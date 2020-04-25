Proposed design of a 5 Storey School Building in Manila by Structura Architects

The project proposed before Mandaluyong City based Structura Architects was to draw up plans to build a functional, strong, attractive and easy to navigate school building in Sampaloc, Manila. This dream project is to create an education / play center for young children at primary level and secondary school level. Besides spacious and airy classrooms for pre-primary education, primary education and secondary education levels the building will have recreation center for children. The mid rise building will be built on four levels besides the ground floor area on a 200-sqm lot in a busy residential cum commercial street in Sampaloc, Manila.
The project scope will be to construct an education center and develop it into a popular school that fosters learning in a lighthearted way to make education a joy for children that enroll here. The goal of this project is to create a school which will offer high quality education and will provide all facilities as defined by the Philippines Ministry of Education. This school will not have residential facilities and will only work as an educational center for children from the region.
The combination of light brown and beige give the facade an impressive look as do the bold separators that stand like sentinels. The left side of the building has rightly been given frontage with slits that allow fresh air and light to move across the stairwell area. Arrangement of greenery at every level will protect the classrooms from harsh sunlight during summer. All in all an impressive structure that will encourage students to proudly point out the structure as their school when they pass by.
A common problem near schools is lack of parking space that is required when parents have to keep their vehicles when they come to pick or drop off their children. Often roads where schools are located become crowded and blocked in the morning and afternoons when several parents come together. To avoid this issue the designers have created a spacious parking lot in the basement region that has a separate entrance on the left side while there is an exclusive entrance for children walking to the school.
This solid staircase supported by firm metal railings not only give the design a modern look, but also contribute to safety of children. The light wall background is just a beautiful addition and provides a safe way for children to move from the play area to their classrooms. These wide and slip resistant steps are simple and attractive and manage to connect the two parts in an artistic way. By creating stairs according to building needs here is a design that is complete from all angles.
Children at primary level are generally very playful and rarely sit in one place. This classroom has therefore been created with open spaces and colorful furniture to capture their attention. Low level chairs and stools against playful yellow and green floor are the right environment for young minds to do creative stuff.
Every school that caters to young children has a play and rest area for little ones to relax in between their eating and learning hours. This play area just beside their study region is ideally designed with cheerful tones and shelves where they can stack their toys and playthings. The neatly sectioned shelves and storage bins below it will also teach them about organizing their stuff at an early age. Made like a enchanting playground this entire room without wall barriers is a great playroom idea for kids.
This region of the classroom beyond play and study area is meant for rest where soft colorful mats and cushions are laid out for the children to relax in the afternoon. There is also a wash area for keeping the lunch boxes and washing themselves after snack break. A soothing and pleasant region for children to relax between lessons and play.
We love how the beautiful layout of stools and chairs make this learning area into a cozy interactive region for children to imbibe their lessons in a stress free environment. Colorful circles on the wall will teach them about shapes and colors. The atmosphere is casual and easy going with a large screen for audio/video lessons.
In contrast to this serene and cozy school we have another design of a vibrant music school in Mexico.