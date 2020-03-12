10 ideas to make your TV room spectacular

Gone are the days when large, bulky, monitor-type televisions were part of our homes that needed a large table or stand as they have been replaced with flat-screen televisions that fit on the wall. Now television rooms have become a complete family entertainment centers with large screens that can be used for video games, music and internet based programs which is why along with the living room television is being used in other rooms as well. Arrangement of TV screens in the houses in the right place is a big challenge and sometimes homeowners dedicate an entire room exclusively to entertainment.
In this ideabook we have introduced some creative and unusual decor methods for arranging television in the house so that it becomes an integral part of the interiors of the room rather than being just an entertainment source. Come, take a closer look at these decorating methods which can easily be adopted with the help of our interior designers and decorators. Design your television room in different styles with various combination of design options to keep it interesting with long curtains and attractive well laid out seating area that can combines relaxation with comfort.
The television here is a part of living room entertainment but is not an integral part of it as it is located away from the seating area. The television equipment is set on an attractive modern style table that holds all gadgets for turning the region into an entertainment center along with decorative elements that enhances overall decor. The seating arrangements and other essentials create an interesting design in contrasting color and texture adding to the warmth of the room.
In an entertainment or media room television should always be arranged in the middle of the wall and seating should be clustered around it. Our designers normally decorate such rooms by turning the furniture towards the television. Multiple seating arrangements like here are the best that allow viewers to choose where and how they want to enjoy television.
The artistic use of subtle colors is highlighted by this entertainment room design where just three colors have been used and attractive illumination completes the picture of serenity. The organization of beautiful plants, stylish table lamp and simple vase one the coffee table make this private meeting space tropical. The use of neutral colors on the walls, ceilings and furniture upholstery makes the area look spacious and open. Light colors also illuminate the room by reflecting light so have neutral colors to enhance the area which creates a calm atmosphere and an air of muted sophistication.
In this lavish living room with a high ceiling which is also the common meeting point of the house Structura Architects decided to create a space that is a combination of comfort and entertainment. While almost an entire wall has been dedicated to setting up a massive television for entertainment there is also a comfortable seating area with high chairs in around the living room sofa in such a way as to keep the intimate conversation areas separate from the rest but look like a single room decoration.
When television is part of the living room entertainment then it is obvious that it will not be switched on when animated conversations are on. To ensure that there are no awkward pauses chose every decorative item in this area keeping in mind overall living room style. Even lamps area an unbreakable part of the beauty of this stylish living room as they can have an interesting effect on the décor. Our designers have emphasize areas that contain the showcase with ambient light that glow around unique pieces or play with the ceiling lights that can be dimmed when television is switched on. Select furniture that does not dominate such as a sofa with thin arms that looks good with colored cushions are the mainstay here.
Most of the televisions today are decorated on main display center with decorative items or sound systems and lighting around it. In this way, the combination of illuminating and sound system on the wall or hidden on the ceiling like here turns the living room or entertainment area into almost a cinema theater.
If you do not want home television to dominate the entire room, consider including a floating shelf in the middle of a illuminated backdrop on the wall. The semi circular sofas in the rectangular room form their own separate focal point unlike the television but complement the room's decor. This intelligently made television background gives you the freedom to choose a larger size TV after a few years which this space will accommodate without any changes.
Use of minimalist decor in the TV room can open up area for setting up shelves for books, CDs, and other relevant items. When you want to use the TV as a focal point like this remember that you will have to hide wires and also require space around the main unit to keep entertainment accessories like set top box, CD players, TV remotes etc. With a simple wall unit or box style table like this you can easily place these things and the wires out of sight.
Sometimes it makes sense to have a mixture of modern and traditional styles in the entertainment room to give it a unique decor twist. Interesting mix of artistic paintings, some embellishments with abstract patterns and colorful cushions can give a creative look to the area where wall storage can boldly use deep tones. It will not be difficult to give a traditional feel by keeping decorative pieces made from natural elements like from sand, stone, or wood around the display area like here.
Your television screen does not need to be the most prominent part on the wall whether it is big or small. Centering the television over a backdrop adorned with attractive wallpaper that is completely free of any shelves and decorative items in a wide room is the best way to create a room for entertainment. With this type of room that just has window seats, large number of viewers can easily sprawl on the floor or throw some cushions or carpets to make themselves comfortable to watch popular events together. The storage spaces below the window seats can be used to stack cushions and mats easily.
