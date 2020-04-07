10 steps to follow to create home office

If you work from home then the scenario offers many advantages, not including flexibility of setting own time schedule, saving commute time and money and also allowing you to set up operations in a garage or basement with low overheads. But to make the business successful in that environment requires grit and determination to maintain efficiency within casual work environment. Whether you are a professional or telecommuting worker take time to define a professional working space that draws a visible between work area and personal home space.
Your home office is like your castle and its seat a throne and the central command post of your business. So go ahead and design your home office as per requirement or get it designed by an interior decorator as per your specifications. These are some home office designing essentials to keep in mind in case you want it to be a DIY project.
While working from home office reduces overheads like stationery, travel, electricity etc, you should learn to draw the line where specific ongoing costs are concerned. The first among that is separate phone line for home and office as a shared voice message for both areas can appear pretty unprofessional to your clients. Sometimes there is also the risk that a child or family member may answer the phone and say awkward things. A dedicated cell phone or landline phone will allow separation of official and personal calls and maintaining boundaries.
Home offices are usually located in secluded areas of the house so minimalist decor is best that doesn’t distract from productivity. If the office is located in an area that doesn’t have natural light then lighting has to be arranged in such a way that there is sufficient brightness at all hours of day and night. While overhead lighting may seem adequate for day time work it makes sense to invest in a few table lamps which offer a soft glow and interesting possibilities and are essential part of all home office designs.
Offices require plenty of equipment and most of them involve wires like printers, scanners, copiers, phones and internet that connect you to the world. While wireless equipment have become a reality with latest technology if they are beyond your budget intelligent use of zip ties, PVC piping and Velcro can hide ugly wires under desks and carpets. Custom designed work table and shelves with the help of a carpenter can help to design niches to stow away wires.
Even with modern technology that makes it easy to keep digital copies of important documents and reduce physical files, you do need a safe place to keep frequently used papers. To avoid clutter of stationery and papers all over the table use wall storage and racks or small box type library-style display cases. Instead of large clumsy ones use artful storage that look great as backdrop in client video conferences as part of a creative home office.
You are planning to earn money from the home office then might as well make it comfortable so that you can spend 6-8 hours there without squirming around in a painful chair. While you can use a work desk it doesn’t hurt to keep a nice divan on the side with a soft ottoman to keep your tired feet while you are reading or brainstorming ideas.
Ideally a home office should be located in a peaceful section of the house where other residents rarely venture. While a spare room with a door that can lock out ambient sound is ideal you may not always be able to afford that in a small house. If that is the case then have the office in your bedroom so that the door can be closed when you are in a phone call or video conference with clients.
As you are likely to work alone in the office it makes sense to keep pretty things around to cut out the monotony of solitude. Pretty natural touches like fresh flowers on the table or plants around the room or even on the window sill or an artistic book shelf like here which is shaped like a branch bring cheer when day is not going as per your plan.
You wouldn’t want to recreate a typical corporate cubicle at home would you? If possible place the work desk parallel to window panes like here which gives you the benefits of natural light and also perfect reason to turn tired eyes away from computer screen to enjoy greenery outside. Natural light helps you sleep better and also cuts down on eye problems while cutting down electricity bill during the day.
Without a supervisor around to monitor productivity it is possible to get distracted by irrelevant matters. So try to keep distractions like personal cell phone and other distractions away from your work desk. Ideally keep your personal contacts away from official tablets and laptops so that the home office is a productive area. Keep a dedicated time to check on social media and other distracting details by stowing away tablets, personal smartphone and gadgets away to have a truly smart home office.
Though minimalist home office decor is advised by most designers there should be space for personal stuff too. Displaying favorite objects like family photos, travel memorabilia, exotic souvenirs from friends or family can be very inspiring. These details can inspire you to keep working hard on your goals and achieve them even as a solitary employee!!
