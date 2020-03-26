12 Office designs to inspire team spirit and productivity

Creating an exciting corporate work space that is both productive and inspiring without compromising on quality and design is a challenge that our designers featured here have managed to achieve. These office designs layouts comprise commercial offices, design studios, retail stores, co-working spaces and more. These designs were made to adhere to client’s work culture, employee well-being and privacy and maintain flow of fresh air and sufficient illumination. These office designs curated from different parts of the country will inspire you and your employees to work smart and enjoy surroundings while collaborating with each other.
Versatile work spaces help modern offices to carry out multiple functions within close proximity. This smart office idea serves multiple purposes as it has a mix of private cubicles and discussion areas that are visually divided. to keep pace with demands of today.
When a client wanted a unique office idea that looked like a design studio for an interior design firm our designer decided to create something different. This beautiful office that has a tiny home built within the corner alcove showcases just what the creative team can do even in the most confined spaces.
The project displayed here combines a warm and relaxing cafe that is built alongside the real estate office. As the client wanted their two businesses to be close to each other for easy management without intruding on each other's space the property was designed with separate entrances/exit for both along with a delineating space that serves as a boundary. There is also a lounge area between both businesses and while the cafe has a rustic touch with exposed wooden beams and brick walls.
This is the real estate office on the other side of the cafe which is modern with a swanky reception and client interaction areas. The rustic temperament has been carried forward through the rugged carpet free wooden flooring. Rest of the decor is simple with predominate grey followed by brown and beige tones for formal atmosphere. The quirky chandelier brings an air of whimsical energy into one of our most innovative office design ideas.
This is an artistic representation of an office within an art gallery. The demand here was for an office that could stay within close proximity of the art gallery without compromising on decor and layout. The display areas are well light and surround the main office region that has consultation areas for prospective clients. Mix of small and large tables across the large hall make it easy to display small and large artifacts without taking away attention from the paintings.
The ideal design inspiration for home office these days are people who will be using it which is why it is a comfortable combination of work and relaxation area. This appealing study cum office is calming on the senses with plenty of greenery and natural light around the work area and comfortable couch with soft cushions to meet clients in semi formal setup. This has all the necessary elements of a functional office as furniture and other details have been arranged in an aesthetically pleasing manner.
Open office ideas are becoming the norm now in most business where staff are encouraged to share ideas and collaborate for growth. While this brings down human tendencies like office gossip and backbiting it makes way for change in the layout and floor plan when necessary. These designs where all required storage is against the wall encourage less clutter and are budget friendly too as there are less dividing walls. Open floor plans make it easy for employees to walk around frequently and improves their health.
This charming bright office space with home-like atmosphere designed by Nahwai Design Studio in Dubai focuses on making the office inviting and facilitate collaboration. Comfortable seating arrangements, bamboo elements, artificial grass and plants bring a touch of relaxation at the work space while multiple lighting arrangements keep the work and collaboration areas well lit. Details like meeting areas, reception region and client discussion area features a custom-made designs that reflect overall image of the organization and it also has a custom-made logo hanging overhead.
Though a full scale restaurant may seem out of place in an ideabook of office designs we decided to include it to showcase the imaginative way it has been designed. The place may look difficult to manage due to the long row of tables in the middle but the smart serving areas on both sides close to the kitchens make it easy to cater to everyone's needs. The bright overhead lighting adds to the cheerful ambiance.
Industrial design is a style that focuses on infusing simple natural elements within the built environment to maintain a sense of calm. In a closed room with no windows it is not possible to replicate natural sunlight so they use plants, wooden details and bright lighting to brings natural elements. As plants also clean and purify indoor air and reduce stress the meeting cum conference room here has all the elements for soothing nerves during serious discussions.
This executive room may have a doorway but its see through glass door shows that people can walk in and out without hesitation. The large library here shows that it is a reference region of sorts and also the place to bring in clients for meetings and showcase company's products in the display area. Wooden flooring and modern office furniture provide picture-perfect setting with the glass door that has a frame similar to bookshelves.
A large office can serve as work area for several workers to work together peacefully and also have a separate area like the one here as a place to take a short breaks and as region to hold informal brainstorming sessions just by placing a few chairs or stools around a table. As the region is cut off from views of others it gives a sense of privacy to the members holding the discussion.
