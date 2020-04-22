10 Modern and practical bathrooms that will never go out of style

Bathrooms are generally ignored while planning home interiors and only a small part of budget is allocated to make them functional. We spend a lot of time thinking about the interiors of our home and do not hesitate to invest there, but when it comes to bathroom we tend to ignore its decor. But modern bathrooms will not present a particular design challenge if one is determined to create a functional and storage-friendly region tailored to the needs of the family. Whether bathrooms are large or small with right planning they can be stylish, comfortable and functional because the design can provide sufficient natural light keep it free of foul odor.
Interior decorators offer many practical solutions which can be used to make practical bathroom even with a small budget and limited area. To overcome bathroom design problems we have made combined 10 bathroom design ideas that fit every budget. Modern bathroom decor is ideal for every home that follows trendy design style that is present across the residence. These bathroom decor ideas include creation of spa-like atmosphere with designer bathtubs, shower stalls, and stylish sanitary fittings to turn bathrooms into regions that don't make owners cringe with embarrassment when a guest wants to use it.
An easy way to keep bathroom clean and grime free is to have seamless stone tiles on the walls and floor. Cleaning cracks between the tiles or the joints between floor and wall tiles in the bathroom is one of the most disliked cleaning tasks. Avoid this issue by using solid surface options for your walls and floors. This stylish bathroom looks sparkling clean even with white walls which is quite unusual due to the glazed stone tiles.
When planning the shower area it is necessary to keep in mind the location so as not to obstruct the passage for other activities in the modern bathroom. As this shower area is located close to the windows the water is limited within the enclosure and flow of natural air and light keeps the region clean and dry. The large handles on the sliding door are easy to use aesthetically pleasing.
Why stop at just one lavish touch like a deep bathtub when you have sufficient space to decorate your bathroom? You can use the cube-shaped shower area to give the bathroom an exquisite look and create a spa-like atmosphere with elegant cabin style stage and stylish light bulbs. Every part of this luxurious bathroom spells style from the fittings to tiles and lighting system.
Structure the bathroom by choosing unique and inspiring elements that are right in their place but different from the traditional designs. The stone washbasin seen here is both unusual in shape and type and so is the ornate mirror frame such elements divert attention from its the size and layout thereby adding life to beauty in a small bathroom.
Waterproof paint is an attractive option in areas where your walls are partly covered with tiles. Use specially made paint for the bathroom to resist mildew which are available in many brands. This almost Scandinavian bathroom is a charming combination of white sanitary ware and shelves that is mixed together with natural details like small plants. This design shows that you don't need to make any special effort to make a bathroom look special, just a touch of creativity is enough.
If you think that the bathroom looks good only with light colors then it is possible that you have not seen the use of dark colors as these. Even with dark colors on walls and floors you can have a charming bathroom by using light colors accessories like washbasins storage regions and other details.
Keep it clutter-free for a bathroom full of freshness and space. Here a combination of light elements with neutral colors, light pink sandstone tiles on the floor and a shower area made of frame-less sheets of glass play a primary role in enhancing the spaciousness of the region.
If you are preparing a guests' bathroom and are short of space then just use transparent glass to separate shower area like this which will make it look wide. Add a light stone wall like here around the shower area to differentiate it from rest of the bathroom and add character to the region.
Lack of floor space does should not always translate to scarcity in storage space as storage space can be created by making open shelves in walls or by creating holes in the wall like this bathroom. But while making such area, keep in mind that it should be limited otherwise the wall will look shabby and overstuffed.
Despite being small, this bathroom is a truly magnificent one that looks beautiful due to its combination of elegant Italian tiles and modern accessories. We have all essentials and an attractive washbasin placed under bright nesting lamps adorning the wall. The bright lights combined with white walls and floor tiles create the illusion of a wide spaces.
Here are some more great combination of bathroom tiles to make the region look interesting.