd: 3-Storey Home Renovation

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

Who would like to eat out at an expensive rooftop restaurant if the same atmosphere can be recreated at home? We love how Hayen Interiors have created a romantic table for two at the family's rooftop with a picnic table and woven chairs. Dreamy wall lighting, candles, umbrella, plants and artificial grass are all essential elements that make quality time spent with family truly memorable.

8. Minimalist Idea

Elena, Marilen Styles Marilen Styles Roof
Marilen Styles

Elena

Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles
Marilen Styles

Worried that your terrace is nothing but a rectangular open air platform with just a iron railing for protection? Just see how stylish this terrace idea is lightweight furniture and basic furnishings. A perfect minimalist terrace idea that is open and provides spectacular view of the sky.

9. Common terrace

Hostel Project, KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

Hostel Project

KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO
KONCEPTO INTERIOR DESIGN STUDIO

This is the common hostel terrace with several residents that enjoy this region as a place to fraternize with each other Multiple seating arrangements ensure that different groups can have their private circles without infringing on each other's space.

10. Balcony style terrace

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers, Hayen Interiors Hayen Interiors Balcony
Hayen Interiors

64sqm Unit: Flair Towers

Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors
Hayen Interiors

This is something easy to create for a DIY enthusiast with minimal details and turn a dull empty balcony to a terrace style family relaxation zone. Polished wooden planks on iron frames and simple wrought iron tables with glass topping serve as furniture while pretty painted pots acts as accessories. A green mat is just the right addition to create garden-like effect.

Did these terrace-deck designs excite you to create one of your own? Do explore these beautiful tailored terrace designs to get more ideas.

Proposed design of a 5 Storey School Building in Manila by Structura Architects
Which terrace idea did you like the best? Do let us know in your comments below

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks