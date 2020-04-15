10 Garden ideas for improving your front and backyard areas

The biggest disadvantage of living in the city is that we live far away from nature in the middle of concrete jungle where fresh air and greenery are a rarity. Which is why most homes with small yards in the city try to develop their own patch of greenery as that also improves the home's curb appeal. If you think making a garden in a small yard is difficult then do refer to these attractive garden ideas. Our experts have designed beautiful gardens that fit anywhere in your yard and filled them with plants in colorful containers around comfortable furniture.
If you cannot afford a landscape architect try out some DIY garden designs from this ideabook by decorating plants in pots and keeping them in the patio and veranda area or simply around pathway from entrance gate to doorway. These types of gardening ideas allow you to use all kinds of flower and colorful leafy plant varieties around the house. If you lack time to set up the garden then hire an experienced gardener to plan the layout with plant species that require little care.
Marking or limiting your garden is another important consideration when you lack a large garden area. Here the designer has used stones to give a contemporary look to the garden. Ideally understand the architectural style of your house and local climatic conditions so that plants that are best suited to weather conditions and soil type are selected.
If you have a large backyard then create a covered patio like here and set up a outdoor living room that can be enjoyed by family members and guest alike when the weather is pleasant. These exterior spaces are a charming extension of the house that can be built even on a low budget as all you need is a some sturdy furniture and comfortable rugs that can be used to create a perfect entertainment area for guests. If budget permits you can also also add features like an outdoor barbecue fireplace or also a water feature.
We love this garden idea wherein the landscape architect has set up a raised picnic spot in the front yard garden. Artistic benches with armrests fashioned like wheels all resting under a large umbrella make a cool place to chill out with friends and family on hot summer evenings. The furniture built into the ground saves you from dragging furniture in and out of the house every time while the upper section of fold-able umbrella can be take indoors if required.
Make the best use of available space you have for a garden with creative touches. Build a pathway of rough stone from the entrance gate to the front door. These can be bought real cheap from stone quarries in the countryside or from a firm that specializes in sourcing unpolished stone for outdoor beautification.
If you can afford a landscaped garden then show your personality with an attractively laid out theme garden. Everybody who has read
secret garden would love a garden like that with arbors and pavilions but even if you lack space a simple garden like this with a lovely sit-out can give years of enjoyment with friends and family. A garden with well planned seating arrangement can also be used as an entertainment space.
DIY enthusiasts that prefer to repair and make their own stuff tend to plan their own garden to suit their sense of aesthetics. Here too we bring before you a rough piece of garden furniture designed by Joseph Bawar made out of used wood to create a bench. The sturdy piece can be fitted anywhere like this zen garden that also has a quaint Buddha statue amidst the surrounding greenery.
An unkempt garden or backyard with thick foliage gives an impression of laziness so remember to keep your plants well trimmed. Lush greenery of trees with thick foliage around the backyard like here gives privacy from prying neighbors and also keep the home cool during summer months. You can always choose to have fruit trees along with regular hedge varieties and enjoy your fruits of labor.
Like fresh veggies? Why not plant a vegetable garden in an empty backyard. This will not only help to enhance the soil quality of the backyard but also develop prove to be a fruitful pastime. Nothing is more delightful than watching seeds grow into tiny plants pushing themselves out of the soil and bearing flowers, fruits and vegetables which can be used in cooking.
Garden specific structures like arbors and pergolas also enhance aesthetic appeal of a garden but in a space like this which is really small those cannot be set up. But that does not mean you cannot enhance curbside appeal of your garden with lighting. Install hidden lights around large bushes or in the porch area to keep your surroundings well lit.
Though stone sculptures and artificial fountains give an interesting focal point to the garden sometimes scarcity of space does not allow that. To create a focal point in your property under these circumstances may be possible with an impressive front door or porch region. If there is an old tree then its branches can be shaped or painted to create an interesting living sculpture. Make the front porch impressive with colorful planters, outdoor benches and doormats with quirky designs and messages to welcome visitors.
Keen to spruce up the outdoors around your house? Here are some creative ideas to expand your home.