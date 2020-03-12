10 ideas to make your TV room spectacular

Gone are the days when large, bulky, monitor-type televisions were part of our homes that needed a large table or stand as they have been replaced with flat-screen televisions that fit on the wall. Now television rooms have become a complete family entertainment centers with large screens that can be used for video games, music and internet based programs which is why along with the living room television is being used in other rooms as well. Arrangement of TV screens in the houses in the right place is a big challenge and sometimes homeowners dedicate an entire room exclusively to entertainment.

In this ideabook we have introduced some creative and unusual decor methods for arranging television in the house so that it becomes an integral part of the interiors of the room rather than being just an entertainment source. Come, take a closer look at these decorating methods which can easily be adopted with the help of our interior designers and decorators. Design your television room in different styles with various combination of design options to keep it interesting with long curtains and attractive well laid out seating area that can combines relaxation with comfort.



