Proposed design of a 5 Storey School Building in Manila by Structura Architects

The project proposed before Mandaluyong City based Structura Architects was to draw up plans to build a functional, strong, attractive and easy to navigate school building in Sampaloc, Manila. This dream project is to create an education / play center for young children at primary level and secondary school level. Besides spacious and airy classrooms for pre-primary education, primary education and secondary education levels the building will have recreation center for children. The mid rise building will be built on four levels besides the ground floor area on a 200-sqm lot in a busy residential cum commercial street in Sampaloc, Manila.

The project scope will be to construct an education center and develop it into a popular school that fosters learning in a lighthearted way to make education a joy for children that enroll here. The goal of this project is to create a school which will offer high quality education and will provide all facilities as defined by the Philippines Ministry of Education. This school will not have residential facilities and will only work as an educational center for children from the region.