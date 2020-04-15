10 Garden ideas for improving your front and backyard areas

The biggest disadvantage of living in the city is that we live far away from nature in the middle of concrete jungle where fresh air and greenery are a rarity. Which is why most homes with small yards in the city try to develop their own patch of greenery as that also improves the home's curb appeal. If you think making a garden in a small yard is difficult then do refer to these attractive garden ideas. Our experts have designed beautiful gardens that fit anywhere in your yard and filled them with plants in colorful containers around comfortable furniture.

If you cannot afford a landscape architect try out some DIY garden designs from this ideabook by decorating plants in pots and keeping them in the patio and veranda area or simply around pathway from entrance gate to doorway. These types of gardening ideas allow you to use all kinds of flower and colorful leafy plant varieties around the house. If you lack time to set up the garden then hire an experienced gardener to plan the layout with plant species that require little care.