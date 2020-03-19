Charming rustic kitchen designs that are trending now

When we all prefer an attractive and comfortable workplace don't you think that same policy should also be applicable to a kitchen too? While modular kitchens are the trend now you can give a stylish twist to the design by adopting rustic decor style with the help of a kitchen planner. All kitchens around the world perform the same functions of serving as a cooking area and also storage region for food and cooking utensils but a large number of them also double up as dining area with a small breakfast table and stools.
Rustic kitchens designs are the trend now and even modern kitchen designers adopt some elements while planning their creations to bring a touch of warmth and color. The best part of adopting rustic kitchen elements is that you don't need to make massive structural or design changes and can implement them during kitchen renovation to enhance its appearance like neutral color palette, worn out or weathered fitting and natural elements. In this ideabook we present 10 beautiful kitchen design ideas with rustic flavor to inspire you.
This small kitchen displays plenty of character irrespective of its size. The wooden cabinets, light color palette, unpolished wooden boxes on the side and mosaic floor. There's plenty of wood all around that fits neatly into the picture bringing an air of cozy warmth that extends to the dining area that looks inviting with a bunch of fresh colorful roses.
The combination of open and closed storage areas along with bright green wall background create an aura of happy mealtimes. Charming little porcelain accessories and wrought iron implements complete the picture of rustic kitchen.
Instead of having wood all over the kitchen bring in just a few wooden elements like here with rustic chairs and breakfast bar. The modern kitchen here is contemporary in style with clean white cabinets, stone stools and an elaborate chandelier that allows homeowners to enjoy the best of both designs in a cohesive environment.
This bachelor-pad kitchen may be small with just one single workstation to make all the essential preparations for a meal but stylish design makes up for lack of space. The exposed wall design behind the dining area and above the counter top along are the only light toned areas in the region where dark colors rule the roost.
Wood is the mainstay of all rustic style kitchens and a similar pattern has been flowed here with work area and shelves all in wood. To add an interesting element to the kitchen layout designer Geraldine Olivia has brought in a touch of industrial style here with drop down lights above the breakfast bar and high stools in wrought iron.
You cannot help admiring this stylish kitchen which displays the liberties that one can take if space and budget do not put constraints on creativity. Have you noticed how a beautiful kitchen has been created by combining different species of wood here? Wood floor and laminated cabinets make a beautiful contrast in the otherwise monochrome kitchen.
Aged and time worn work surfaces, floors and chipped furniture are the hallmarks of rustic kitchen design. But now people that prefer finesse in their living spaces go for a ambiance that makes them feel relaxed and free of inhibitions. Here the worn out breakfast stools with worn out paint may look out of place but its dents and grooves are ideal for a relaxed kitchen look.
Scandinavian style is characterized by predominately white surfaces with minimalist textures and tones to maintain a pristine look. Here too the counters, cabinet surfaces and kitchen island are white but wooden high chairs add a touch of warmth and rustic vibe.
This classic rustic kitchen design has ticked all the right boxes to fit design requirements to a T. The all white shaker style drawers below the counter, warm wooden counter, brick back-splash and interesting combination of lighting arrangements complete the picture. There is a sophistication and flair in this kitchen design idea that can be enhanced by adding details like pretty earth rug on the floor and chintz fabric upholstered chairs.
